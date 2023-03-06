INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Track and Field and Cross Country Committee have announced the participants for the 2023 Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships and Westminster College junior Emma Rudolph is the number three seed in the 20-woman pole vault competition.
The Division III Championships, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., will feature the top 20 declared student-athletes in each of the 17 sponsored events.
Rudolph, the reigning Division III outdoor pole vault champion, has qualified for the indoor championships three times. She finished in eighth place last year.
She cleared a height of 3.93 meters (12-10.75), an indoor personal best, on Feb. 23 to claim her third-straight title at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at YSU.
Gracie Holland, a sophomore from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is the event’s top seed (4.00m, 13-01.50).
• Baseball — Junior utility player Matthew Randza was named the PAC Hitter of the Week on Monday.
Randza hit. 538 with two triples, a double, seven RBIs and three runs scored during Westminster’s 3-1 week,
He opened Thursday’s sweep of Fredonia by going 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs and followed that with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to drive in two in the nightcap.
Randza had two hits in both ends of the Juniata twinbill Sunday, including a triple and one run scored in Game 1.
• The Titans secured a doubleheader split with Juniata College Sunday. Westminster (3-2) picked up a 5-3 victory before falling to Juniata (2-3) 6-5 in game two.
The Titans had nine hits in the opener. Graduate student right fielder Seth Schrader went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) had a base hit, an RBI and scored a run.
In the second game, Westminster scored on back-to-back run-producing singles by junior first baseman Carter Chinn (Grove City High) and senior designated hitter Frankie Manios before Juniata tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth.
The Eagles struck for three runs in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead.
GROVE CITY
• Baseball — Sophomore Evan Umland was named PAC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Umland fired a five-hit shutout Friday against Saint Mary’s (Minn.), as the Wolverines completed a doubleheader sweep in Florida.
He struck out five, walked just one and permitted only five singles through seven innings. Umland allowed just one base runner over the final three innings in the 2-0 victory.
• Sophomore pitcher David Leslie is the PAC Rookie of the Week. A first-year sophomore who missed 2022 due to injury, Leslie posted six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief work in a pair of wins.
On Friday, he closed out Grove City’s 9-5 win game-one win over Saint Mary’s (Minn.) with a perfect seventh inning, which featured two strikeouts.
On Saturday, Leslie worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings for his first collegiate save, as the Wolverines topped Carthage 5-2. He fanned four and did not issue a walk.
THIEL
• Men’s Lacrosse — Sophomore midfielder Chase Lawler was named the PAC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Lawler recorded 14 points (7G, 7A) last week for the Tomcats (2-3), who went 1-1. He also registered 14 ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Lawler tallied five points (2G, 3A) against Division II Malone on Wednesday. He recorded nine points (5G, 4A) and picked up 11 ground balls in a 16-9 win over Hiram on Saturday. His nine points tied him for the sixth most in a single game in program history.
• Softball — The Tomcats opened the 2023 season on Sunday with a pair of losses at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Little River, S.C. Thiel fell to Rosemont (3-2) and Sweet Briar (3-1).
Kylee Yothers gave Thiel a 1-0 lead over the Rosemont Ravens in the first inning when she hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Kylie Heid to score.
Rosemont countered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and one run in the fourth. It remained a 3-1 game until Thiel’s last at-bat when Julianna Sloan hit a solo home run over the left field fence.
Dani Sharpe threw five innings for the Ravens. Myora Slaughter picked up the save. Kayla Roddy took the loss for Thiel. Roddy struck out two batters and allowed two earned runs on six hits.
Sloan led the Tomcats at the plate in the first game with a home run and a triple. Heid doubled and scored a run.
The Sweet Briar Vixens plated two runs in the first inning and held on to beat the Tomcats, 3-1.
Thiel picked up its run in the third on an RBI by Sloan. Riley Ladd went 2-for-3 at the dish while Roddy doubled.
Brooke Patrick threw a complete game for the Vixens with four strikeouts. Lauren Bonner (Reynolds High) allowed three runs on seven hits.
