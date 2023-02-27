THIEL
• Men’s Lacrosse — Thiel College sophomore Zach Melin was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Melin led the Tomcats to a 1-1 week with 14 points (13 goals, one assist). In the Tomcats game against Muskingum on Wednesday, Melin scored five goals and picked up two ground balls.
In the Tomcats win over Hilbert on Saturday, Melin scored eight goals, the second most in program single-game history and also picked up four ground balls.
Melin has started all three games for the Tomcats this season, and currently leads the team in goals with 13.
Melin and the Tomcats host the Malone Pioneers for a non-conference game on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
GROVE CITY
• Baseball -— The PAC honored Grove City senior baseball player C.J. Saylor as its first Hitter of the Week for the 2023 season Monday afternoon.
Saylor has 10 hits in 21 at-bats (.476 average) through Grove City’s first five games this season. He has seven runs scored and five runs batted in, along with a .667 slugging percentage. Saylor has four multi-hit games so far, including a 4-for-4 effort Saturday in Game Two of Grove City’s doubleheader at No. 22 Wooster.
Saylor cracked a two-run triple in Saturday’s nightcap. He scored a run in Grove City’s 5-1 Game One win over Wooster.
An All-PAC and All-Mideast Region honoree during his career, Saylor is in his fourth season as Grove City’s starting catcher. The Wolverines (2-3) return to action Friday with a doubleheader against Saint Mary’s (Minn.) in Davenport, Fla.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Indoor Track & Field — The SRU men’s team placed second on Sunday in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
AJ Virata won the 200-meter dash with an SRU record and then anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay Sunday to lead the way for The Rock.
The Rock tallied 133 points to record their 12th straight top three finish at the PSAC indoor championships and bring home their sixth runner-up trophy since 2015.
Shippensburg claimed its 12th straight indoor title with 165 points, edging SRU by 32 points. That margin is significantly smaller than the 2022 championship, where Shippensburg topped SRU by 120 points. The rest of the top five in the team standings were rounded out by East Stroudsburg (73.5 points), Kutztown (58 points) and California (Pa.) (56.83 points).
Troy Hart (Reynolds High) scored in the 3,000-meter run with a sixth place finish in 8:48.85.
• The SRU women tallied 86.5 points to post their ninth straight top three finish in the team standings at the PSAC indoor meet, coming up just short in what ended up being a three-way battle for the podium.
Shippensburg topped defending champion Edinboro for the title with 111 points, while the Fighting Scots settled for second with 94.5 points. The top five were rounded out by California (Pa.) in fourth with 62 points and East Stroudsburg in fifth with 58 points. A total of 15 teams recorded points at the championship.
Paige Griffith (Hickory High) was an All-PSAC honoree when the freshman tied for third in the high jump with a clearance of 1.57 meters.
• Men’s Basketball — No. 3 seed Pitt-Johnstown defeated No. 6 Slippery Rock, 77-73, on Monday night in the opening round of the PSAC West playoffs at the Sports Center in Johnstown.
It was a tightly-contested contest as Pitt-Johnstown (20-9) led 37-34 at halftime and outscored The Rock 40-39 in the second half.
John Paul Kromka led the way for the Mountain Cats with 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals, Andrew Shull scored 14 points, Jared Jakubick bucketed 12, and Caiden Landis had 13 points.
Also for Pitt-Johnstown, senior Joe Batt (Greenville High) added nine points, three assists, and two rebounds and senior Drew Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) contributed seven points and two boards.
Lashon Lindsey and Amante Britt led Slippery Rock (17-12) with 15 points each, Jonathan McFall scored 13, and Khalid Gates added 11 points. Lindsey also had five rebounds.
Pitt-Johnstown visits No. 2 Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the PSAC quarterfinals.
GANNON
• Women’s Basketball — Gannon University graduate student Delaney Dogan (West Middlesex High) has been named PSAC West Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week.
The 6-foot post player had a big defensive game against Mercyhurst on Saturday as the Gannon women closed the regular season with their ninth consecutive win.
She led Gannon with four steals and two blocked shots to key the Golden Knights’ defensive effort in an 82-68 win over the Lakers. She also had nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and added two assists.
Dogan leads Gannon with 39 blocked shots on the season, and despite being a 6-foot post player, she leads Gannon with 42 steals.
Dogan also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in a 72-64 win over Edinboro on Wednesday, Feb. 22. She is Gannon’s second-leading rebounder with 6.2 per game and ranks second in assists with 2.5 per game.
Gannon (27-3) hosts Pitt-Johnstown (17-12) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the PSAC quarterfinals.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE
• Men’s Basketball — YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun was been named the 2022-23 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year, and four players earned Horizon League postseason honors after a vote of the league’s head coaches, the league announced on Monday.
Calhoun guided the Penguins to the first regular-season conference championship in program history with a 15-5 league mark and an overall record of 23-8. The Penguins 23 wins are the most in its Division I history and the most since 1963-64.
He is the first Youngstown State men’s basketball coach to win the Horizon League’s top coaching award, and the first to win the award since Dan Peters won the Mid-Continent Conference Coach of the Year in 1997-98.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.