SHIPPENSBURG — Top-seeded IUP men’s basketball led most of the way and needed one final defensive stand as time expired to hold off Mercyhurst for a 54-53 win and captured the program’s fourth consecutive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship on Sunday at Shippensburg University.
IUP (30-1) secured its 13th conference championship in program history, clinching an automatic berth into the 2023 NCAA Division II Tournament, which begins late next week. Ethan Porterfield (Sharon High) was named tournament MVP, finishing the championship game with 19 points (9-11 FG), four rebounds and two assists in leading the Crimson Hawks throughout the weekend.
It marks the second consecutive year that Porterfield was awarded PSAC Tournament MVP, tallying 38 points over the course of two games this weekend.
Mercyhurst (24-5) had a potential game-winning three from Michael Bradley carom off the rim with time expiring despite battling back throughout the second half and staying within striking distance. Nicholas Lang finished with 16 points and five steals, while Bradley added 13 points for the Lakers. Jeff Planutis
The Hawks led for over 34 minutes in the contest, shooting 48.9% for the game. Dave Morris and Shawndale Jones fired in 12 points each, while Tomiwa Sulaiman recorded a double-double behind 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Head coach Joe Lombardi (Kennedy Catholic High) secured his seventh PSAC Championship and fifth 30-win season at the helm of the Crimson Hawks with Sunday’s victory.
IUP shot 60% from floor, despite taking nine less shots than Mercyhurst in the opening half. Porterfield logged 10 points and added two boards, while Jones registered eight first-half points. Sulaiman snagged eight rebounds in the initial 20 minutes for the Hawks.
GANNON
ERIE — The Gannon women’s basketball team’s two-year reign as PSAC champion came to an end on Sunday afternoon as California (Pa.) jumped out to an early lead and withstood a furious late Gannon rally for a 75-63 win at the Highmark Events Center.
The loss snapped a ten-game winning streak for the Golden Knights who are now 29-4, while Cal improved to 21-10. Gannon came into the game ranked 10th in the D2SIDA Division II Top 25 and 14th in the NWCA poll.
The Golden Knights were attempting to become the first PSAC team with three consecutive conference championships since Indiana (Pa.) since 2007-09. In addition to denying Gannon its third PSAC crown Cal earned the PSAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Gannon came in ranked second in the Atlantic Region in the most recent poll and will no doubt make its 14th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and eighth under head coach Cleve Wright. Cal on the other hand, came into the PSAC Tournament ranked tenth in the region and possibly needed to win to get in.
Madison Demski led three Golden Knights in double figures with a season-high 17 points. Delaney Dogan (West Middlesex High) had four points, three assists, one blocks, and one steal.
MOUNT UNION
BEREA, Ohio — No. 21 Nationally ranked Mount Union men’s track and field team won its 11th straight and record 42nd overall team title at the 2023 Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships last weekend.
The Purple Raiders won eight of the 19 events contested and scored 243 points which was 103 ahead of second place No. 9 nationally-ranked John Carroll (140).
Tyler Gill (Reynolds High) won Co-Outstanding Sprinter of the Meet while Kevin Lucas with his coaching staff got coaching staff of the year.
Gill along with Tylir Shannon (Reynolds High), Haden Gibson (Brookfield High) and Josh Fouche set an OAC Meet record in the 4x200-Meter relay winning in 1:28.63.
Gill and Jared Storm combined with Matt McBride and Justin Knoch to win the 4x400-Meter relay in a time of 3:16.94 which converts to the eighth fastest time in the nation.
Gill along with Andrew McVicker (Dover) took home second and third in the 200-Meters in times of 22.04 and 22.13 which ranks them 19th and 27th.
The 400-meter and 4x400 teams qualifed this weekend for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Al.
UMASS
WILMINGTON, Del. – Sydney Taylor hit a game-tying three at the buzzer to send the game to overtime but the No. 1 seeded University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team was defeated by No. 3 seeded Saint Louis 91-85 in the A-10 Championship game on Sunday afternoon at the CHASE Fieldhouse.
The Minutewomen erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The game ended up being the highest scoring championship game in A-10 tournament history and third time the championship game went to overtime.
Taylor finished with a team-high 18 points. Sam Breen had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Angelique Ngalakulondi had 15 points and Ber’Nyah Mayo added 14 points. Makennah White (West Middlesex High) had seven points and eight rebounds for UMass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.