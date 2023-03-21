SHARON — Penn State Shenango announced the addition of a new baseball program in the summer of 2022, and on Monday, members of the inaugural recruiting class took part in a symbolic signing event to officially kick off the program.
The student-athletes gathered for the first time as a new team for the ceremony along with their families to hear from head coach Carmen Nocera and Interim Director of Athletics Andrew Puleo.
The ceremony included the reveal of the Lions’ official uniforms for the 2024 season, giving each player the chance to try on the uniform and enjoy a photoshoot.
“Honestly, I have nothing but optimism for the future of this program,” said Puleo. “I know we have people in the area who have been calling left and right to partner with men’s baseball.”
Nocera, who was formally introduced as coach in the fall of 2022, thanked everyone in the Penn State Shenango community who has worked to bring baseball to the Valley.
“I appreciate all the help our admissions staff and our Interim Director of Athletics have given,” Nocera said. “They’ve worked so hard and tirelessly to get us where we need to be. They’re helping us make this into something special.”
Nocera took advantage of the opportunity to have so many of his future players in one room and made clear his goal for the inaugural season. “Our goal is to make the national playoffs as a first-year program, and when that happens it’s going to be because these players came and believed and took a chance on our program.”
The current Lions roster includes:
Troy Bachman (Mercer High), Braden Butler (New Middletown), Cameron Caldararo (New Castle), Jason Davis (New Castle), Dominic Fornataro (New Castle), Michael Gushura (Poland, Ohio), Michael Horstman (Greenville), Brady Kridler (Columbiana), Teagan McCurdy (Poland, Ohio), Grant Melder (New Castle), Dante Micaletti (New Castle), Brayden Pipoly (Columbiana), and Jacob Werner (Bessemer).
The team will hold practices at Hickory High School and will prepare to compete in its inaugural season in spring 2024.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Outdoor Track & Field — Titans’ freshman Anna Gunby has been named the PAC Rookie of the Week.
At last weekend’s Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, Gunby led off the 4x100-meter relay, which posted an eighth-place time of 49.65 seconds, which is currently the 13th fastest in Division III.
She also competed in the 100 and ran the fourth-best time in the PAC this spring (13.43) and ran in the 200, where she posted the fifth-fastest time in the conference so far (28.52).
• Men’s Outdoor Track & Field — Westminster senior Jacob Patton is the PAC Track Athlete of the Week.
At the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational, Patton registered a third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.96. That time in the 400 hurdles currently stands fifth in Division III.
Patton also ran a 15.19 in the preliminaries of the 110 hurdles and that time in the 110 hurdles tops the PAC’s performance list and is 11th in the country.
• Baseball — Senior outfielder Brandon Cooper was named the PAC Hitter of the Week.
Cooper hit .391 (9-23) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and nine runs scored for Westminster during its seven-game schedule at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational last week. He slugged .783 and posted an on-base percentage of .563. Cooper hit .450 (9-20) and had an on-base percentage of .607 during the last six games of the trip.
Cooper paced the Titans in an 18-4 game two win over Bowdoin College last Monday by reaching base four times, including a double and three walks, while driving in three, stealing a base and scoring once.
He had two hits and scored a pair of runs against Wheaton College (Mass.) Wednesday and then went 3-for-6 with two RBIs in Friday’s twinbill with Dickinson.
Cooper closed the Spring trip by going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored in an 11-6 victory over Keuka College Saturday.
THIEL
• Men’s Volleyball — Thiel freshman libero Cameron Long was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) men’s volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
Long led the Tomcats to an AMCC win over Hilbert on Wednesday.
Defensively, Long recorded 26 digs, the most in a four-set match in program history, and the most in a match since Ryan Sumarsono recorded 26 digs in a five-set thriller against Geneva in 2019.
He also recorded 6.50 digs per set against Hilbert. Long’s 26 digs are the most in the AMCC this season.
• Women’s Lacrosse — Thiel junior Ashlyn Wightman was selected as the PAC Midfielder of the Week. It was the third time Wightman was picked as the midfielder of the week this season.
Wightman scored 14 goals last week to help Thiel defeat La Roche (18-9) and Alfred (15-14). She also contributed 20 draw controls, eight ground balls and two caused turnovers last week.
Against La Roche, Wightman scored nine goals while registering 10 draw controls, five ground balls and two caused turnovers. Wightman secured 10 draw controls and scored five goals against Alfred.
Wightman, who leads the PAC with an average of 6.33 goals per game, was also named the PAC Midfielder of the Week on Feb. 21 and March 14.
• Baseball — The Tomcats lost a non-conference game to the Mount Union Purple Raiders, 11-8, on Monday.
Mount Union took an early 4-0 lead, before the Tomcats cut the Purple Raider lead to 4-2.
The Purple Raiders would add runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings to take a 7-2 lead.
The Tomcats trailed 11-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. But the Tomcats would fight back.
After Gabe Yanssens singled to right field to start the inning, the Purple Raiders walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. A third consecutive walk drawn by Nathen Prunty drove in a run, and also kept the bases loaded.
Chase Morrison then walked, making four straight walks to drive in another run. Then, freshman Calvin Cackowski lined a ball down the left field line for a double and two RBI’s, cutting the Mount Union lead to 11-7.
Mike Sittig hit a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in Morrison. But the rally would end there.
Offensively, Cackowski led the Tomcats, going 3-for-5 with two RBI’s. Sittig also recorded two RBI’s. Prunty walked four times, while Nick Guarnieri walked three times.
Senior Travis Harvey started the game on the mound for the Tomcats, pitching five innings and striking out four. He allowed five runs, with only three of them being earned.
For the Purple Raiders, Joe Procop went 2-for-3 and recorded one RBI. Andrew Witte, Zachary Mazza and Anthony Kemer all recorded two RBI’s.
Leo Fornara pitched five innings, allowing only two runs and striking out seven to earn the win.
GROVE CITY
• Baseball — GCC improved to 12-4 overall by sweeping a non-conference doubleheader Monday at La Roche in Pittsburgh. Grove City won the opener, 7-4, then picked up a 16-2 win in Game 2.
Grove City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1. Sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich singled home freshman center fielder Nick Sampson to open the scoring. Consecutive bases-loaded walks to senior catcher C.J. Saylor and sophomore third baseman Shane Cato extended the lead to 3-0 as sophomore DH Mally Kilbane and Minnich respectively scored.
Cato drove in Minnich with a single in the third inning, pushing the lead to 4-0. In the fifth inning, junior second baseman Lucca Baccari extended the lead with a two-run single that scored Saylor and junior first baseman Markus Williams.
La Roche cut Grove City’s lead to 6-4 in the sixth inning but Grove City added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Cato scored on a sacrifice fly from sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone.
Minnich went 2 for 2 while Sampson finished 2 for 5. Minnich and Williams both doubled.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski earned the win after throwing five shutout innings. He struck out six and allowed three hits. Kilbane pitched in relief during the sixth inning. Sophomore Isaiah Zuchowski recorded the final four outs for his first collegiate save. Zuchowski struck out one and did not allow a hit.
Grove City produced a five-run second inning and an eight-run outburst in the third inning to take control of the nightcap. Kilbane’s two-run single highlighted the second inning. In the third, Sampson laced a two-run double and Baccari cracked a two-run triple.
Baccari finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Sampson scored three times and knocked in three runs while Vittone scored four times. Cato doubled and scored a pair of runs while sophomore right fielder Bryce Tagliatella also scored twice.
Sophomore pitcher David Leslie earned the win by pitching five innings. He struck out six while yielding two runs and five hits. Junior Christian Hoffmann pitched a scoreless sixth inning and sophomore Evan Umland closed out the win with a scoreless seventh. Hoffmann and Umland each struck out one.
Winners of 10 out of the last 11 games, Grove City will begin PAC play Saturday at Westminster. First pitch will be 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.