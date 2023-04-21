JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will induct six new members as part of the 14th Athletics Hall of Fame class today, including Craig Thurber, the Rod E. Wilt ‘86 Head Coach for Thiel Wrestling.
Thurber left his mark on Pitt-Johnstown wrestling by winning three NCAA Regional titles and earning three NCAA Division II All-American honors, including finishing as the 1995 National Runner-up at 177 pounds.
“This means a lot to me,” Thurber said. “There have been a tremendous amount of people that were part of this journey and I thank each and every one of them, especially, my parents and grandparents for all the phone calls, rides, and travel across the country to watch us compete. It’s quite humbling to be named with all of the other great student-athletes before me. I am very appreciative of this honor.”
A former Pennsylvania state champion and runner-up from Greenville High School, Thurber joined head coach Pat Pecora’s starting lineup as a true freshman in the 1991-92 season and was a mainstay at 177 pounds for the remainder of his career.
As a sophomore in 1992-93, Thurber posted a 30-4 record and secured his first NCAA All-America honor with a fifth-place finish, before placing sixth in 1994 with a 31-3 overall record.
A member of four straight Mountain Cat NCAA Regional Tournament Championship teams, Thurber took the next step in his outstanding wrestling career as a senior in 1995 when he reached the NCAA National Finals at 177 and finished as the national runner-up. His three pins in 10:51 at the NCAA Championships earned him the 1995 Gorriaran Award for most falls in the least amount of time and helped Pitt-Johnstown to a fourth-place finish, the program’s highest ever to that point.
Thurber’s name is still etched in Mountain Cats history.
His 120 career victories are tied for sixth on the Pitt-Johnstown all-time wins list with fellow hall of famer Rob Yahner, and his .857 career winning percentage (120-20) is eighth all-time in Mountain Cat history. In addition, his 38 wins during the 1994-95 season remains a record in the weight class.
In 1996, Thurber earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology at Pitt-Johnstown, then received a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Slippery Rock University, where he served as a volunteer wrestling coach from 1997-99.
Thurber then spent three years as a health and physical education teacher at Keystone Charter School and a volunteer wrestling coach at his alma mater, Greenville High School.
Thurber was named the head wrestling coach at Thiel College in 2003. He has coached multiple All-Americans and NCAA Scholar-Athletes and has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Coach of the Year nine times. His teams have won 11 PAC titles and finished in the Top-25 in overall GPA seven times.
Thurber and his wife, Kristin, have three children — Keetin, Karis and Cael.
• Women’s Basketball — Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced Friday the hiring of Jessica Vormelker as Thiel College’s women’s basketball head coach.
A Thiel alumna, Vormelker spent the last two seasons as the assistant women’s basketball coach at Allegheny. The Gators went 12-8 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) play in 2022-23 and qualified for the league’s championship tournament as the fifth seed.
“We could not be happier to welcome Jessica back home,” Fautas said. “It was evident to me when she met with different stakeholders on campus and our student-athletes, she could connect with them and set a clear vision for the program as we move forward that will develop our student-athletes holistically to become the best versions of themselves. I look forward to the next chapter of Thiel College Women’s Basketball as Jessica builds a program that will be successful on and off the court.”
In addition to her assistant coaching responsibilities at Allegheny, Vormelker was the advisor for the College’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). She handled game day management for the school’s women’s volleyball team and served in a facilities management role for the David V. Wise Center and Robertson Athletic Complex.
Prior to her time at Allegheny, Vormelker was the graduate assistant coach at Waynesburg for two seasons.
“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Jason Fautas and the search committee for selecting me as the next head coach of the Thiel College women’s basketball program,” Vormelker said. “I feel truly humbled and blessed for the opportunity to come back to my alma mater. Being an alum, I know firsthand the significance that Thiel can have on someone’s life. For me, basketball is the avenue to have a positive impact in all areas of the lives of the women within this program. I am absolutely thrilled to return to a place that I love so much.”
Vormelker was one of the most decorated players in Thiel women’s basketball history, succeeding on the court, in the classroom and in leadership roles.
Vormelker was a member of the D3hoops.com 2019 All-America Team. An honorable mention selection, she was the first player in Thiel history to be named to a D3hoops.com All-America Team. She was a two-time D3hoops.com Great Lakes All-Region Team honoree, including Second Team accolades in 2019.
Vormelker was a two-time finalist for the prestigious Jostens Trophy (2019, 2018) and was the first women’s basketball player in Thiel history to be named the PAC Player of the Year (2019). She was a four-time All-PAC selection, including First Team accolades in 2019.
Named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team in 2018, Vormelker was twice selected as the PAC SAAC Scholar-Athlete of the Month (Dec. 2018, Dec. 2017). She was also named to the PAC Spring Academic Honor Roll four times.
A Dean’s Key recipient as an eight-semester Dean’s List student, Vormelker was the president of Thiel’s SAAC and also served as vice president with the PAC’s SAAC.
Vormelker earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and special education from Thiel in 2019. She received a master’s in special education from Waynesburg in 2021.
GROVE CITY
• Men’s Tennis — Grove City College concluded its regular season home schedule Friday afternoon by dropping an 8-1 decision to visiting Allegheny in PAC play at Walters-Zbell Courts in Grove City.
Grove City (11-5, 6-1 PAC) broke through at second doubles as juniors Gavin Miller and Jameson Sposato combined for an 8-5 victory. Allegheny (14-4, 8-0) won the six singles matches to secure the team victory.
Grove City will visit Franciscan (5-2 PAC) in conference action today at 1 p.m. A win will give Grove City the No. 2 seed and a quarterfinal bye in next week’s six-team conference tournament. Allegheny clinched the tournament’s top seed with Friday’s win.
Singles: 1. Anton Hedlund (ALL) def. Ryne Talko (GRO) 6-0, 6-2; 2. Ethan Carr (ALL) def. Benjamin Jones (GRO) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-3); 3. Adam Shinomiya (ALL) def. Gavin Miller (GRO) 6-2, 6-2; 4. David Rodriguez (ALL) def. Jameson Sposato (GRO) 6-1, 7-5; 5. Will Jarvie (ALL) def. Collier Kaufman (GRO) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); 6. Evan Nelson (ALL) def. Isaac DeMan (GRO) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9). Doubles: 1. Anton Hedlund/Ethan Carr (ALL) def. Ryne Talko/Josiah Newton (GRO) 8-4; 2. Jameson Sposato/Gavin Miller (GRO) def. David Rodriguez/Will Jarvie (ALL) 8-5; 3. Adam Shinomiya/Evan Nelson (ALL) def. Benjamin Jones/Adam Scharnagl (GRO) 8-3.
• Men’s Lacrosse — GCC dropped a 20-10 home decision to eighth-ranked Washington & Lee (11-4) in non-conference action Friday afternoon at Robert E. Thorn Field. W&L led 10-5 at halftime, then broke open Friday’s game by scoring five straight goals in the third quarter.
Five men scored for Grove City, led by three-goal outings from sophomore attack Zachary Hougan and freshman attack Kobi Bui. Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone posted two goals as part of a four-point afternoon.
Junior midfielder Luke Jayne and freshman attack Rigdon Greene added goals for Grove City.
Bui’s unassisted goal 2:14 into the game gave Grove City an early 1-0 lead. Hougan scored twice in the opening period while Bui and Gladstone added second quarter goals. Junior midfielder Griffen Agawa assisted Bui’s goal while Bui provided the assist on Gladstone’s score.
Freshman defender Andrew Glasgow led Grove City with four ground balls. Gladstone, senior defender Cody Adams and senior defender Brock Simmons all collected three ground balls.
Adams and senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett both caused three turnovers. Glasgow caused two turnovers. W&L finished the game with 21 turnovers while Grove City had 16 turnovers.
The Generals outshot Grove City, 61-32. Junior goalie Danny Stone started for Grove City and stopped five shots in the first half. Senior Jack Petit made 11 saves.
The Wolverines recognized the team’s eight fourth-year seniors prior to the game: defender Charley Brannan, faceoff specialist Max Chmura, long stick midfielder Kyle Coogan, defender Bailey Decker, midfielder David Kraus, JaPetit, attack James Petrolle and Simmons. Adams, Bennett and Gladstone are all fifth-year seniors.
Grove City (6-8) will visit Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Allegheny at 12:15 p.m. today.
• Women’s Water Polo — GCC opened competition at the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Championship Tournament by dropping a 21-4 decision to Austin in the opening round, held Friday afternoon at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.
Senior Reese Trauger scored twice for the Wolverines while junior Clarie Lochstet and sophomore Kamryn Kerr also scored Friday afternoon. Senior Tia Kannel recorded two assists. In goal, freshman Lea Steen recorded four saves. Austin led 9-1 at halftime.
Grove City will face longtime rival Penn State Behrend at 11 a.m. in the consolation round today.
