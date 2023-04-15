NEW WILMINGTON - Westminster College senior attack Nick Hubner established the program's single-season goal record in Saturday afternoon's 20-8 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Thiel College during Senior Day at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Hubner finished the afternoon with seven goals and two assists and currently has 42 goals in 12 games this season. He eclipsed the previous program record of 39, set by Ryan Shorts in 2017. Hubner added four ground balls and two caused turnovers as well.
Westminster improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the PAC. Thiel fell to 3-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Senior attack Ryan Greer tallied seven points with three goals and four assists while senior midfielder Boyd Foster had six points off three goals and three assists. Sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones had four points from two goals and two assists and senior midfielder Hamish Mathwin joined Jones with four points off two goals and two assists. Freshman defensive midfielder Jahiem Hawkins racked up two points with a goal and an assist while junior attack Payton Waight and sophomore long stick midfielder Brody McGuinness each contributed with an assist.
Junior faceoff Colin O'Malley won 17-of-24 faceoffs while adding 13 ground balls and a goal. Junior faceoff Dino Mario D'Alesio II won 5-of-6 faceoffs while adding four ground balls.
Senior defender Kyle Hoeflich led the Titans in caused turnovers with four and added a ground ball. McGuinness had four ground balls and three caused turnovers and senior defender Tiwan Jones had two ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Junior goalkeeper Bradley Green had nine saves on the day.
Zach Melin led Thiel with three goals. Chase Lawler led Thiel with two goals and four assists.
The Titans had a 4-1 lead after one period of play and a commanding 9-1 lead at halftime. Greer scored his 100th career goal with 5:52 left in the first.
Westminster came out hot in the second half, scoring the first four goals of the third period while outscoring Thiel 9-2 in the third. Hubner's 40th goal this season to set the single-season goal record came off of an assist from Foster with 13:15 left in the third.
The Titans added two more goals in the fourth while Thiel added five.
Westminster finished the day 29-of-30 on clear attempts. The Titans held the Tomcats to 4-for-12 on extra-man opportunities. Westminster had 21 turnovers to Thiel's 26.
Westminster outshot Thiel 60-34, while posting a 37-18 advantage in shots on goals.
Westminster will travel to Bethany College next Saturday. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
* Women's Lacrosse - Westminster senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini registered her 100th career point in Friday night's 24-17 PAC victory over Thiel College at the UPMC Sports Complex.
Westminster snapped a four-game losing skid with Friday's win. The Titans are 3-9 overall and 1-4 in league play. Thiel fell to 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the PAC.
Cimini and junior midfielder Nina Rascona both finished with 10 points in the win. The 10 points were a career high for Rascona. Cimini tied her career high.
Cimini entered the game with 90 points. She had seven goals and three assists. Rascona finished with four goals and six assists.
Freshman attack Emma Brazier had eight points on six goals and a pair of assists. Junior Samantha Reed and freshman attack Emma Lafayette each had a hat trick. Freshman attack Haley Wenzel had a goal and two assists.
Ashlyn Wightman paced Thiel with 10 goals and one assist.
Cimini added five ground balls and five caused turnovers. Rascona had three ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Sophomore Jade Hromanik finished with 13 saves and a ground ball.
Brazier had three first period goals to help Westminster to a 7-6 lead after one period. Cimini had three goals in the second and the Titans lead 13-10 at halftime.
Both teams scored six goals in the third. Westminster had three woman-up goals in the period. Reed scored twice to in the final four minutes.
Cimini had three fourth period goals, including woman-down and woman-up goals. Her goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation pushed her over 100 career points. Rascona had the assist.
Both teams had 41 shots. Westminster had 33 shots on goal while Thiel had 30. The Titans finished 23-of-26 on clears. Each team went 4-of-9 on free position shots.
Westminster will play a pair of PAC road games this coming week. The Titans will travel to Washington & Jefferson College Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game before heading to Bethany College next Sunday for a 3 p.m. game.
*Softball - The Titans secured a PAC split with Saint Vincent College Saturday afternoon, winning Game 1 2-0 before falling 3-1 in Game 2.
Westminster pushed its record to 21-7 overall and 11-3 in league play. Saint Vincent improved to 20-8 overall and 10-2 in the PAC.
Westminster will step out of conference this week, traveling to Hiram College on Wednesday (3 p.m.) and the University of Mount Union on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
Game 1: Graduate student Madison Brown was outstanding in the game one shutout, allowing four hits while striking out eight. She improved to 9-4 in the circle with the win.
Sophomore catcher Mia Meholick went 2-for-2 with a triple, a sacrifice and two RBIs. Her two-out triple in the fourth scored senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess after reaching on a base hit. Meholick also drove in the game's second run with a RBI single in the sixth. Junior designated player Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) scored after singling and advancing to second on the throw earlier in the inning.
Latess went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Malczak finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Senior left fielder Ashley Wire was 1-for-3 with a double.
Game 2: Senior second baseman Mia Greco delivered a two-out, RBI double in the second that gave Westminster a 1-0 lead. Meholick scored on the Greco double after reaching on a base hit earlier in the inning.
Saint Vincent tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth and took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh on an RBI groundouts from Katelyn Stokan and and Jessica LaPorte.
Saint Vincent starter Olivia Bushore retired the side in the seventh to secure the split.
Malczak fell to 10-2 this season with the game two loss. She allowed three runs (3 earned) on six hits with a walk and a strikeout the compete game.
Greco went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Meholick went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
THIEL
* Men's Volleyball - Thiel fell to the Geneva Golden Tornadoes 3-1, in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) semifinals on Friday night.
The Tomcats got off to a hot start, taking the first set 25-16. And the same would happen in the second set, as the Tomcats built a 9-5 lead, before being outscored 20-11 the rest of the set.
The Golden Tornadoes won the next three sets 25-20, 26-24, 25-22.
The Tomcats were led by Zac Smith who recorded 18 kills and nine digs. Jake Dies recorded 14 kills, four digs and three blocks, while JC Govannucci recorded nine kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Cameron Long recorded a game-high 17 digs, while Ethan Cooper recorded a game-high 44 assists.
Geneva was led by Byron Spear who notched 17 kills to go along with 14 digs. Jake Williams added 15 kills, while Joshua Sangrey added a team-high 16 digs.
The Tomcats finish the season 16-13, including a 10-3 record in the AMCC. Their 10 wins is the most in a season since 2019 and is only the second time in program history they have reached 10 conference wins.
BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
* Men's Golf - BC3's Troy Loughry (Grove City High) earned medalist honors with a 67 to lead BC3 past Westmoreland County Community College, 295-346, at Glengarry Golf Club in Latrobe on Friday.
BC3's other scores were Cory Voltz 70, Liam Kosior 72, and Tanner Hohmann (Grove City High) 86.
Coach Bill Miller's squad is back in action on Friday at Lake Arthur Country Club.
