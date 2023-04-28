MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Westminster College senior Jacob Patton was named the Most Outstanding Performer for the second-straight year at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championships Friday night.
The PAC Championships were held at the Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park, the home of the West Virginia University track and field and cross country programs.
Westminster finished fourth in the 11-team championship field with 96 points. Westminster earned its first PAC title since 2016 last season. Grove City College won this year’s team title with 167 points. Geneva College was second (110) and Washington & Jefferson College was third (101).
Patton earned individual first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (14.79) and the 400-meter hurdles (54.31). He anchored the first-place 4x100-meter relay (42.66) and second-place 4x400-meter relay (3:22.67). Patton totaled 32.50 points in six contested events.
Members of the 4x100 relay were junior Anthony Kamenski, senior Ryan Beard, senior Deondre McKeever and Patton. The 4x400 relay included Kamenski, Beard, freshman Max Dailey and Patton.
Beard posted first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (10.88) and 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 21.80 seconds.
Kamenski placed third in both the 110 hurdles (15.46) and 400 meter hurdles (55.42).
McKeever was the runner-up the high jump (1.88m, 6-02) and placed fourth in the long jump (6.51m, 21-04.25).
Graduate student Hunter Linhart placed fifth in the discus (39.69m, 119-04) and eighth in shot put (12.58m, 41-03.25).
Westminster is scheduled to compete in Baldwin Wallace University’s Harrison Dillard Twilight on May 12.
• Women’s Track & Field — The Titans posted a runner-up finish at the PAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships Friday night.
Westminster was second in the 11-team championship field with 141 points. Allegheny College earned the team title with 157 points. Grove City College was third (117.666).
Junior Breannda Davis scored 38.50 points for the Titans, finishing as the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles (15.13) and the high jump (1.52m, 4-11.75). She was third in the long jump with a personal best mark of 5.14 meters (16-10.50), third in the triple jump (10.80m, 35-05.25) and third in the 400-meter hurdles (1:06.93).
Davis also ran the second leg on Westminster’s first-place 4x100-meter relay (48.37) and anchored the second-place 4x400-meter relay (4:06.20).
Members of the 4x100 relay included junior Madison Conley, Davis, junior Emma Rudolph and junior Jess Fatigati. The 4x400 relay was made up of Fatigati, Caitlyn Goodrich, freshman Abigail Painter and Davis.
Fatigati scored a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash with a personal best time of 12.21 seconds. She was also the runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 25.51.
Freshman Shelby Rambo was the runner-up in the discus (37.69m, 123-08) and finished fourth in the shot put (11.39m, 37-04.50).
Sophomore Lexi Shiderly was the runner-up in the shot put with a top throw of 12.78 meters (41-11.25). Senior Chloe Jaworski took eighth (10.85m, 35-07.25) in the shot.
Painter was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 1:01.15. Goodrich finished eighth (1:03.78) in the event.
Rudolph was fifth in the 100 with a time of 12.69. Conley finished eighth in the 100 with a time of 13.04.
Freshman Tamyah Ray finished fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:09.80) and was eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.68).
Junior Saige Heigel was named to the league’s sportsmanship team.
Westminster is scheduled to compete in Baldwin Wallace University’s Harrison Dillard Twilight on May 12.
• Men’s Lacrosse — Westminster scored six unanswered fourth period goals Friday night in a 15-6 victory at Penn College in Williamsport.
Westminster concludes its regular season with a 10-6 overall record. The Titans enter next week’s PAC Championship Tournament as the No. 3 seed after registering a 5-2 conference regular season record. Penn College falls to 10-6 this season.
Up 9-6 after three periods, the Westminster offense exploded for six fourth period scores. Sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones netted a pair of man up goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation and assisted on a man up goal by senior attack Hamish Mathwin, who scored the game’s final goal with under two minutes to play. Mathwin had a pair of fourth period goals while senior midfielder Boyd Foster had three assists in the fourth.
Jones paced the office with four goals and an assist. Senior attack Nick Hubner finished with three goals and an assist while Mathwin added three scores. Freshman attack Brady Page netted two goals and one assist. Senior attack Ryan Greer chipped in with two goals while junior midfielder Kellen Frazer scored his first goal of the season and added an assist. Foster finished with four assists.
Sophomore defender Brody McGuinness totaled five ground balls and two caused turnovers. Junior defender Aaron Alderette had four ground balls and three caused turnovers.Senior defender Kyle Hoeflich added four ground balls and a caused turnover while freshman defensive midfielder Jahiem Hawkins finished with three ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Junior faceoff Colin O’Malley won 4-of-10 faceoffs to go along with three ground balls. Junior faceoff Dino Mario D’Alesio II went 6-for-14 at the faceoff X and added one ground ball.
Junior Bradley Green made a career-high 18 saves.
Westminster finished with a 47-37 advantage in shots and had a 31-24 edge in shots on goal. The Titans were successful on 23-of-25 clears and scored on 4-of-6 extra man opportunities.
On Wednesday Westminster will travel to No. 2 Saint Vincent College for a PAC Championship Tournament semifinal game at UPMC Field. The conference is expected to announce the start time after the conclusion of the Saturday’s games.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Track & Field — Led by PAC Newcomer of the Year Audrey Karwowski and a win in the steeplechase by sophomore Ella Lyle, the Grove City College women’s track and field team accumulated 117.66 team points at the two-day PAC at West Virginia University.
Grove City finished third in the team standings at the 11-team event. Allegheny tallied 157 points while Westminster totaled 141 points.
Karwowski won the 800 meters in conference- and school-record time of 2 minutes, 16.52 seconds. She also joined sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn, senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) and freshman Annie Vannoy on Grove City’s third-place 1600-meter relay squad. That foursome, anchored by Karwowski, posted a time of 4:07.39.
Lyle won the 3000-meter steeplechase by posting the second-fastest steeplechase time in program history, 11 minutes, 27.07 seconds.
Sophomore Danika Sudar set Grove City’s record in the shot put with mark of 37 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Sudar took sixth with her heave.
Sophomore Grace Smith earned second in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:43.10. That time surpassed the previous conference record and is also .04 seconds behind Smith’s school record in the 1500, set April 15 at the Thiel Invitational.
Senior Emma Vezzosi led Grove City in the field events by earning runner-up with the long jump. She posted a best leap of 17-8 3/4. Vezzosi added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles (15.18). She also joined Colteryahn, sophomore Britta Lagerquist and senior Hailey Weinert on the Wolverines’ third-place 400-meter relay team (50.51).
Freshman Megan Wise paced Grove City in the throws by earning third in the discus with a best toss of 122 feet. Weinert cleared 8-8 to nab fourth place in the pole vault while Vezzosi finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (12.60). Junior Katie Baller cleared 4-9 3/4 to take fourth in the high jump. Sophomore Lydia Bennett posted a pair of fourth-place arrivals. Bennet finished fourth in the 800 (2:21.13) and recorded a fourth-place time of 4:49.97 in the 1500.
Sophomore Emma Fiscus placed fifth in the 5000 with a time of 18:59.22 while Smith crossed fifth in the 800 (2:23.80). Vannoy earned fifth in the triple jump with a best mark of 34-2 and also placed sixth in the long jump with a mark of 16-3 1/4. Biddle earned sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:11.35) while Vezzosi cleared 4-9 3/4 to take sixth in the high jump.
Vezzosi also finished seventh in the 200 (26.50) while sophomore Kaylynn Johnson finished seventh in the 1500 with a time of 5:00.91. Junior Sydney Stainbrook (Greenville High) took seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:11.82).
Lagerquist captured eighth place in the 200 (27.00) while sophomore Abigail Gehman finished eighth in the steeplechase with a time of 13:07.03. Sophomores Clara Hannon (Grove City High) and Tori Stewart tied for eighth in the high jump as each cleared 4-6.
Several performers have qualified for the All-Atlantic Track and Field Championships, which will be held May 17-18 at Susquehanna University.
THIEL
• Softball — The Thiel College softball team swept the Chatham Cougars in a PAC doubleheader Thursday at Tomcat Park. Thiel won 6-5 in Game 1 and 6-3 in Game 2.
Trailing 5-2 in Game 1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tomcats plated four runs in their final at-bat to win in walkoff fashion.
After loading the bases, Dani Ficeti (Greenville High) drove in a run on a single to center field. Kylee Yothers followed with a 2-RBI double, and Mila Brdar drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Chatham led 3-0 in Game 1 before the Tomcats plated a pair of runs in the fourth frame on a double to left field by Yothers.
Yothers went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two doubles in the first game. Abby Rottman went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
Kayla Roddy won Game 1. She allowed four earned runs and struck out two batters.
Lauren Bonner (Reynolds High) drove in the go-ahead run for the Tomcats on a double in the fifth inning of Game 2. After picking up another run in the fifth on an error, Kylie Heid gave Thiel an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI-double to right field.
Bonner went 3-for-4 in Game 2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brdar went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Bonner earned the win in Game 2. She allowed one earned run on six hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.