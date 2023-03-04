UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State University Athletic Conference has announced its 2022-2023 East and West men’s and women’s basketball all-conference awards.
For the second straight year, Penn State Fayette’s Taylor McCormick garnered West Division Player of the Year on the women’s side. McCormick led the PSUAC with 21.1 points per game. She was also the PSUAC’s leader in free throws and free throw percentage while also totaling 69 steals on the season.
On the men’s side, Fayette’s Torian Jenkins was named the West Division’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Jenkins’ 13.1 rebounds per game was tops in the league, while he also averging 14.6 points per game. Jenkins finished second in blocks, fourth in steals, fourth in assists and was first in minutes played on the season with more than 1,000.
Greater Allegheny first year head coach Tre McKeithen was selected as the Women’s Coach of the Year award after leading his program to a 17-7 record, including 14-5 in the PSUAC.
Penn State Shenango: Hailee Aguinaga was named to the First Team while Aneziah Fryer and Shar’Da Williamson were Second Team selections. Karsyn Rupert (West Middlesex High) was a Sportsmanship Award winner.
For the Shenango men, D’Montez Owens was a Second Team selection and Garrett Hamrick earned a Sportsmanship Award.
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
LOCK HAVEN — The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team had two athletes named to the 2022-23 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Team, the league office announced Friday with the unveiling of its postseason awards.
Point guard Amante Britt and forward Khalid Gates both earned second team All-PSAC West accolades. The all-conference honors were the first for both Britt and Gates.
The duo helped to lead Slippery Rock to a 17-12 overall record last season that included an 11-11 mark inside the PSAC and a trip to the conference tournament, which was the fourth straight postseason berth for SRU under head coach Ian Grady.
A native of Wilkinsburg, Pa., Britt closed his outstanding collegiate career by starting all 29 games this season. Slippery Rock’s on-court leader averaged 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He led SRU in minutes played (31.3), assists and made 3-pointers (43) while ranking second on the team in scoring and steals.
Britt leaves The Rock as the program’s all-time leader in games started (115) in addition to ranking third in minutes played (3,203), fourth in assists (339), fourth in games played (115), sixth in steals (146), ninth in made 3-pointers (112) and 23rd in scoring (1,065).
Gates made an immediate impact as a transfer from Cecil College. The junior ended his first year at The Rock with per game averages of 13.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 49.5 percent from the field overall.
A native of Washington, D.C., Gates’ 404 points scored in 2022-23 was the 11th highest total by a transfer in their first season at SRU in program history. Gates, who started 27 of 29 games played, ranked 11th in the PSAC in offensive rebounding (2.4) while also serving as The Rock’s leader in scoring, field goal percentage and overall rebounding.
IUP’s Shawndale Jones was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year with Joe Lombardi earning PSAC West Coach of the Year honors. UPJ’s John Paul Kromka was tabbed the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year while teammate Andrew Shull was named the PSAC West Freshman of the Year.
THIEL COLLEGE
GREENVILLE — Chris Parry has been named the wide receivers coach at Thiel College.
A native of Niles, Ohio, Parry arrives at Thiel with six years of Division I coaching experience. He spent the 2022 season at Pitt as a defensive analyst, specifically working with the team’s defensive backs.
Under Parry’s assistance, four Pitt defensive backs earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honors in 2022. Pitt’s defense led the country in interceptions returned for touchdowns (4) in 2022 and ranked among the best in sacks (48), sack yards (328) and defensive touchdowns (5).
Parry served as an offensive quality control coach at Youngstown State University for five seasons (2017-21). He also worked as an assistant to YSU’s recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator.
A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball, Parry earned a bachelor’s degree from YSU.
Parry played wide receiver at West Virginia University from 2014-17.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Grove City College baseball team began its eight-game Spring Break trip in Florida by sweeping a non-conference doubleheader Friday from Saint Mary’s (Minn.) at Northeast Regional Park. Grove City (4-3) won the opener, 9-5, then picked up a 2-0 victory in Game Two.
Sophomore pitcher Evan Umland fired a five-hit shutout in the nightcap to earn his second win of the season. Umland allowed only five singles in seven innings and struck out five men.
Grove City took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when freshman center fielder Nick Sampson led off with a double and later scored on a single from sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez.
The Wolverines doubled the lead one inning later as sophomore DH Shane Cato doubled, advanced to third on a sacrifice by junior first baseman Markus Williams and then came home on a single by junior shortstop Lucca Baccari.
Eight of nine Grove City’s starters had at least one hit in Game Two, with Rodriguez finishing 2 for 4.
Baccari, senior catcher C.J. Saylor and sophomore second baseman Luke Vittone all tripled in Game One while sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane belted a double.
Kilbane doubled in Vittone in the bottom of the third to break a 2-2 tie. Saint Mary’s tied the game in the fourth but Grove City took the lead for good with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.
Freshman right fielder Andrew Seest scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Saylor then drove in Kilbane and Rodriguez with a two-run triple. Saylor scored the fourth run of the inning when sophomore DH Josh Minnich singled.
Grove City led 7-5 in the bottom of the sixth but the Wolverines sealed the win with a pair of insurance runs. Baccari scored on Rodriguez’s fielder’s choice. Senior right fielder Anthony Tambellini scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski earned the win after pitching into the seventh inning. He struck out 10 men in six innings, allowing three earned runs and five hits.
NCAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
UMass: Thetop-seeded UMass women’s team advanced to the Atlantic 10 semifinals with a 63-50 win over George Mason on Friday. Makennah White (West Middlesex High) had four points and four rebounds for UMass (25-5), which plays 5th-seeded Richmond in Wilmington, Del., at 11 a.m. today.
Saint Vincent: The PAC champion SVC women’s team (22-5) fell to SUNY-Cortland, 62-51, on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Tournament in Hartford, Conn. Reese Gadsby (Lakeview High) played two minutes in the game. Kelly Benson (Slippery Rock High) is also on the roster.
Chatham: The PAC men’s champs dropped a 76-53 decision to 4th-seeded St. Joseph (Conn.) in the opening round of the NCAA Div. III Tournament on Friday in West Hartford, Conn. Marcos Cintron (Grove City High) led Chatham with 11 points. He also had six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. James Thomas (Sharpsville High) had three rebounds.
La Roche: The AMCC champs suffered an 86-70 loss at Stockton in the first round of the Div. III playoffs on Friday in Galloway, N.J. Michael Brooks (Grove City High) had six points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals for La Roche.
