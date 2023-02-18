Winthrop University’s Macy McCall (Slippery Rock High) set the school softball record in stolen bases in Thursday’s 9-2 loss to Queens in Rock Hill, S.C.
McCall tripled, walked, drove in a run, and stole a base for Winthrop (4-1). McCall walked with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and stole second base to get into scoring position, but was stranded.
McCall’s steal gave her 72 for her career and became the program’s all-time leader, surpassing the record held by Charlene Smith. It was a record that Smith held since 1992.
THIEL
• Softball — Five Thiel Tomcats were named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) 2023 Softball Players to Watch list. Among the Tomcats honored was sophomore Dani Ficeti (Greenville High).
Ficeti was an All-PAC First Team selection as a freshman. She led the PAC with a .519 average last season, which ranked second-best in a single season in program history. Ficeti also led the league with a .558 on-base percentage and ranked second with a .696 slugging percentage. Ficeti tied for the team lead in RBIs (19) and ranked second in runs scored (17) and doubles (11).
The PAC 2023 Softball Preseason Poll, which was voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches, has been released. Thiel finished 10th in the poll with 19 points. Waynesburg finished first with 97 points and seven first-place votes. Westminster was second with 93 points and three first-place votes.
The Tomcats, who went 8-18 overall last year, will open the 2023 season March 5-10 when they compete in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
GROVE CITY
• Men’s Swimming & Diving — The Grove City College men’s swimming and diving team set three program records and a pair of facility records Friday at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships as the Wolverines extended their lead atop the team standings.
Grove City owns a 199-point lead over Westminster after the third day of action at the four-day meet, held in Grove City’s James E. Longnecker Pool. The Wolverines now have 684 team points. Westminster ranks second with 485 while Saint Vincent holds third with 442 points.
Grove City closed Friday night’s finals session by winning the 200 medley relay in a conference-, school and pool-record time of 1 minute, 30.68 seconds. Freshman Will Sterrett, senior Elias Griffin, freshman Caleb Einolf, and senior Mac Hancock combined to break the 13-year-old record in that event.
Grove City swimmers also earned four individual victories Friday. Einolf won the 100 butterfly in a pool- and Grove City-record time of 48.85 seconds. He also surpassed the NCAA Div. III Championships provisional qualifying standard in the 100 butterfly.
Friday afternoon, Einolf set Grove City’s program record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 55.73 seconds during a time trial. That time also surpassed the NCAA provisional standard.
Griffin won the 100 breaststroke Friday night with a time of 56.39 seconds. He set a short-lived program record of 56.21 during the preliminaries Friday morning.
Sterrett captured the 400 individual medley in 4:05.84 while classmate Nathan Beukema won the 200 free in 1:43.77.
Freshman Logan Myers took runner-up in the 400 IM (4:09.75) while Hancock took third in the 100 breaststroke (57.42). Sophomore Jacob Vannoy added a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (52.32).
Senior Marc Dieter took fourth in the 400 IM (4:19.73) and 100 backstroke (54.88). Vannoy placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (55.49) while freshman Garrett Hopkins finished fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.34 seconds.
Freshman Michael Singley recorded a pair of seventh-place finishes Friday night. He took seventh in the 400 IM (4:27.00), then posted a time of 1:01.44 in the 100 breaststroke.
Freshman Sam Thayer finished seventh in the 200 free (1:50.16). Classmate John Remaniak took eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.45).
Today’s preliminaries will begin at 10 a.m. The finals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
• Women’s Swimming & Diving — GCC recorded five victories Friday night at the PAC Championships as the host Wolverines extended their lead in the team standings.
Grove City now has 734 team points in the four-day event, held at James E. Longnecker Pool. Saint Vincent holds second with 465 points and Westminster ranks third at 401.
Grove City closed Friday night’s session by winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 48.07 seconds. Senior Rachel Grubbs, freshman Sarah Janicki, senior Rachael Wallace and junior Liz Hasse combined for the relay victory.
Wallace also won the 100 butterfly in 57.40 seconds while Hasse prevailed in the 200 free (1:54.87). Senior Rachel Ledford captured the 400 individual medley in a time of 4:38.54.
Sophomore Kamryn Kerr earned her second diving title of the Championships as she won 1-meter diving Friday night. Kerr recorded a score of 408.55 points, which also surpasses the Regional Championships qualifying standard.
Grubbs also earned runner-up in the 100 backstroke (59.00) while Janicki placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.67. Junior Emma Otten took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.39 seconds and sophomore Emma Plank captured runner-up in the 400 individual medley (4:48.79).
Senior Sarah Gann took third in the 200 free (1:58.40), one spot ahead of sophomore Sarah Kuchma. Kuchma finished fourth ina time of 1:58.94.
Otten placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.54) while sophomore Mikaela Jenkins took fourth in the 400 IM (4:50.39).
Sophomore Allison Dieter touched fifth in the 400 IM (4:52.37). Junior Hannah Millar earned fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69) while senior Reese Trauger finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.65).
Freshman Paige Doleno placed seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.74) while sophomore Olivia Getek took seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:01.86). Janicki took eighth in the 100 butterfly with a 1:05.52 clocking.
Today’s preliminary session begins at 10 a.m. The finals will start at 5:30 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Men’s Swimming & Diving — Westminster remains in second place after a pair of individual runner-up finishes Friday night at the PAC Championships.
Junior Paul Kallaur finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.20 seconds. Sophomore Samuel Duda was second in the 100 backstroke after posting a time of 54.11.
Sophomore Dawson Yocum finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:46.76).
Freshman Ron Whitehouse and senior Stephen Adametz finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 100 backstroke, with Whitehouse posting a time of 55.94 and Adametz finishing with a time of 58.38. Sophomore Michael Phillips finished eighth in the 400 individual medley (4:34.75).
The 200 medley relay, made up of Duda, Kallaur, Adametz and graduate student Kevin MacMurdo, finished in fourth place (1:37.48) in the final event of the night.
• Women’s Swimming & Diving — The Westminster women’s team remains in third place at the PAC Championships.
Sophomore Christina Loewe registered a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.09 seconds. Freshman Alexa Young was third in the 11-dive, 1-meter event with a score of 301.10.
Graduate student Megan Routch logged a sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:01.94) while senior Shannon Geer finished sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.34). Junior Olivia Herman was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.49).
Sophomore Sara Swanson finished seventh in the 400 individual medley (5:07.39)
The 200 medley relay closed Friday’s evening session with a fourth-place finish (1:56.34). Relay members were Geer, Herman, Loewe and freshman Natalie Carlantonio (Slippery Rock High).
THIEL
• Men’s Volleyball — The Tomcats defeated the Maranatha Baptist Sabercats in a non-conference match, 3-0, Friday night, in Adrian, Mich. The Tomcats won in straight sets 25-20, 25-23, 25-12.
Thiel was led by Tyler Hussey, who tallied a game-high 16 kills with a .407 hitting percentage and added five digs. Kaleb Proudfoot recorded eight kills and one block, while Will Zimmerman recorded seven kills and four digs. Connor McInnis notched a team-high seven digs, while Josh Pugh notched a game-high 32 assists.
Maranatha Baptist was led by Jacob Valeria who recorded a team-high seven kills. Daniel Says and Zachary Mueller each recorded four digs, while Mueller recorded a team-high 13 assists.
The Tomcats will play a double-header today. The Tomcats face Central State at noon. They will then play Adrian at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Adrian College.
