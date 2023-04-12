GROVE CITY — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference recognized four Grove City College spring sports athletes Tuesday afternoon in honor of their respective performances last week.
The Grove City men’s tennis team swept this week’s awards as senior Ryne Talko captured Player of the Week and freshman Benjamin Jones earned Rookie of the Week.
Sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona earned Hitter of the Week distinction in softball while sophomore Trey Zabroski secured Specialist of the Week in men’s lacrosse.
Talko went 4-0 in conference play last week, dropping only one game in the four wins. He earned a 6-0, 6-0 win April 4 at first singles against Saint Vincent and also teamed with junior Josiah Newton for an 8-1 first doubles win. The next day against Thiel, Talko picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and teamed with Newton for an 8-0 win at first doubles.
Jones went 3-0 in conference play last week in the wins over Saint Vincent and Thiel. He earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles against Saint Vincent and also teamed with junior Collier Kaufman for an 8-1 third doubles victory. Wednesday, he and senior Adam Scharnagl received a forfeit win at third doubles against Thiel.
Zona helped Grove City to a 6-0 week by going 10 for 17 (.588) with a home run, two triples, a double and seven runs scored. She also knocked in four runs.
Zona went 4 for 4 with a double April 4 in the Wolverines’ 10-7, 10-inning win at Chatham. She then tripled twice in Grove City’s 8-7 Game Two victory. Two days later, Zona went 2 for 3 with a home run in Grove City’s Game One win over Thiel. Zona posted a .556 on-base percentage and a 1.059 slugging percentage in the six wins.
Zabroski helped Grove City to a 26-6 win last Wednesday at Franciscan by winning 7 of 10 faceoff opportunities. Zabroski also recorded a team-leading nine ground balls. He added a goal and two assists in the win.
The Grove City men’s tennis team (8-3, 4-0 PAC) hosts Salem (W.Va.) in non-conference action Friday. The softball team (14-8, 8-2 PAC) hosts Westminster in a conference doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. today. Grove City’s men’s lacrosse team (5-7, 4-0 PAC) will host conference foe Chatham at 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Men’s Tennis — The Wolverines improved to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the PAC by securing a 9-0 win Tuesday afternoon over visiting Washington & Jefferson in conference action at Walters-Zbell Courts in Grove City.
After sweeping doubles play, Grove City picked up six straight-set singles victories. The Wolverines dropped only seven total games in singles action.
Winners of five straight matches, the Wolverines host Division II Salem (W.Va.) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in non-conference action.
Singles: 1. Ryne Talko (GRO) def. Jackson Akers (WJC) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Benjamin Jones (GRO) def. Alex Duing (WJC) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gavin Miller (GRO) def. Abhinav Yarramaneni (WJC) 6-3, 6-1; 4. Jameson Sposato (GRO) def. Nate Clarke (WJC) 6-1, 6-0; 5. Collier Kaufman (GRO) def. Connor Simms (WJC) 6-2, 6-0; 6. Isaac DeMan (GRO) def. Jaren Thimons (WJC) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Gavin Miller/Jameson Sposato (GRO) def. Abhinav Yarramaneni/Alex Duing (WJC) 8-3; 2. Ryne Talko/Collier Kaufman (GRO) def. Jackson Akers/Connor Simms (WJC) 8-1; 3. Adam Scharnagl/Benjamin Jones (GRO) def. Nate Clarke/Jaren Thimons (WJC) 8-1.
• Women’s Lacrosse — The Grove City College women’s lacrosse team recorded a number of milestones Tuesday afternoon as the Wolverines rolled to a 22-0 victory over visiting Waynesburg in PAC action at Don Lyle Field in Grove City.
GCC recorded the first shutout in program history. The Wolverines also set a single-game program record by scoring 22 goals. Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian fired in a team-leading six goals, becoming the first player in program history to surpass 100 career goals.
Sophomore attack Abby Roetering fired in three goals in the first quarter while Nazigian scored twice as Grove City (5-7, 3-1 PAC) bolted to a 9-0 lead after 15 minutes.
Roetering finished with four goals while sophomore defender Emily Arnold, junior attack Madeline Dunda and sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski all scored twice.
Senior midfielder Meredith Basham, sophomore attack Meah Groves, sophomore attack Anna Korzeniewski, sophomore midfielder Maddie Krabitz, freshman attack Haylie Porter and freshman attack Jackie Rowell also scored in Tuesday’s victory.
Groves also assisted three goals. Dunda, Korzeniewski, Krabitz, Nazigian, Polczynski, Roetering and freshman attack Grace Forry each tallied one assist.
Nazigian recorded 11 draw controls for Grove City. Sophomore defender Sarah Jackson collected six ground balls while Krabitz and Polczynski both picked up four ground balls. Jackson caused four turnovers and Polczynski caused three turnovers.
Sophomore Elyse Kiggins and freshman Mia Gallagher each made one save in goal. Kiggins played the first and fourth quarters while Gallagher played the middle two periods.
Nazigian now has 101 career goals. Her 116 career points are also tops in the two-year history of Grove City women’s lacrosse.
Grove City twice scored 21 goals in a game during the inaugural 2022 season.
Grove City will host Chatham at 12 p.m. Saturday in conference action at Robert E. Thorn Field.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster College senior attack Nick Hubner and senior long stick midfielder Mike Roman earned PAC men’s lacrosse weekly honors Tuesday afternoon.
Hubner was recognized as this week’s Offensive Player of the Week while Roman claimed his second Defensive Player of the Week award this season.
Hubner led all scorers with six points in Westminster’s 13-10 PAC victory over Allegheny College last Thursday. He scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third quarter and added two more after halftime as the Titans outscored the Gators 7-4 in the second half to claim the win. Hubner finished with five goals and one assist and now ranks third in the PAC in goals per game (3.00/g).
Roman had seven ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers against Allegheny. His efforts helped the Titans hold Allegheny scoreless in eight man-up opportunities. Roman is now fifth in the league in ground balls per game (5.55/g).
Westminster (6-5, 2-1) will host Saint Vincent College (8-2, 0-1) tonight. The opening faceoff at the UPMC Sports Complex is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
• Women’s Golf — Senior Kasey Clifford was named the PAC Women’s Golfer of the Week Tuesday evening.
Clifford finished in eighth place to pace Westminster at last week’s Greenbriar Collegiate Invitational, firing a two-round score of 158 (76-82). The two-round, 47-player event was held on The Greenbriar’s Meadows Course.
Westminster was third at the eight-team event with a two-round score of 660. The Titans shot a 332 last Monday and followed that up with a 328 last Tuesday.
The Titans will host their annual Westminster Spring Invitational Saturday at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle. The event is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 p.m.
• Men’s Tennis — The Titans were edged by PAC rival Geneva College, 5-4, on Tuesday afternoon in New Wilmington.
Geneva improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the league. The win by Geneva snapped a five-match win streak against the Golden Tornadoes.
The Golden Tornadoes opened the match with wins at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. Junior Jacob Mack and sophomore Dylan Weiss claimed an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Freshman Ryan Crissman began singles play with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 6. Mack followed that up with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 win at No. 2 to give Westminster a 3-2 lead.
Geneva grabbed a 4-3 lead after securing wins at No. 1 and No. 4. Weiss earned a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 5 to even the match at 4-4.
Sophomore Thomas Albert dropped a match-deciding 7-5, 6-4, 10-8 decision at No. 3 singles to Nick Heidengren.
Westminster travels to Thiel College today for a 3:30 p.m. match.
• Women’s Lacrosse — The Titans suffered an 11-10 PAC loss to visiting Saint Vincent College Tuesday night at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington.
Saint Vincent upped its season record 7-4 overall and 2-2 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 2-9 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini fired in two fourth period goals, tying the game at 9-9 with just under 14 remaining and again at 10-10 off of an assist from freshman attack Emma Brazier with under four minutes to play.
Saint Vincent’s Bridget Doyle scored an unassisted goal with 16 remaining in regulation to seal the win for the Bearcats.
The teams were tied 3-3 after one period and 7-7 at halftime.
Brazier had three first half goals for the Titans. Junior midfielder Nina Rascona scored a pair of first half goals.
Senior attack Jaden Domaratz cut Westminster’s third quarter period to 9-8 with under a minute remaining. She was 1-for-1 on free position shots.
Brazier paced the Westminster office with three goals and an assist. She added three draw controls.
Rascona finished with two goals and one assist to go along with six draw controls, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Junior midfielder Samantha Reed had one goal and a pair of assists.
Cimini totaled three goals, five draw controls, four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Senior defender Emiley Kushner totaled four caused turnovers and a pair of ground balls. Sophomore Jade Hromanik finished with a career-high 15 saves and two ground balls.
Doyle led Saint Vincent with three goals, three assists, six ground balls and a caused turnover.
Westminster hosts Thiel College Friday night. The opening draw is scheduled for 7 p.m.
• Softball — Westminster posted a non-conference road sweep on Monday, defeating the University of Pittsburg at Greensburg 8-0 (5 inn.) in game one before earning a 15-2 (5 inn.) victory in game two.
The sweep pushes Westminster’s record to 18-6. Pitt-Greensburg fell to 6-16.
Westminster returns to PAC play today at Grove City College. The first game of the league doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Game 1: Senior Abbegail Froehlich earned the game one win in relief of graduate student starter Madison Brown. Brown struck out two and allowed one hit in 2.0 innings while Froehlich allowed two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3.0 innings. It was he first victory of the year.
Junior designated player Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) cleared the bases with a double in the top of the first. Senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess closed out the scoring with a two-run double in the fourth.
Senior center fielder Brooke Atkins went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Senior shortstop Alexis Yates went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Latess finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Game 2: Tied 2-2 after three, Westminster broke things open with 13 runs on nine hits and three Pitt-Greensburg errors in the top of the fourth inning. Latess highlighted the inning with a three-run home run, her league-leading seventh of the season.
Malczak improved to 9-1 in the circle with the game two win. She allowed two runs (2 earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 4.0 innings. Malczak also went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Atkins finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, a pair of runs scored and a stolen base. Senior right fielder Emma Gurley went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
THIEL
• Baseball -— The Tomcats lost a non-conference game 20-7 Tuesday to the Fredonia State Blue Devils.
Michael Aches got the Tomcats on the scoreboard in the fifth when he hit a bases-clearing double to center field. Nick Guarnieri hit a 2-RBI double to center field in the sixth while Mike Sittig drove in two runs on a double down the right field line in the seventh.
Guarnieri and Sittig tallied two hits, two RBIs and one run scored apiece. Seth Johnson also had two hits, one of which was a double, and scored two runs.
Garrett Stuckey went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Blue Devils.
The Tomcats will host the Pitt Bradford Panthers in a non-conference doubleheader today. The first game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
• Men’s Volleyball — Thiel defeated the Hiram Terriers, 3-0, in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) quarterfinals on Tuesday night. The Tomcats won in straight sets 25-20, 26-24, 25-17.
JC Govannucci led the Tomcats with 12 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.James Cromwell-Young recorded nine kills, while Zac Smith recorded eight kills, seven digs and three blocks. Cameron Long notched a game-high 22 digs, the third time this season he has recorded 20 or more digs in a single match. Ethan Cooper recorded a game-high 32 assists.
For Hiram, Kyle Martini recorded seven kills and eight digs, while Matthew Albano recorded eight digs, 21 assists, one block and one service ace.
The Tomcats advance to the AMCC semifinals against Geneva on Friday. The semifinal and final will be hosted by Penn-State Behrend, who earned the number one overall seed this season.
