ERIE - The Grove City College women's volleyball team extended its win streak to eight matches by picking up two sweeps Saturday at the Penn State Behrend Invitational. Grove City (10-1) opened the day with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-14 win over Fredonia State. The Wolverines then completed a 4-0 weekend at Behrend by sweeping Alfred State, 25-18, 27-25, 25-10. All four of Grove City's wins at the tournament came by 3-0 scores.
Senior Anna DeGraaf led the Wolverines with 10 kills against Fredonia State. Junior setter Kennedy Kerr tallied 18 assists and sophomore Brooklyn Wirebaugh added 10 assists.
Kerr, senior Gabby Lucas and freshman Julia Fisher all had two aces.
DeGraaf, freshman Kendra Klusch and freshman Alexis Standford each had two blocks. Fisher led the defense with 13 digs and Lucas chalked up 10 digs.
DeGraaf posted 13 kills in Saturday's finale against Alfred State. Fisher recorded eight kills while Standford and junior Audrey Donnelly added six kills apiece.
Kerr had 20 assists and Wirebaugh set 17 assists. Kerr served a season-high five aces while Lucas had four aces. DeGraaf and Wirebaugh each served two aces as Grove City finished the match with 15 aces.
Senior Grace Kim recorded a team-leading 18 digs. Lucas had 16 digs and Fisher recorded 13 digs.
The Wolverines went 7-0 this week. Grove City opened the week with a four-set win Tuesday over Chatham. Wednesday, Grove City downed both Thiel and Allegheny in a tri-match.
Grove City returns to action next weekend with three matches at the St. John Fisher/Rochester Invitational in Rochester, N.Y. Grove City faces host Rochester at 7 p.m. Friday.
* Women's Soccer - GCC dropped a 3-1 decision Saturday afternoon at Wooster in non-conference action in Wooster, Ohio.
Grove City jumped to a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the match as senior forward Gianna D'Amato scored her second goal of the season.
Wooster (3-0-1) tied the match at 36:15 on a goal by Grace Gascoigne. Wooster then took the lead with two goals in a four-minute span in the second half. Emma Jaros scored at 65:27, then Hallie Krzys added a goal at 69:01.
Grove City (2-2) held a 17-15 edge in total shots, along with a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal. Wooster had six corner kicks and Grove City netted four corners.
Junior goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped two shots for Grove City.
The Wolverines open a two-match homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Carnegie Mellon at Don Lyle Field.
* Men's Soccer - Grove City College closed a season-opening four-match homestand Saturday afternoon by dropping a 2-0 decision to visiting Denison (4-0) in non-conference play at Don Lyle Field in Grove City.
The Big Red scored twice in the first half to take a 2-0 halftime lead. Henri Hayes scored at 17:54 and Rohan Tripathy added a goal at 36:36.
Denison held an 11-8 edge in total shots. The Big Red had five shots on goal while Grove City put three shots on goal. Denison held an 8-6 edge in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Teddy Almeter stopped three shots for the Wolverines.
Grove City (0-2-2) will open its road schedule Wednesday at Penn State Behrend. The match will start at 7 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
* Women's Tennis - Westminster suffered an 8-1 loss to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Saturday afternoon in New Wilmington.
Westminster is now 1-1 and Pitt-Greensburg is now 3-1. Saturday was Westminster's home opener.
Senior Caroline Fox won her singles match 6-4, 6-4 over Cathryn Rossi at No. 4. Fox and her partner, junior Ryleigh Valone, lost 8-7 in their No. 2 doubles match against Isabella Lane Rossi.
Fox is 2-0 in singles action this season.
Sophomore Grace Askey fell at No. 5 singles to Lane, 6-2, 1-6, 10-5.
Westminster will travel to Clarion University this Thursday. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.
* Women's Volleyball - The Titans went 1-1 on Saturday at the Penn State Behrend Invitational. The Titans earned a straight-set win over Fredonia before falling 3-1 to host Penn State Behrend.
Westminster is 6-1 overall this season. It had posted six straight-set victories to start the year before Saturday afternoon's loss to Behrend.
The Titans won 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14 against Fredonia. Senior Saylee Grinnen had a season-high nine kills, five blocks and four digs while hitting .533 against the Blue Devils. Senior Lauren Lampus finished with six kills and zero attack errors in 17 total attacks. She added six digs and four blocks. Sophomore Angie Nardone totaled 13 assists and five digs. Senior Malia Duffy posted 18 digs and five assists.
Westminster came back from an early 11-6 deficit to earn a 25-23 opening-set win against Behrend before falling in the next three, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-15.
Sophomore Rachel Brady had a season-high 13 kills against Behrend and added six digs. Lampus totaled seven kills, 13 digs and four assists while senior Natalie Franke and sophomore Shelby Rambo each had six kills. Nardone finished with 18 assists and 10 digs while senior Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) had 11 assists and seven digs. Duffy posted a season-best 22 digs and senior Claire Tobin finished with 11 digs.
Westminster will participate in the Carnegie Mellon University Quad next Friday and Saturday in Pittsburgh, facing Nazareth University at 5 p.m. Friday, the University of Mount Union at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and host CMU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
* Women's Golf - The Titans registered a sixth-place team finish at this weekend's Kyle Campbell Memorial Tournament, hosted by the University of Olivet in Marshall, Mich.
The two-day tournament was hosted by The Medalist Golf Club. Bethel University (Ind.) won the 16-team event with a score of 636, shooting a 323 on Friday and firing a 313 Saturday. Westminster posted a two-day total of 672, following up Friday's 345 with a 327 Saturday.
Bethel's Maria Pardo Victori topped the 88-player field with a 172 (91-81). Four players tied for runner-up honors with identical 173's.
Freshman Katie Rose Rankin tied for 15th with a 162 (80-82). Senior Sierra Richard tied for 18th with a 164 (85-79) while sophomore Alyssa Rapp climbed back from Friday's 92 with an 84 Saturday to finish with a two-round score of 176. Senior Morgan Byers and freshman Mya Mrkonja finished in a seven-way tie for 51st. Byers bounced back from a 97 Friday with an 82 Saturday to finish with a 179. Mrkonja posted an 88 Friday and a 91 Saturday to score 179.
Sophomores Alaina Goldstein and Olivia Kana competed as individuals. Goldstein tied for 58th (180, 87-93) and Kana tied for 67th (184, 94-90).
Westminster is scheduled to compete in the Thiel College Invitational Monday at Avalon at Buhl Park in Hermitage. The event is slated to get underway at 1 p.m.
Note: This roundup will be updated as colleges submit press releases to The Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.