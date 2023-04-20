ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Westminster College softball team dropped a pair of non-conference games at the University of Mount Union Thursday afternoon, falling 8-0 (5 inn.) in game one and 5-0 in game two.
Mount Union improved to 25-7 this season while Westminster fell to 22-10.
Westminster will hold its senior recognition this afternoon against Thiel College. The first game is scheduled to get underway at 3:30 p.m.
Game 1: Westminster recorded just two hits in the run rule loss, with sophomore catcher Mia Meholick doubling in the second and senior right fielder Emma Gurley singling in the third.
Mount Union plated three runs in the first, two more in the third and closed out the scoring with three in the fifth.
Graduate student Madison Brown took the game one loss, allowing five runs (five earned) on six hits with one strikeout in 3.0 innings. She is now 9-6 this season.
Kendyll Cahill struck out five in the shutout.
Game 2: Westminster was once again limited to just two hits in game two. Gurley singled in the third and senior left fielder Ashley Wire had a base hit in the seventh.
Mount Union scored two runs in first and second innings and added a single run in the fourth.
Junior Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) fell to 11-3 this season with the game two loss. She allowed four runs (2 earned) on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in 3.0 innings. Senior Abbegail Froehlich worked the final 3.0 innings in relief, allowing one run (earned) on three hits.
Chloe Bird struck out two in the shutout.
• On Wednesday, the Titans earned a non-conference split at regional power Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio. The Terriers posted a walkoff 3-2 victory in game one before the Titans secured a 2-1 11-inning game two win.
Game 1: Malczak led off the second inning with a triple before sophomore catcher Mia Meholick roped a run-scoring double down the left field line to give Westminster a 1-0 lead. Senior left fielder Ashley Wire delivered an RBI single in the third to up the lead to 2-0.
Hiram, scoreless through six innings, tied the game at 2-2 after a two-run double by Danielle Robles. Larissa Baeza, who reached on a one-out single earlier in the inning, scored the game-winning run by scoring on Giselle Bahena’s fielders choice.
Brown took the loss. She allowed three runs (3 earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Senior shortstop Alexis Yates went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored. Malczak finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored.
Game 2: Malczak found her groove in the circle in game two. She allowed an unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts in the 11-inning, complete game win. Her 11 innings pitched are tied for the fifth-most in Div. III this season.
Senior center fielder Brooke Atkins, the ghost runner in the top of the 10th, scoring on a two-out wild pitch to break the scoreless tie. Hiram evened the score in the bottom of the 10th. In the 11th Meholick singled down the right field line to score Malczak, the ghost runner.
Atkins had two hits and a stolen base. Wire walked twice and stole a base.
Westminster stranded 11 runners on base.
• Men’s Tennis — Westminster capped its Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) schedule Thursday afternoon with a 7-2 victory over visiting Washington & Jefferson College.
Westminster improved to 4-9 overall and 3-5 in the PAC while W&J fell to 3-10 overall and 2-6 in league play.
Sophomore Thomas Albert and freshman Ryan Crissman claimed an 8-7 (7-1) win at No. 3 doubles and trailed 3-1 going into singles play.
The Titans swept the six singles matches. Albert scored a 7-5, 6-0, 1-0 (10-3) win at No. 4 singles while Crissman secured a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 6 singles.
Westminster is scheduled to host Penn State Behrend on Monday, with doubles action to get underway at 4 p.m. The quarterfinal round of the PAC Championship Tournament is set for Tuesday.
• Women’s Lacrosse -— The Titans suffered a 17-5 PAC loss to rival Washington & Jefferson College on Wednesday night at Alexandre Stadium in Washington, Pa.
W&J, winners of nine straight, improved to 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the league. Westminster fell to 3-10 overall and 1-5 in the PAC.
The Presidents jumped out to a 7-0 lead before freshman attack Emma Brazier scored off of an assist from freshman attack Haley Wenzel with just over seven minutes to go in the first period. W&J extended its lead to 11-1 going into the second.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini scored an unassisted goal with 8:29 to go in the second period. W&J carried a 13-2 lead into halftime.
Brazier netted her second goal of the game early in the fourth period, scoring off of an assist from freshman attack Emma Lafayette.
Brazier scored a pair of goals while Lafayette finished with a goal and an assist. Junior midfielder Nina Rascona finished with four ground balls, two caused turnovers and three draw controls. Junior midfielder Samantha Reed had a goal and six draw contols.
Amanda Effland paced W&J with four goals and four assists.
W&J outshot Westminster 31-16 and held a 27-13 advantage in shots on goal. W&J had 17 turnovers to Westminster’s 24. The Presidents finished 11-of-13 on clears while Westminster was 7-of-18.
Westminster will travel to Bethany College Sunday. The opening draw is scheduled for 3 p.m.
• Men’s Track & Field — Westminster senior Jacob Patton won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.98 and was the runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.96 Thursday afternoon at Slippery Rock University’s John Papa Invitational.
Junior Anthony Kamenski scored a runner-up finish in the 400 hurdles (54.55). He finished sixth in the 110 hurdles (15.66).
Graduate student Ryan Beard finished third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.31 seconds and was fifth in the 100 meters with a time of 10.86.
Senior Deondre McKeever finished eighth in the long jump (6.35m, ) and freshman Max Dailey was eighth in the 800 meters (2:02.10).
Westminster is off this weekend in preparation for the PAC Championships on April 27-28. The two-day event returns to the Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park, the home of the West Virginia University track and field and cross country programs. Westminster won its first PAC last season for the first time since 2016.
• Women’s Track & Field — The Titans scored four individual runner-up finishes Thursday afternoon at Slippery Rock University’s John Papa Invitational.
Junior Breannda Davis was the runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.49 seconds and finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.56).
Junior Madison Conley cleared 3.56 meters (11-08) to register a runner-up finish in the pole vault. Sophomore Lexi Shiderly was the runner-up in the shot put with a top throw of 12.85 meters (42-02). Freshman Shelby Rambo finished as the runner-up in the discus with a best throw of 38.76 meters (127-02).
Junior Jess Fatigati finished third in both the 100 meters and 200 meters. She posted a time of 12.17 in the 100 and a time of 25.81 in the 200.
Freshman Rachel Brady and graduate student Erynn Daubenmire were sixth (35.42m, 116-02) and seventh (34.44m, 113-00), respectively, in the javelin. Freshman Abigail Painter and junior Caitlyn Goodrich finished seventh (1:02.36) and eighth (1:02.69), respectively, in the 400 meters.
Freshman Tamyah Ray was seventh (1:11.00) in the 400 hurdles.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Track & Field — Grove City College produced a pair of event winners Thursday at the Slippery Rock University John Papa Invitational as the Wolverines made their final preparations for next week’s PAC Championships.
Freshman Audrey Karwowski and sophomore Lydia Bennett both won middle-distance events Thursday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Karwowski won the 800 meters in a school-record time of 2 minutes, 17.02 seconds, breaking Hannah Tubb’s 12-year-old record of 2:18.13.
Bennett, meanwhile, won the 1500 meters with a time of 4:52.67. She also finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:23.76. Bennett finished one spot behind sophomore Grace Smith, who earned runner-up in the 800 (2:23.34).
Senior Emma Vezzosi led Grove City in the field events by taking second in the long jump. Vezzosi posted a best jump of 18 feet, 1/2 inch. Vezzosi also anchored Grove City’s third-place 400-meter relay, which recorded a time of 51.30 seconds. Sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn, sophomore Clara Hannon (Grove City High) and senior Hailey Weinert joined Vezzosi on the relay.
Sophomore Emma Fiscus earned fourth in the 1500 (5:02.04) while freshman Megan Wise placed fifth in the discus with a best throw of 123 feet.
Three Grove City performers chalked up sixth-place finishes. Sophomore Danika Sudar broke her own school record in the hammer throw with a best toss of 111 feet, 3 inches. Senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) took sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:10.40) while sophomore Kaylynn Johnson finished sixth in the 800 (2:27.69).
Junior Sydney Stainbrook (Greenville High) cleared 10-9 1/2 in the pole vault to earn seventh place overall. Hannon took eighth in the high jump by clearing 4-9. Sophomore Alayna Stiansen placed eighth in the 1500 with a time of 5:17.02.
• Men’s Track & Field — GCC recorded several notable performances Thursday at the Slippery Rock University John Papa Invitational, held at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.
Sophomore Ryan Lenhart posted Grove City’s top finish at Thursday’s meet as he took second in the discus. Lenhart recorded a top throw of 150 feet, 9 inches. He finished one place ahead of senior James Parenti, who earned third in the discus with a toss of 147-9.
Three Grove City runners earned third-place finishes on the track. Junior William Zeisler earned third in the steeplechase with a time of 11 minutes, 20.97. Freshman Christopher Kline took third in the 5000 (18:40.63) while classmate Luke Roberts finished third in the 1500 with a time of 4:16.52.
Grove City also placed third in the 400-meter relay as freshman Greg Wilson, junior Gabe Dunlap, senior Tyler Eagan and freshman Alex Mitchell combined for a time of 43.33.
Dunlap added a fourth-place finish in the javelin with a best throw of 170-8. Sophomore Josef Mueller took fourth in the 5000 (18:53.57) while freshman Isaac Young claimed fourth in the 400 meters (51.29). Junior Nick Gustafson finished fourth in the shot put with a top effort of 49-4 1/2.
Eagan earned fifth in the 400 (51.95) while freshman Caleb Hawke (Grove City High) captured fifth place in the 1500 with a time of 4:19.94. Freshman Owen Gensemer placed fifth in the 5000 (19:06.60).
Freshman Ethan Wiley (Mercer High) fired the javelin 162 feet, 7 inches to take fifth, two inches and one spot ahead of Eagan (162-5). Freshman Zachary Warrick finished sixth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.62.
Lenhart took seventh in the shot put with a mark of 47-10. Sophomore Nick Petucci finished seventh in the triple jump with a best leap of 41-5 1/4. Mitchell finished eighth in the 200 (22.66). Sophomore Alex Hemmerlin (Grove City High) secured eighth in the 1500 with a time of 4:25.38 while junior J.D. Black placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 132-2. Freshman Tucker Owens cleared 12-4 in the pole vault.
• Women’s Water Polo — Senior Reese Trauger earned First Team and senior Tia Kannel captured Second Team All-Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III East recognition on Thursday.
Trauger leads Grove City with 45 goals this season and has added 10 assists. Kannel set career highs with 25 goals and 23 assists this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.