MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Westminster College senior Emma Rudolph won her third straight title in the pole vault Thursday evening to cap the first day of the PAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The PAC Championships are being held at the Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park, the home of the West Virginia University track and field and cross country programs.
After four scored events Westminster leads the team championship race with 39 points. Allegheny College is in second place with 36 points.
Rudolph and junior Madison Conley both cleared 3.69 meters (12-01.25), with Rudolph doing so with fewer misses. Freshman Madyson Treharne was third (2.94m, 9-07.75) while junior Madison Utiss was sixth (2.19m, 7-02.25) in the event.
Junior Breannda Davis registered a third-place finish in the triple jump with a top mark of 10.80 meters (35-05.25). She finished second in the preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.29 seconds to earn a spot in Friday’s championship race.
Graduate student Erynn Daubenmire was fourth in the javelin with a throw of 35.22 meters (115-06). Freshman Rachel Brady was eighth (32.97m, 108-02) in the event.
Junior Jess Fatigati was second in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.33 to earn a spot in the final. Rudolph and Conley will also represent the Titans in the 100 final. Rudolph qualified with the seventh-fastest preliminaries time (12.71) while Conley was eighth (13.03).
Freshman Tamyah Ray will compete in the final of the 100 hurdles after qualifying eighth with a time of 16.85.
Thirty event finals are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Friday. Westminster was the runner-up last season.
GROVE CITY
GROVE CITY — The Grove City College men’s tennis team earned a 5-0 victory over visiting Saint Vincent in the semifinals of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament, held Thursday afternoon at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Second-seeded Grove City took command of the match by winning all three doubles matches. The Wolverines yielded only four total games to No. 3 seed Saint Vincent in doubles competition.
Grove City then clinched the team win as freshmen Benjamin Jones and Isaac DeMan nailed down 6-0, 6-0 wins at second singles and sixth singles, respectively.
Grove City will face top-seeded Allegheny in Saturday’s championship match. Allegheny blanked No. 4 Franciscan in Thursday’s other semifinal, 5-0.
The Grove City-Allegheny title tilt will be held at 4 p.m. at the Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.
Singles: 1. Ryne Talko (GRO) vs. Brian Lee (SVC) 6-2, 4-0, unfinished; 2. Benjamin Jones (GRO) def. Sam Butler (SVC) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gavin Miller (GRO) vs. Jack Citrone (SVC) 6-4, unfinished; 4. Jameson Sposato (GRO) vs. Evan Ray (SVC) 6-0, 2-1, unfinished; 5. Collier Kaufman (GRO) vs. Kyle Murray (SVC) 3-5, unfinished; 6. Isaac DeMan (GRO) def. Brennen Novotney (SVC) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: 1. Ryne Talko/Josiah Newton (GRO) def. Jack Citrone/Sam Butler (SVC) 8-2; 2. Gavin Miller/Jameson Sposato (GRO) def. Evan Ray/Kyle Murray (SVC) 8-2; 3. Benjamin Jones/Adam Scharnagl (GRO) def. J.T. Gockel/Brian Lee (SVC) 8-0.
THIEL
• Baseball — The Tomcats lost a non-conference game to the Penn-State Behrend Lions, 20-2, Thursday afternoon.
The Tomcats only garnered five hits.
The Tomcats were led by Nick Guarnieri, who went 1-for-1 with three walks. Guarnieri also recorded an RBI. Ethan Bintrim went 1-for-3 with an RBI as well. Colton Brightwell, Michael Aches and Calvin Cackowski all recorded one hit a piece.
Juston Jones led the Lions, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs, including a grand slam in the third inning. Daniel Boehme went 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs, including a three-run homer.
Josh Ickes (Greenville High) started for the Tomcats, going 1.2 innings, striking out two. Josh Daum, Garrison Martin, Zakary Phillis and Cackowski all pitched in relief.
Jack Baumgartel pitched four innings, strinking out four and walking seven. Sawyer Prince pitched the final three frames, striking out three and walking three.
The Tomcats are back in action on Saturday for a PAC doubleheader with Washington and Jefferson. The conference doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Softball — The SRU softball team played Seton Hill University to a doubleheader split in Greensburg on Thursday with an 11-3 loss in game one before earning a 4-3 win in game two.
The split improves SRU’s record to 26-22 overall and 17-13 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division. SHU moves to 27-15 overall and 20-8 in the division.
Thursday’s result kept The Rock’s PSAC Tournament hopes alive with just two games left in the regular season, but SRU could still need support from around the division to seal its postseason chances.
With three days remaining in the regular season, and a potential “rain day” on May 1, six teams still remain as contenders for the top five spots in the PSAC West standings.
Seton Hill clinched a berth into the tournament with a league record of 20-8.
Arielle Brown went 2-for-6 with three runs scored for The Rock while setting the single-season record for runs scored with 42.
