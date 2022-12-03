SHARON - The Penn State Shenango basketball teams posted a doubleheader sweep over Penn State Hazleton on Saturday at the Buhl Recreation Center.
WOMEN
Shenango improved to a perfect 6-0 in PSUAC play and 7-1 overall with a 71-63 victory.
Hazleton (4-2, 5-5) led 19-10 at the end of the opening quarter and 32-26 at halftime. Shenango took the lead in the third quarter by outscoring Hazleton 25-8 in the third quarter.
Toni Donaldson led Penn State Shenango with 16 points, six steals, and five rebounds. Hailee Aguinaga added eight points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.
Also for Shenango, Audrey Reardon (Brookfield High) scored nine points, Alli Lewis (Grove City High) added eight points and five rebounds, and Kylie Krupp contributed eight points.
Cassandra Rodriguez scored a game-high 26 points for Penn State Hazleton. She also had four steals. Rocky Curry contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Azaria Johnson posted a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.
MEN
Shenango improved to 2-4 in the PSUAC and 2-10 overall with a 92-69 win over Hazleton (2-4, 3-5).
The local Lions led 42-33 at halftime and outscored Hazleton 50-36 in the second half.
Malik Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Shenango while D'Montez Owens collected 18 points and dished out four assists.
Also, Cameron Brown scored 11 points, Quintin Stephens contributed eight points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Green added eight points and 11 boards.
Jahdon Jerome had 16 points for Hazleton, Donovan Cumberbatch bucketed 13 and had six rebounds, Kyle Artis added 10 points, and Colin Johnson chipped in nine points.
GROVE CITY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NEW WILMINGTON - A 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon helped lift the Grove City College women's basketball team to a 69-61 road victory over Presidents' Athletic Conference nemesis Westminster at Memorial Field House.
Grove City (3-4, 3-1 PAC) rallied to take a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter, then scored 10 of the first 11 minutes in the final period. Senior center Nina Cano (Greenville) opened the run with a jumper while freshman guard Reese Hasley followed with a steal and subsequent layup.
Field goals from junior forward Kat Goetz and senior guard Megan Kallock pushed the lead to 55-46. Freshman guard Emily Garvin capped the run with a steal and layup with 6:25 left.
Kallock paced Grove City with 18 points while Goetz scored her 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski added nine points for the Wolverines.
Grove City turned Westminster's 21 turnovers into 21 points. Hasley, Polczynski and sophomore guard Ashley Durig all had three steals each.
Durig also led Grove City with a career-high five assists. Polczynski had four assists.
Grove City finished the game 29 of 69 (42 percent) from the field. Westminster shot 23 of 55 (42 percent). The Wolverines held Westminster to an 0-for-9 performance on three-point attempts.
Durig and Goetz each had a team-high five rebounds for Grove City. Westminster outrebounded the Wolverines, 42-31.
Grove City led 18-15 after one quarter. Westminster held an 18-15 edge in the second quarter, forging a 33-33 tie at halftime.
Natalie Murrio led the Titans with 29 points. The game featured seven ties. Grove City finished the game with 12 turnovers.
Grove City will visit conference foe Bethany at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Grove City College men's track and field team opened its indoor season Friday by competing in Youngstown State's unscored Icebreaker meet, held at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS). The Wolverines set two program records at the unscored meet.
Junior Nick Gustafson finished ninth overall and first among Division III competitors in the shot put with a Grove City-record effort of 49 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
Freshman Alex Mitchell posted a program-best time of 22.65 seconds in the 200 meters. Mitchell took 15th overall and second among Division III entrants.
Mitchell also recorded Grove City's top individual finish Friday as he finished seventh in the 400 meters with a time of 49.95 seconds. That is the second-fastest time in program history. He also finished first among D-III competitors in the 400.
Sophomore Alex Hemmerlin (Grove City High) took 16th overall in the 3000 with a time of 9:31.50. Hemmerlin finished first among Division III athletes in the event.
Freshman Zachary Warrick placed 18th in the 800 (2:01.84). Senior Noah Callinan earned 20th in the 5000 (16:53.83) while freshman Jacob Colbert placed 20th in the 3000 with a time of 9:48.18.
Friday's meet marked the lone competition of the fall semester for the Wolverine thinclads. Grove City returns to action Friday, Jan. 20 at the Youngstown State Invitational.
WOMEN'S TRACK & FIELD
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Grove City College women's track and field team opened the 2022-23 indoor season Friday by competing in Youngstown State's season-opening Icebreaker meet, held at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS).
Sophomores Kaylynn Johnson and Ella Lyle both recorded top-10 finishes to help pace Grove City at the unscored event.
Johnson took sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 28.20 seconds. She finished first among Division III entrants in the events. Meanwhile, Lyle took eighth overall in the 3000 meters with an 11:46.21 clocking. Lyle also finished first among D-III runners in the 3000.
Senior Emma Vezzosi led Grove City in the field events by placing 14th overall in the long jump with a Grove City-record effort of 17 feet, 4 inches. Vezzosi led all Division III competitors in the long jump.
Senior Eliz Slabaugh finished 15th in the mile (5:58.10) while senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) claimed 17th in the 800 (2:39.76).
Lyle, Johnson, Slabaugh and sophomore Lydia Bennett closed the meet by taking 17th in the 1600-meter relay. That quartet posted a time of 4:27.58, good for first among Division III programs in the event.
Sophomore Tori Stewart finished 20th in the triple jump (32-6 1/4) and classmate Danika Sudar finished 20th in the shot put with a mark of 34-7.
Grove City returns to action Friday, Jan. 20 at the Youngstown State Invitational.
