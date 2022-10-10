HERMITAGE — Westminster College women’s golf team won the recent Thiel College Invitational.
At Buhl at Avalon, the Titans took the 5-team tournament with a total of 327. Westminster outdistanced Washington & Jefferson (362), Thiel (379), Geneva (381) and Grove City (426).
Competing for Westminster were senior Erika Hoover (Wilmington High), 74; senior Kasey Clifford, 84; junior Sierra Richard, 84; first-year standout Alyssa Rapp, 85; junior Morgan Byers, 88; first-year performer Olivia Kana, 91; senior Olivia Ledbetter; junior Theresa Schneider, 118, and first-year standout Jess Kinter, 122.
Hoover was named PAC Player of the Week on Monday and Rapp PAC Rookie of the Week for their performances at the Thiel Invitational.
GROVE CITY
Three Grove City College fall sports athletes earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly recognition Monday afternoon from the conference office.
The Grove City College men’s soccer team produced a pair of honorees as senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock earned Defensive Player of the Week and freshman midfielder Jed Hart captured Rookie of the Week. In football, freshman linebacker Ben Bladel earned Rookie of the Week honors.
Greyshock improved to 5-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average in conference play by posting two conference shutouts last week. He made two saves last Tuesday night in a 3-0 win at Thiel, then stopped five shots Saturday night to preserve a 1-0 conference win over visiting Geneva at Don Lyle Field.
Greyshock has a league-high six shutouts this fall. He also leads the league with an overall 0.83 GAA and an .816 save percentage.
Hart scored in each of Grove City’s victories last week. He scored the lone goal Saturday night in the 1-0 victory over Geneva. Hart scored in the 33rd minute off an assist from freshman midfielder Daniel Sharp. Tuesday, Hart added an insurance goal in the second half of Grove City’s victory at Thiel.
Hart has played in 11 matches this year for Grove City (7-5, 5-0 PAC). He has two goals and an assist, good for five points. Hart and Sharp lead Grove City’s rookies with two goals each.
Bladel had four tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in Saturday’s 55-7 road win over conference foe Bethany at Don Ault Field. His 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown gave Grove City a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. It marked the first fumble return for a touchdown by a Grove City player since Deion Minor in the 2015 Mercer County Cup game at Thiel.
Bladel’s second fumble recovery and return set up another Grove City touchdown in the second quarter.
Bladel leads Grove City (5-1, 3-1) with six tackles for loss. He has 24 total tackles and 2.5 quarterback sacks.
The men’s soccer team and football team will both return to action at conference foe Allegheny this week. The men’s soccer team heads to Meadville for a 4 p.m. match Wednesday. Saturday at 7 p.m., the football squad visits Allegheny in conference play.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — Thiel College sophomore outside hitter Maria Torres and freshman setter Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) were selected Monday as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively.
Torres and Reynolds helped the Tomcats go 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play last week.
Torres owned an attack percentage of .213 last week with 67 kills (3.35 k/s) and 60 digs (3.00 d/s). She also tallied 16 service aces, 11 blocks and four assists. She recorded 89.5 points (4.47 p/s) on the week.
In a five-set win at Grove City on Tuesday, Torres registered 17 kills, 17 digs, three blocks, two assists and an ace. She went on to record 14 kills, 12 digs, four aces and two blocks in a 3-1 win over Waynesburg on Thursday.
Torres led the Tomcats to a 2-1 record at the Bromwyn Keener/Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite, hosted by Susquehanna University, over the weekend. She recorded 36 kills, 31 digs, 11 aces and six blocks at the invitational and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Torres leads the PAC with 283 points (4.29 p/s). She ranks second in the league with 234 kills (3.55 k/s) and tied for fifth with 33 service aces.
Reynolds registered 109 assists (6.06 a/s), 41 digs (2.28 d/s), eight blocks (0.44 b/s) and seven service aces (0.39 sa/s) last week.
Reynolds recorded a career-high 45 assists, 15 digs and six blocks in a five-set win at Grove City on Tuesday. In a 3-1 win over Waynesburg on Thursday, Reynolds tallied 16 assists, three digs and three aces. She went on to record 48 assists and 23 digs in three matches over the weekend at the Bromwyn Keener/Amanda Swazey Superstar Invite, hosted by Susquehanna University.
The Tomcats host Westminster at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a PAC matchup.
