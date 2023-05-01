THIEL
MANHEIM, Pa. – Thiel College’s Peyton Hearn, Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High) and Evan Whiteside were recently named 2023 Division III Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).
A three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, McCloskey went 19-2 in 2022-23. He finished first at the Baldwin Wallace Invitational on Nov. 19 and the RIT Invitational on Dec. 3.
A forensic accounting and accounting major, McCloskey carries a 3.96 grade-point average.
Hearn, a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American, went 29-6 in 2022-23 and finished fourth at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships. He earned his second individual title in 2022-23 and helped the Tomcats win their league-leading 24th Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) title.
An early childhood and special education major, Hearn carries a 3.95 grade-point average and was named a PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Month in February. He was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week twice in 2022-23, and he was recognized as a member of the 2022 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) District 4 Academic All-District at-large team.
Whiteside went 17-5 in 2022-23 and earned his second individual PAC title in February. He was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 14 after finishing first at the W&J Invitational.
An information systems major, Whiteside carries a 3.20 grade-point average.
• Softball — Thiel freshman Kylie Heid was named the PAC Softball Rookie of the Week on Monday. Heid helped the Tomcats go 3-0 last week with a 7-for-11 performance (.636) that included four RBIs and two doubles. She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and one stolen base in a 6-4 win over La Roche on Wednesday. She helped Thiel sweep Chatham on Thursday by going 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI. Heid finished the week slugging .818 and posted a .636 on-base percentage.
GROVE CITY
• Softball — Grove City’s play-in game on Monday for the PAC Championship Tournament was postponed to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The fifth-seeded Wolverines (21-14, 13-7 PAC) face No. 6 seed Saint Vincent (22-14, 12-8) at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.
The winner of that contest will meet No. 4 Geneva at 5 p.m., with that winner advancing to Friday’s double-elimination portion of the tourney.
• GCC sophomore Maci Linhart was named the PAC Softball Hitter of the Week on Monday.
Linhart hit .667 (10-for-15) last week while helping Grove City to a 4-1 week.She finished the week 5-for-6 with four runs scored and a double in Grove City’s doubleheader sweep Thursday of Saint Vincent. That came after she was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base in the 5-1 victory over W&J.
Linhart scored nine runs for the week and knocked in four. She had a .706 on-base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage for the week.
• Baseball — Grove City sophomore Mally Kilbane is the PAC Hitter of the Week.
Kilbane hit .700 (14-for-20) with 13 runs scored in a 5-1 week for the Wolverines. He had two triples, two doubles, drove in six runs, walked five times and reached twice via hit batsman. Kilbane had a .778 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging mark for the week. Kilbane went 5-for-5 with a triple, double and three runs scored Monday in Game 2 against Thiel. He bookended the week by going 4-for-4 with four walks and six runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of Franciscan.
• Sophomore David Leslie is the PAC Pitcher of the Week. Leslie went 2-0 with an 0.64 earned run average last week in conference play. He struck out 13 men and allowed 10 hits in 14 total innings. Leslie allowed one earned run and six hits while striking out seven in seven innings in the win over Thiel. Leslie allowed only four hits and yielded two unearned runs while fanning six Saturday against Franciscan, as he is now 5-1 with a 1.24 ERA in six conference starts.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster College hosted the second annual WESPY’S on Monday night at Orr Auditorium in New Wilmington.
The event gathers all sports teams and honors the best athletes. The awards show includes MVPs and Athletes of the Year. Past athletes return to the college to present awards and there are video tributes.
The event began at 7:30 p.m. Athletes gathered for cookies, refreshments, and photos at 6:30 p.m.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Herald for information on the event. Story will be posted at sharonherald.com once it’s sent to the sports department.
