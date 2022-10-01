BEAVER FALLS - The Grove City College volleyball team opened its 2022 Presidents' Athletic Conference schedule Saturday with a 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 road victory over Geneva at Metheny Field House.
Junior Katie Pry paced Grove City's balanced offensive attack with nine kills. Pry did not record a hitting error and posted a .409 hitting percentage in the win.
Juniors Anna DeGraaf and Eloise Augustine both posted eight kills while senior Faith Keating and junior Grace Kim both chalked up seven kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr distributed 19 assists and freshman Brooklyn Wirebaugh recorded 17 assists. Kim and junior Gabby Lucas both served two aces.
Augustine and DeGraaf both recorded three blocks. Sophomore Audrey Donnelly added two blocks.
Kim led the defense with 28 digs while Lucas recorded 25 digs. Keating collected 20 digs, Wirebaugh had 11 digs and Kerr tallied 10 digs.
Having won 10 of their last 12 matches, the Wolverines (10-7, 1-0 PAC) host Thiel at 7 p.m. Tuesday in conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
NOTE: This college roundup will be updated as colleges report info to The Herald sports department.
