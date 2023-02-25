The Penn State Shenango women’s basketball team will compete in the Penn State University Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Sunday. The local Lions visit Penn State Greater Allegheny in White Oak, Pa. The game tips off at 1 p.m.
Shenango (14-5, 16-9) is hoping the third time is the charm as Greater Allegheny swept the locals during the regular season (90-74 on Jan. 18 and 71-64 on Feb. 7).
Shenango was named the PSUAC Team of the Week as the Lions picked up two big wins last week to secure the third seed in the PSUAC West Division.
The Lions closed out the regular season with three straight wins. Shenango rallied to beat Penn State Fayette, 65-59, on Feb. 14, defeated Penn State New Kensington, 68-41, last Saturday, and beat Fayette, 80-51, on Tuesday.
PAC INDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
GROVE CITY
Men — The Grove City College men’s track and field team earned third place at the 10-team PAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Thursday night at Youngstown State’s Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS). Grove City finished the meet with 99 points. Washington & Jefferson led the field with 127 points while Geneva accumulated 106 points.
Freshman Alex Mitchell earned the conference’s Newcomer of the Year award after winning the 400 meters and taking second in the 200. Mitchell won the 400 in a conference- and school-record time of 48.81. His runner-up time of 22.33 in the 200-meter dash also set a Grove City record.
Junior Nick Gustafson paced Grove City in the field by winning the shot put. Gustafson won the event with a conference- and Grove City-record effort of 52 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
Grove City also produced the runner-up in both throwing events. Senior James Parenti took second in the weight throw with a best toss of 48-2 3/4. Meanwhile, sophomore Ryan Lenhart took second in the shot put with a heave of 47-9 3/4.
Junior Gabe Dunlap took third in the long jump (21-1/2) while freshman Noah Byun (Grove City High) cleared 12-11 1/2 in the pole vault, earning third place.
Grove City earned fourth in both relay events. Mitchell, sophomore Tyler Eagan, junior Cory Boyer and senior Hunter Jones combined for a time of 3:30.01 in the 1600 relay. The distance medley foursome of freshman Isaac Busler, freshman David Thomas, freshman Zachary Warrick and sophomore Ben Raduns secured fourth with a time of 10:54.21.
Freshman Jacob Colbert finished fourth in the 5000 (15:53.05). Dunlap took fifth in the triple jump with a best mark of 39-8. Freshman Michael Chambers finished fifth in the pole vault after clearing 11-5 3/4.
Warrick earned sixth in the 800 (1:58.49) while freshman Luke Roberts took sixth in the 5000 (16:01.63). Eagan and freshman Tucker Owens (Gainesville, N.Y./Letchworth) tied for sixth in the pole vault as each cleared 10-6.
Junior J.D. Black took sixth in the shot put (43-5 3/4) while sophomore Dalton Foore captured sixth in the weight throw (42-8). Boyer took eighth in the 60 hurdles (9.22) and Parenti posted an eighth-place finish in the shot put (42-7 1/2).
Several Grove City performers will compete in the All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Championships next weekend, March 3-4, in New York, N.Y.
• Women — Led by a meet-best 34 individual points from senior Emma Vezzosi, the women’s track and field team earned second place Thursday at the 11-team PAC Championships. Grove City performers accumulated 109 team points at Thursday’s event. Allegheny finished with 126 points.
Overall, Grove City athletes broke eight school records and a pair of conference records in the meet. Vezzosi set four school records Thursday as she scored in five individual events. She won the 60-meter dash in a program-record time of 7.86, then took second in the 60 hurdles with a Grove City-best mark of 9.28. She added a runner-up finish in the long jump, marking at 17 feet, 11 inches. That set the Grove City record for the indoor long jump while also surpassing the previous conference standard.
Vezzosi also earned third in the 200 meters with a Grove City-record time of 26.38. She also cleared 4-9 3/4 to take seventh in the high jump.
Freshman Audrey Karwowski captured Grove City’s other event title as she won the 800 meters in a league- and program-record time of 2:19.54.
Junior Katie Baller set the conference record in the high jump by clearing 5-1 3/4. She tied for the top spot and finished second overall after tie-breaking procedures.
Karwowski, sophomore Grace Smith, sophomore Natalie Minnaar and sophomore Ella Lyle captured second in the distance medley relay with a school-record time of 13:03.31. Smith also took third in the mile with a time of 5:12.83, breaking her own school record.
Junior Sydney Stainbrook (Greenville High) placed third in the pole vault by clearing 9-11 3/4. Grove City’s 1600-meter relay of sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn, sophomore Britta Lagerquist, freshman Annie Vannoy and senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) closed the meet by taking third place in 4:13.28.
Senior Hailey Weinert cleared 8-11 1/2 in the pole vault to take fourth. Biddle earned fifth in the 400 (1:01.92) while sophomore Danika Sudar took fifth in the shot put with a best heave of 37-3 1/4.
Sophomore Tori Stewart took sixth in the high jump (4-9 3/4) and seventh in the long jump (16-1 1/2). Lagerquist finished seventh in the 200 (27.43) while Colteryahn crossed seventh in the 60 dash (8.28). Vannoy marked at 32-4 1/4 in the triple jump, good for seventh. Junior Gianna D’Amato placed seventh in the 800 (2:27.56).
Senior Anna Rose Sayles took eighth in the shot put (36-1/4) while sophomore Emily Stoll took eighth in the pole vault (7-5 3/4). Stewart added an eighth-place finish in the triple jump (32-1 1/2) while Sudar captured eighth in the weight throw (40-2 1/4).
THIEL
The men’s team finished eighth with 34 points at the PAC Championships while the women’s team placed ninth with 29 points.
Kaylee Suarez successfully defending her title in the high jump and set a new PAC meet standard in the process (1.57 meters).
Tumba Powell recorded three top-eight finishes. She placed third in the 400-meter dash (1:00.68), fifth in the 200-meter dash (27.06 seconds) and eighth in the high jump (1.42 meters).
Brooke Mottley finished sixth in the weight throw and set a new program record with a distance of 12.49 meters. Hannah Strott, who also set a new program record, finished seventh in the one-mile run in a time of 5:24.61.
The women’s distance medley relay team of Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High), Powell, Lillianna Briscoe and Strott placed seventh (13:44.42). The 4x400-meter relay team of Suarez, Strott, Briscoe and Powell placed eight (4:38.69).
Andre Williams won the triple jump with a personal-best mark of 13.56 meters. He also finished fifth in the long jump (6.35 meters).
The men’s distance medley relay team of Matt Beuermann, Tyrese Ogletree, Quintin Weaver and Brock Newsome set another program record (10:46.37) to finish second. The 4x400-meter relay team of John Bresnan (Reynolds High), Beuermann, Ogletree and Weaver finished eighth (3:39.43).
Weaver set a new school record in the 800-meter run (1:57.03) to finish fourth. Caleb Learn also finished fourth in the high jump (1.85 meters) while Newsome placed eighth and set a new school record in the one-mile run (4:28.58).
Williams and Alexis McFadden represented Thiel on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
WESTMINSTER
Men — The men’s team finished fifth on Thursday night at the PAC Championships. Westminster, last year’s team champion, totaled 62.50 points. Washington & Jefferson College won this year’s team title with 127 points. Geneva College was second (106), Grove City College was third (99) and Franciscan University was fourth (78.50).
Senior Jacob Patton claimed the title in the 60 meter hurdles for the second-straight year, tying his school-record time of 8.39. He also posted a winning time of 8.39 in 2022. Patton was fourth in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 49.23 and fourth in the the pole vault (3.65m 11-11.75).
Senior Ryan Beard won the title in the 200 meters with a career-best time of 22.17. He was also third in the 60 meters with career-best time of 7.039.
Junior Anthony Kamenski was third in the 60 hurdles (8.64) and fifth in the 400 (50.30). Both times were personal bests.
Senior Deondre McKeever tied for sixth in the high jump (1.80m, 5-10.75) and finished seventh in the long jump (6.27m, 20-07.00).
Senior Hunter Linhart finished seventh in the shot put (13.06m, 42-10.25) and eighth in the weight throw (11.98m, 39-03.75). Both throws were career-best marks. Sophomore Jacob Forrest was seventh in the weight throw with a personal-best effort of 12.95 meters (42-06.00).
The Titans closed out the event with a third-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay. Kamenski, Beard, freshman Max Dailey, and Patton combined to post a time of 3:28.83.
Several Westminster student-athletes have eclipsed qualifying standards for the All-Atlantic Regional Championships, which will be held next weekend at The Armory in New York, N.Y.
Women — Westminster finished fourth on Thursday night. The Titans totaled 79.50 points at 16-event championship.
Allegheny College won the team title with 126 points. Last year’s champion, Grove City College, was second with 109 points. Geneva College finished third (82.50).
Junior Emma Rudolph earned her third career indoor title in the pole vault, clearing an indoor personal-best height of 3.93 meters (12-10.75). It is currently the third-best mark in Division III. She also finished sixth in the 60 meters with a time of 8.25. Her preliminaries time (8.21) was a personal best.
Three Westminster women claimed runner-up finishes. Junior Jess Fatigati registered second-place finishes in both the 60 (7.92) and 200 meters (26.05). Her 200 time was a career best. Sophomore Lexi Shiderly finished in second place in the shot put with a career-best throw of 12.23 meters (40-01.50). Junior Madison Conley was second in the pole vault after clearing a personal-best height of 3.53 meters (11-07.00). She also scored a fourth-place finish in the 60 (8.16), a personal-best time in the event.
Junior Breannda Davis was fourth in both the high jump (1.52m, 4-11.75) and triple jump (10.33m, 33-10.75). She finished eighth in the long jump (4.89m, 16-00.50). Freshman Madyson Treharne was fifth in the pole vault (2.73m, 8-11.50).
Junior Madison Utiss finished sixth in the pole vault (2.28m, 7-05.75), while freshman Rachel Brady was sixth in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 11.23 meters (36-10.25) and sophomore Kaya Skinner was sixth in the triple jump (9.89m, 32-05.50). Freshman Tamyah Ray finished eighth in the 60 hurdles with a career-best time of 10.05.
The 4x400 meter relay closed out the meet with a fourth-place finish (4:13.47). Members of the relay included Fatigati, junior Caitlyn Goodrich, Ray and freshman Abigail Painter.
GCC MEN’S TENNIS SEASON PREVIEW
GROVE CITY – The Grove City College men’s tennis team has plenty of experience and returning depth for the spring 2023 season.
The Wolverines went 3-0 during the fall semester and look to build upon those experiences as they pursue another PAC title and trip to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Grove City captured the league crown in 2022 and welcomes back several key cogs in the lineup, under the guiding hand of second-year head coach Nathaniel Horner.
Senior Ryne Talko returns for his fourth season in the upper portion of the Grove City lineup. A three-year starter, Talko earned First Team All-PAC honors in both singles and doubles action last season. He will again be an integral contributor at the top of the lineup in 2023.
Senior Adam Scharnagl may the inside track to a starting spot in singles play after contributing to a pair of victories during the fall. Scharnagl is a two-year letterman for Grove City, having seen action in both singles and doubles play throughout his career.
A quartet of seasoned juniors also return to bolster Grove City this spring. All four men earned All-PAC Second Team recognition last season in singles and/or doubles competition.
Gavin Miller aims to move up in the lineup after earning All-PAC recognition at fourth singles last season.
Classmates Jameson Sposato and Collier Kaufman also earned All-PAC laurels in singles play after combining with Miller to comprise the bottom half of Grove City’s singles lineup.
Junior Josiah Newton looks to break into the singles lineup after playing extensively in doubles action. He earned All-Conference recognition as a double player in 2022, as did Miller and Sposato.
Sophomores Nathan Clark and Wesley Kiehl are also returning letterwinners after seeing time as rookies. Both men could contend for full-time starting spots in both singles and doubles this spring.
A number of newcomers are also in the mix this spring, according to Horner, the 2022 PAC Coach of the Year.
Grove City opens its spring season today at Wooster. The match at Aspen Racquet Club is at 9 a.m.
