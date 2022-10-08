GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's soccer team earned its third consecutive victory by rolling to a 5-1 win Saturday afternoon over visiting Geneva in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Junior forward Gianna D'Amato scored twice and added an assist to pace the Wolverines (5-6-1, 2-2-1 PAC). Sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist, sophomore forward Natalie Merrick and junior defender Rachel Sullivan also scored in Saturday's win while junior defender Emily White added an assist.
Lagerquist opened the scoring at 3:19 with her team-leading sixth goal of the season. D'Amato supplied the assist.
D'Amato doubled the lead at 29:31 with an unassisted goal, her fourth score of the season.
Geneva's Katherine Estep trimmed the lead to 2-1 with a goal at 30:56. Merrick reclaimed Grove City's two-goal lead at 39:13, however, with her fifth goal of 2022. White assisted Merrick's goal.
Grove City sewed up the win with a pair of goals in the second half. D'Amato scored an unassisted goal at 57:30 and Sullivan closed out the scoring at 67:14 with her first tally of the season.
Grove City outshot Geneva, 27-6, including a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal. The Wolverines had nine corner kicks while Geneva had one corner.
Sophomore Courtney Lisman made three saves for Grove City. She played 74:27 in goal. Freshman Sara Swoboda played the final 15:33.
Grove City will visit conference foe Allegheny at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Meadville.
MEN'S SOCCER
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College men's soccer team remained undefeated in Presidents' Athletic Conference play Saturday evening by earning a 1-0 home win over Geneva in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Don Lyle Field. It is Grove City's fifth straight shutout in conference play.
Grove City (7-5, 5-0 PAC) broke the scoreless tie at 32:37 when freshman Jed Hart scored his second goal of the season. Classmate Daniel Sharp assisted Hart's goal.
Each team had three corner kicks. Saturday night's match featured only 14 total shots, eight for Grove City. The Wolverines also had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock nailed down his sixth shutout of the season by making five saves. Greyshock lowered his goals-against average to 0.83 for the season. He has a 0.00 GAA in conference play.
Grove City will visit conference foe Allegheny at 4 p.m. in Meadville.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - The Grove City College women's tennis team closed the fall portion of the 2022-23 regular season Saturday afternoon with a 5-4 setback at Franciscan in Presidents' Athletic Conference action. Grove City (10-3, 6-2 PAC) won two of the three doubles matches. However, Franciscan (8-2, 6-1) prevailed in four of the six singles matches to earn the team victory.
Grove City will be the No. 3 seed in next week's six-team conference tournament. Grove City will host the No. 6 seed in the quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Singles
1. Maria Herrera (FRN) def. Lexi Chappel (GRO) 6-1, 6-0
2. Kina Ehlers (FRN) def. Emily Ivory (GRO) 6-1, 6-2
3. Logan Fuss (Grove City High) (GRO) def. Olivia Colby (FRN) 6-0, 7-6 (11-9)
4. Claire Cardie (FRN) def. Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) 6-0, 6-2
5. Janel McCray (GRO) def. Haley Davinsizer (FRN) 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
6. Estelle Leon (FRN) def. Maggie Troxel (GRO) 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
1. Maria Herrera/Olivia Colby (FRN) def. Lexi Chappel/Maggie Troxel (GRO) 8-1
2. Janel McCray/Emily Ivory (GRO) def. Haley Davinsizer/Estelle Leon (FRN) 8-4
3. Sunshine Tarpey/Alyssa Good (GRO) def. Kina Ehlers/Claire Cardie (FRN) 8-5
WOMEN'S GOLF
HERMITAGE - The Grove City College women's golf team made its final preparations for the upcoming Presidents' Athletic Conference Fall Championships by competing in the Thiel College Invitational, held Saturday afternoon at Avalon at Buhl. Grove City took fifth at the event with a team total of 426.
Freshman Julianna Jacobs paced Grove City with a 99, good for 15th overall. Sophomore Tamar Walton took 26th with a 105 while junior Annie Grace Smith followed in 29th with a 111. Freshman Rebekah Gaehring rounded out the lineup with a 115, good for 30th.
Thirty-six women competed in the event. Westminster's Erika Hoover (Wilmington High) earned medalist with a 74.
The Fall Championships will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Squaw Creek in Warren, Ohio.
WESTMINSTER
CROSS COUNTRY
PITTSBURGH – Westminster College men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Carnegie Mellon University Invitational.
On Saturday in Schenley Park, Slippery Rock University men (56) and women (46) swept the team titles.
Westminster’s men ended 12th (343), while Westminster’s women did not field a full squad.
Independent John Michael Mihalek completed the 8-kilometer course in 27:17.8 to win the men’s race. Slippery Rock’s Ethan Brentham covered the course in 25:51 to fuel the Rockets.
The Titans were led by junior Ryan Armstrong, 66th, 30:52.2; first-year Justin Redilla, 67th, 30:52.3; junior Caden Harsh, 68th, 30:55; first-year Dane Fasick, 70th, 31.26.5, and senior Ian Jackson, 72nd, 31:41.2. Also competing for Westminster were first-year performers Avery Keenan, 32:28.6, and Tony Cicchino, 35:33.2.
Slippery Rock’s women outdistanced Seton Hill University (51) and St. Bonaventure University (97) in the 5-kilometer event. Seton Hill’s Hannah Smrcka finished first in a time of 18:19.1.
Westminster women who competed included senior Sadie Cunningham, 21:46.5, and first-year standouts Monica Curtis, 22:13.1, and Chloe Smith, 25:20.5.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NEW WILMINGTON – Westminster College women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of non-conference contests Saturday evening.
The Titans were swept by Case Western Reserve University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20, as well as Penn State-Behrend, 25-20, 26-24, 25-13.
In the loss to Case Western Reserve, junior outside-hitter Lauren Lampus had 7 kills and 8 digs; first-year outside-hitter Rachel Brady 6 kills; junior setter Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) 16 assists and 6 digs; junior Libero Malia Duffy 23 digs, and first-year standout Angie Nardone 7 assists.
Ansley Yamaato led Case Western Reserve (16-4), a member of the University Athletic Association, with 15 assists and 9 digs.
Against PSU-Behrend, Lampus lent 11 kills and 2 serving aces; Nardone notched 12 assists and 9 digs; Duffy 18 digs; first-year standout Ella Stewart 11 digs, and first-year Natalie Franke and Stewart evenly divided 8 kills.
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference member Penn State-Behrend (9-10) was led by Hannah Phillips’ 19-kill, 14-dig double-double.
Westminster (2-19) will visit Thiel College Tuesday for a 7 p.m. Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest.
THIEL
WOMEN'S SOCCER
PITTSBURGH – Thiel lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference match to the Chatham Cougars, 6-0, Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars got on the board just six minutes into the match and would not look back. The Cougars would score five first-half half goals to take a 5-0 lead into the halftime break.
The Cougars would add one more goal in the 56th minute to finish out the scoring.
For the Cougars, Morgan Anderson led the team with three goals. Ainsley Smith recorded two goals. In net, Hannah Ehrlich and Katie Krecek (Sharon High) combined to make one save in the match.
For the Tomcats, senior Kelly Clark led the team with two shots. In net, senior Bethany Bonnar and junior Samantha Hoffman combined to make ten saves in the match.
The Tomcats are back in action on Tuesday when they welcome the Saint Vincent Bearcats to Alumni Stadium for a PAC matchup. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
PITTSBURGH – The Tomcats dropped a PAC match to the Chatham Cougars, 3-1, Saturday afternoon.
The Tomcats broke the deadlock in the 17th minute through junior AJ Trobek. The Cougars would find the equalizer through Daniel Gitman just one minute before the halftime break.
The Cougars would score two goals in a 13-minute span to seal the victory.
For the Cougars, Leandro Nasso, Zachary DelGiudice and Gitman recorded one goal apiece. In net, Trevor Rose recorded two saves in the match.
For the Tomcats, Trobek recorded the teams only goal. Junior Neko Hatton recorded his first assist of the season. In goal, freshman Nick Kristian recorded four saves in the contest.
The Tomcats are back in action Sunday when they welcome Penn-State Brandywine to Alumni Stadium for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College women's tennis team lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) match to the Washington & Jefferson Presidents Saturday, 7-2.
Thiel won two singles matches on the day. At No. 3, Payton Blankenbeckley defeated Rachel Karman 6-4, 6-0. At No. 5, Reagan Hayne Greenville High) defeated Isabella Naddeo 3-6, 6-2, 10-2.
Thiel's Hayne, Mei Williams (Wilmington), Jordan Zee and Natalie Zgurich were honored during Senior Day Saturday.
The Tomcats are scheduled to host the Saint Vincent Bearcats on Tuesday. The non-conference match is set for a 4 p.m. start.
