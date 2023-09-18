GREENVILLE — Thiel College freshman quarterback Joseph Fell was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Fell played a big part in helping the Tomcats snap a 27-game home losing streak. He was directly involved in all three touchdowns for the Tomcats, including two passing and one rushing touchdown.
Fell first found junior receiver Chase Lawler in the back corner of the endzone to get the Tomcats on the board. Right before the half, Fell completed an 11-yard pass to Blake Joseph to give the Tomcats a 15-7 halftime lead.
Fell then marched the Tomcats down the field on the opening drive of the second half, capping of an 11-play, 89-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown of his own for the Tomcats final touchdown of the day.
Fell finished the day going 8-for-15 for 48 yards with three total touchdowns.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Soccer — Freshman Chloe LaRosa and sophomore Morgan Murphy earned PAC weekly honors on Monday.
LaRosa was named PAC Offensive Player of the Week, while Murphy was named PAC Defensive Player of the Week.
LaRosa was honored as the league’s newcomer of the week on Sept. 11. This is Murphy’s first weekly award of the season.
A forward, LaRosa totaled five goals and two assists for 12 points in last week’s victories over the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (9-1) and Heidelberg University (2-0). In the win over Pitt-Bradford, she recorded her second hat trick of the season and added a pair of assists 38 minutes played. In the Heidelberg win, LaRosa scored the only two goals of the match.
LaRosa is tied for second in Division III in goals scored and is tied for third in total points.
Murphy had a total of 10 saves in last week’s two victories. She played all 90 minutes of both matches and finished the week with a save percentage of .909. Murphy stopped nine shots in the Heidelberg victory, including six in the second half.
Murphy has two shutouts and 19 saves this season and is a part of Westminster’s defensive effort that has only allowed two goals in its six matches.
• Men’s Soccer — Westminster College junior Joshua Glaser was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is his first PAC weekly award.
Glaser helped Westminster post a pair of shutout wins last week. Wednesday, Westminster blanked the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford 5-0 before claiming a 4-0 win over Heidelberg University at the UPMC Sports Complex Saturday night. He scored the final goal against Pitt-Bradford and had a pair of goals against Heidelberg. Glaser’s four goals lead the team.
A starter in all six of this year’s matches, Glaser is leading a backline effort that has allowed just two goals this season. Saturday was the Titans’ fourth shutout this season.
• The Westminster College men’s soccer team claimed a 6-2 non-conference victory over La Roche University on Monday.
The Titans improved to 3-1-3 while the Redhawks fell to 1-5.
Junior Lucas Toohey scored his third goal of the season off an assist from junior Connor Schmidt 12 minutes into the match. Schmidt would get his first goal of the match in the 21st minute off of an assist from graduate student Marc Esqueda. Esqueda scored his first goal of the match in the 27th minute off the foot of senior Antonio Ulizzi.
Schmidt netted his second goal in the 47th minute off of an assist from junior Joshua Glaser. Less than two minutes later, Esqueda scored his second goal off of a pass from sophomore Brady Robison (Hickory High). Freshman Zach Fairman scored his first collegiate goal on a penalty kick in the 67th minute.
Graduate student Jad Jadallah and freshman Aaron Snyder both had one save. Jadallah played the first 75 minutes while Snyder played the final 15. Each allowed one goal.
The goals were Schmidt and Esqueda’s first of the year.
Westminster finished with a 26-7 edge in shots and a 15-4 advantage in shots on goal. Westminster had 10 corner kicks to La Roche’s two.
Westminster opens PAC play Wednesday at Saint Vincent College. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
