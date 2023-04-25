LATROBE — The Westminster College men’s tennis team suffered a 6-3 loss at Saint Vincent College Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament.
Saint Vincent improves to 10-6 and advances to face No. 2 Grove City College in the semifinals Thursday. Westminster concludes its season with a 4-10 record.
The Bearcats swept the doubles matches to take an early 3-0 lead. The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches both went to a tiebreak. Senior Jimmy Oberlin and junior Jacob Mack dropped an 8-7 (7-5) decision to Sam Butler and Jack Citrone at No. 1 while junior Noah Sofran and senior George Oliver lost 8-7 (7-4) to Kyle Murray and Evan Ray at No. 2.
Oberlin and Mack each earned singles victories. Oberlin won 7-5, 6-3 against Brian Lee at No. 1, avenging a 6-3, 6-3 loss on April 17. Mack won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 against Butler.
• Men’s Lacrosse — Freshman attack Brady Page scored a career-high five goals and added a pair of assists for the Westminster College men’s lacrosse team in its 17-6 PAC victory over Chatham University at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington on Tuesday night.
Westminster is 9-6 overall and 5-2 in the PAC this season. Wednesday was the program’s third-straight win. Chatham falls to 6-9 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Seven men scored goals for Westminster Tuesday.
Sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones had three goals and two assists and added three ground balls and a caused turnover. Senior attack Nick Hubner finished with three goals, and assist and five ground balls. Senior attack Ryan Greer scored three goals and had three ground balls.
Senior midfielder Boyd Foster and junior attack Payton Waight each had a goal and an assist. Senior midfielder Hamish Mathwin scored one goal and junior attack Jimmy Sentz had two assists.
Junior defender Aaron Alderette totaled five ground balls and two caused turnovers. Senior defender Kyle Hoeflich finished with three ground balls and had six caused turnovers for the second-straight game. Sophomore defender Brody McGuinness had three ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Junior faceoff Colin O’Malley was 11-of-20 at the faceoff X and added five ground balls and a caused turnover.
Junior goalkeeper Bradley Green finished with eight saves.
Jones scored two first period goals and Page added a goal and two assists to help Westminster get out to a 5-4 lead. Greer, Huber and Page scored second period goals while limiting Chatham to a single goal and went into halftime leading 8-5.
Foster, Hubner and Page netted third period goals while the Titans’ defensive held Chatham scoreless to lead 11-5 heading into the fourth. Greer and Page both scored twice while Jones and Mathwin struck for one apiece in the final period.
Westminster outshot Chatham 65-27 and held a 37-14 edge in shots on goals. Chatham had 25 turnovers while Westminster turned it over 15 times. The Titans were 23-of-30 on clears.
Westminster’s regular season concludes Friday with a non-conference title at Penn College. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at UPMC Field.
• Women’s Track & Field — Westminster junior Jess Fatigati was named the PAC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Track Athlete of the Week Tuesday afternoon.
Fatigati finished third in both the 100 meters and 200 meters last Thursday at Slippery Rock University’s John Papa Invitational. She posted a time of 12.17 seconds in the 100 and a time of 25.81 in the 200. Fatigati’s time in the 100 tops the league’s performance list and ranks 39th in Division III. Her time in the 200 ranks second in the league.
Westminster will compete in the PAC Championships Thursday-Friday. The two-day event returns to the Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park, the home of the West Virginia University track and field and cross country programs. Westminster was the runner-up last season.
• Men’s Track & Field — Westminster senior Jacob Patton was named the PAC Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Track Athlete of the Week Tuesday afternoon.
Patton won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.98 seconds and was the runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.96 Thursday afternoon at Slippery Rock University’s John Papa Invitational. Both of his times highlight the league’s performance lists. Patton’s time in the 400 hurdles currently ranks fifth in Division III.
THIEL COLLEGE
GREENVILLE — The Thiel College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in conjunction with the Department of Athletics hosted the second annual Tommys Sunday night at the William A. Passavant Center.
Recognizing academic success, as well as team and individual athletic achievement, eight major awards were voted on and distributed by members of Thiel’s SAAC.
Madison Jaszemski (Grove City High) was recognized as captain of the Team of the Year. Jaszemski is a/an Early Child Education/Special Education from Volant, PA and a member of the national champion cheer team(s).
Mei Williams (Wilmington High) was recognized as an outstanding student photographer. Williams is a/an Business Administration Management from New Wilmington, PA and a member of the tennis team(s).
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Lacrosse — A six-goal first quarter helped lift the Grove City College women’s lacrosse team to a 16-4 home victory Tuesday evening over Bethany in PAC play at Don Lyle Field.
Grove City led 6-0 after one quarter, then pushed the lead to 10-0 by halftime. Nine Grove City players scored in the win, led by a seven-goal outing from senior midfielder Madison Nazigian. Junior attack Madeline Dunda added two goals for the Wolverines.
Seven sophomores also scored for Grove City: attack Meah Groves, attack Anna Korzeniewski, attack Maddie Krabitz, midfielder Mara Polczynski, midfielder Abby Roetering, defender Kiley Ingram and defender Amber Wartman.
Polczynski also had a season-high four assists and Ingram added a career-best two assists. Dunda, Groves and Krabitz all had assists, as did senior midfielder Meredith Basham and sophomore defender Emily Arnold.
Arnold led Grove City with six ground balls while Basham and Polczynski both recorded five ground balls. Polczynski and sophomore defender Sarah Jackson both caused three turnovers. Nazigian had eight draw controls and Polczynski posted six draw controls.
Each team had 22 turnovers. Grove City (7-9, 5-3 PAC) outshot Bethany, 31-12. Sophomore Elyse Kiggins earned the win in goal by stopping all four shots on goal faced in the first half. Freshman Mia Gallagher made two saves in the second half.
Grove City will close the regular season at noon Saturday against visiting Washington & Jefferson. The Wolverines will recognize seniors Basham and Nazigian prior to the game at Robert E. Thorn Field.
BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
• Men’s Golf — BC3 shot a 323 on Friday at Lake Arthur Golf Club to beat Westmoreland County Community College (377), and CCAC (397).
BC3’s Troy Loughry (Grove City High) earned medalist honors with a 73. Chase Richardson of Westmoreland CCC shot a 74.
Cory Voltz shot a 79 for BC3, Liam Kosior carded an 80, and Tanner Hohmann (Grove City High) shot a 91.
Butler County Community College is back in action on Friday at the Jamestown CC Invitational.
