LOCK HAVEN — Slippery Rock University women’s basketball standouts Deleah Gibson and Isabellah Middleton were named to the 2022-23 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division team, the league office announced Thursday.
Thursday’s announcement marks the first all-conference honors for both Gibson and Middleton who both garnered second-team recognition.
The awards mark the ninth consecutive season in which SRU has boasted at least one All-conference student-athlete and the first time since the 2001-02 season that The Rock have had multiple all-conference selections.
Gibson, a redshirt senior guard from Cleveland was a starter in 21 of the 24 contests she appeared in this season. She ended the year with averages of 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the floor and 82.7 percent from the foul line.
Among the conference, Gibson was tied for third in 3-pointers per game (2.3), fourth in steals, fifth in scoring, sixth in free throw percentage and sixth in 3-point percentage (.331). For her career, she has made her mark in program history as she leaves The Rock ranked 11th in career 3-pointers with 95.
For her efforts on and off the court this season, Gibson was also named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-Districts team.
Middleton, a native of Leesburg, Va., posted a stellar redshirt sophomore season at Slippery Rock after being SRU’s only player to start in all 28 contests. She led the team with per game averages of 17.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.2 spg and 1.4 apg.
For the season, Middleton was among the league’s leaders as she was fourth in scoring, fourth in defensive rebounds (5.9), tied for fifth in steals and eighth in overall rebounds. Over two seasons played at SRU, Middleton has tallied 10 20-point games and eight double-doubles.
Gibson and Middleton rank as one of the top scoring duos in program history as they are tied for sixth having scored 897 points over the 2022-23 season.
The two helped lead Slippery Rock to one of its most successful seasons in program history as SRU secured its first winning record since 2001-02 at 15-13 overall.
Across the Western Division, Gannon’s Samantha Pirosko and Bri Claxton were named the PSAC West Athlete of the Year and PSAC West Freshman of the Year, respectively. Allycia Harris of California was named the PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year while Edinboro head coach Callie Wheeler received her first PSAC West Coach of the Year honor.
• Athlete of the Year: Ariel Jones, Shippensburg
• Defensive Player of the Year: Michelle Kozicki, West Chester
• Freshman of the Year: Alana Robinson, Lock Haven
• Coach of the Year: Kiera Wooden, West Chester
IUP-CALIFORNIA (Pa.)
INDIANA, Pa. – In what had the makings of another heavyweight battle between two prideful programs, top-seeded IUP men’s basketball eventually delivered the knockout blow in an 85-76 victory during Wednesday’s PSAC quarterfinals against California (Pa.) at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex
IUP (28-1) posted its 30th consecutive home victory dating back to last season and the 21st straight victory in the series with California (16-14). The Hawks did not trail in the second half, needing to fight back throughout the first half to stay within striking distance before eventually moving ahead.
Shawndale Jones was one of four Crimson Hawks in double digits, firing in a game-high 22 points (9-17 FG), six rebounds and five assists. Ethan Porterfield (Sharon High) logged 18 points with six rebounds and four assists in another strong outing against the Vulcans.
Dave Morris (Strong Vincent) logged 17 points and Dallis Dillard added 10 points. Tomiwa Sulaiman grabbed 11 rebounds, helping the Hawks hold a decisive 43-25 edge on the glass. Jaylen Stewart chipped in nine points and five boards and KJ Rhodes added a key sequence with contributions throughout the lineup.
Cal U placed four in double digits, led by a team-high 19 points from Donald Whitehead Jr. (Hickory High), while Jermaine Hall Jr. notched 17 points and eight rebounds.
IUP outscored the Vulcans by a 52-44 margin in the second half, passing out 18 assists on 29 field goals.
The Hawks are 15-3 in PSAC Tournament games at the KCAC and 28-8 all-time at home in the conference tournament.
Coach Joe Lombardi’s (Kennedy Catholic High) IUP faces East Stroudsburg in the PSAC semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday in Shippensburg. Lombardi grew up in Sharon and is a 1977 Kennedy Christian High graduate.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Horizon League Quarterfinals
YOUNGSTOWN — The YSU women’s basketball team scored 15 straight points to take the lead in the final moments, but Northern Kentucky’s Lindsey Duvall scored with 3.8 seconds left to send the Norse to a 59-58 victory on Thursday in Beeghly Center.
The Norse advance to the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament with the one-point victory. NKU is 17-13 overall, while YSU dropped to 19-11.
Lilly Ritz grabbed 21 rebounds, which was a Horizon League Tournament record for a single game, and scored 17 points. She scored 10 of those points in the fourth quarter as the Penguins made their charge. Dena Jarrells scored 15 points and registered four assists, and Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) added 10 points.
Duvall and Ivy Turner led NKU with 14 points apiece, and Kailee Davis finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
