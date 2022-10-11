GROVE CITY — The Grove City College women’s tennis team earned a 5-2 victory Tuesday afternoon over visiting Saint Vincent at Walters-Zbell Courts in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.
The third-seeded Wolverines (11-3) will now visit No. 2 Franciscan in Thursday afternoon’s semifinals. No. 6 seed Saint Vincent fell to 7-8 overall.
Grove City won two of the three doubles matches, then clinched the team win during singles play. Straight-set wins for sophomore Emily Ivory, sophomore Janel McCray and senior Maggie Troxel sewed up the victory.
GCC’s Logan Fuss (Grove City High) picked up a 6-2, 5-1 (unfinished) win against Saint Vincent’s Emily Pierce.
Grove City will make its second trip to Franciscan in the last five days. Last Saturday, Franciscan edged the Wolverines, 5-4, in Steubenville.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College women’s tennis team commenced the PAC Championship tournament via a 5-3 quarterfinal-round victory over visiting Washington & Jefferson College.
Tuesday afternoon, the host Titans of taskmaster Jeff Layman triumphed as sophomore Gia Francisco, junior Caroline Fox, sophomore Ryleigh Valone, and sophomore Taylor Dlugozima (Wilmington High) claimed singles wins for Westminster (10-3).
Also, the tandems of Fox-Valone won a Pro-set match at No. 2 doubles, while the No. 3 duo of senior Sabrina Slagle and Dlugozima triumphed, 8-6, at third doubles.
The doubles duo of Nidhi Pulicherla-Bella Goldman won for W&J (3-8). Also, Pulicherla won at first singles, as did Bella Goldman at second singles.
Westminster will travel to Meadville to oppose Allegheny College Thursday at 4 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Volleyball — Junior Anna DeGraaf matched a career high with 10 blocks while junior Eloise Augustine and freshman Bella Costa both posted 10 kills Tuesday night to help lift Grove City College to a 25-27, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 road triumph over Bethany in PAC action at Hummel Field House in Bethany, W.Va.
Augustine and Costa helped lead another balanced Grove City offensive attack in Tuesday’s victory. Senior Faith Keating posted nine kills and sophomore Audrey Donnelly pounded out seven kills. DeGraaf also tallied five kills.
Costa served four of Grove City’s nine aces. Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh served three aces. Wirebaugh and sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr each had 20 assists.
Senior Robyn Collier added three blocks for the Wolverines. Costa had two blocks.
Junior libero Gabby Lucas led Grove City (13-8, 3-1 PAC) with a season-high 30 digs. Keating had 24 digs and Costa contributed a dozen digs.
DeGraaf also had 10 blocks Sept. 17 in a five-set win at Thiel. Grove City has three 10-block performances this season as Donnelly posted 10 blocks Sept. 9 against Oswego State. Prior to this season, Grove City had not had a player recorded a double-digit block total in eight years.
The Wolverines are 13-3 in their last 16 matches. Saturday, Grove City will host Saint Vincent (3-0 PAC) in conference play at 1 p.m. in the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City will recognize Collier, Keating and Katie Pry prior to the match as part of Senior Day.
PAC GOLF
TOURNAMENT
GREENVILLE — The PAC will kick off the fall championships season with its annual Fall Golf Championships today and Thursday.
The 36-hole fall event will be hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The men will be playing at Avalon Lakes in Warren, while the women will be playing at Avalon at Squaw Creek in Vienna. The two rounds will get underway at 10:30 a.m. each day.
Forty golfers from eight competing teams are scheduled to compete in the men’s championship. Thirty-seven golfers from eight competing teams are scheduled to compete in the women’s championship.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played this fall and another 36 holes played April 21-22, 2023, at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play two rounds on the North Course, while the men will play a pair of rounds on the South Course.
Five golfers will make up a team, with the lowest four scores per round from the designated five-player squad used in team score compilation.
The All-PAC teams, along with the PAC Players of the Year and PAC Newcomers of the Year, are determined by the combined 72-hole scores from the fall and spring championships. The All-PAC teams are made up of the top 15 overall scorers (5 first team, 5 second team, 5 honorable mention).
The combined 72-hole team totals determine PAC team champions and winners of the league’s automatic-qualifying bids to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Team selections for the Division III Women’s Championships will be announced May 1, while selections for the Division III Men’s Championships will be announced Sunday, May 8.
The Division III Women’s Championships are scheduled for May 9-12 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. The Division III Men’s Championships are scheduled for May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Note: Spectators must remain on cart paths or in the rough and approximately 15 yards from the competitors at all times. There may be no communication between competing student-athletes and spectators that could be deemed as advice of any nature for the duration of their rounds. All institutional personnel, with the exception of the designated coaches, are considered spectators. Ringers on electronic devices must be turned off.
––––––
WOMEN’S TENNIS
PAC TOURNEY QUARTERFINALS
GROVE CITY 5, SAINT VINCENT 2
Singles
1. Carolina Walters (SVC) def. Lexi Chappel 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emily Ivory (GRO) def. Angela Popovich 6-0, 6-3.
3. Logan Fuss (GRO) vs. Emily Pierce 6-2, 5-1, unfinished.
4. Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) vs. Lydia Lieb 7-5, 1-1, unfinished.
5. Janel McCray (GRO) def. Bella Baumgardner 6-0, 6-1.
6. Maggie Troxel (GRO) def. Julia Runk 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carolina Walters/Angela Popovich (SVC) def. Lexi Chappel/Maggie Troxel 8-4.
2. Emily Ivory/Janel McCray (GRO) def. Bella Baumgardner/Emily Pierce 8-1.
3. Alyssa Good/Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) def. Lydia Lieb/Julia Runk 8-3.
––––––
WESTMINSTER 5, W&J 3
Singles
Nidhi Pulicherla (W&J) def. Sabrina Slagle, 6-1, 6-2.
Bella Goldman (W&J) def. Emma Sukal, 6-4 6-4.
Gia Francisco (W) def. Jaelyn Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Caroline Fox (W) def. Emma Humphrey, 6-2, 6-3.
Ryleigh Valone (W) def. Victoria Wilson, 7-5, 6-3.
Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Eden Ma, 6-3, 6-7, unfinished
Doubles
Pulicherla-Goldman (W&J) def. Sukal-Francisco, 8-2.
Fox-Valone (W) def. Jaelyn Kennedy-Gloria Johnson, 8-2.
Slagle-Dlugozima (W) def. Pooja Potluri-Eden Ma, 8-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.