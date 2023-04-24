NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College baseball team completed a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) sweep of Geneva College Monday afternoon. The Titans claimed a 14-8 win in Game 1 before posting a 12-2 (7 inn.) victory in Game 2.
Westminster moved to 16-15 overall and 9-5 in league play. Geneva fell to 14-21 overall and 5-11 in the PAC.
Westminster hosts Washington & Jefferson College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Game 1: Up 2-1 after one, junior right fielder Carter Chinn (Grove City High) drew a bases-loaded walk before junior left fielder Matthew Randza roped a two-run single in the second to stretch Westminster’s lead to 5-1. Geneva plated a pair of runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-4, but two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth pushed the Titans’ lead to 11-4. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) was the fifth-straight batter to reach in the sixth and keyed the three-run frame with a two RBI double. Senior center fielder Brandon Cooper had a run-scoring single later in the inning.
Westminster scored two runs in the seventh on back-to-back sacrifice flies by Randza and senior designated hitter Frankie Manios to go up 13-4. Geneva scored three runs in the top of the eighth to trim Westminster’s lead to six, 13-7. Sophomore right fielder Anthony Perry drove in the Titans’ 14th run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Junior first baseman Jake Dockum went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Cooper was 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich finished 2-for-2 with four walks, a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base. Chinn and Perry each had two hits and an RBI. Randza recorded a season-high four RBIs.
Sophomore left-hander Jake Vitale pushed his season record to 4-3 with the game one win. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings. Senior Hunter Stellato threw two innings of relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with a pair of walks.
Game 2: Westminster totaled 14 hits in its game two run rule win. Randza’s two-run single in the third gave the Titans a 2-1 lead. Dockum, the eighth-straight batter to reach in the fourth, delivered a two-run double to cap the five-run frame and push the lead to 7-1. Westminster added another five runs in the sixth to go up 12-1. Geneva scored its second run of the game in the seventh.
Murgenovich went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Chinn was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk, a hit by pitch, an RBI and three runs scored. Randza went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored while Cooper was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Junior left-hander Logan Exler improved to 4-1 this season with the complete game win. He allowed two runs (2 earned) on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts. Exler’s 2.11 earned-run average leads the PAC this spring.
GROVE CITY
• Softball — Grove City closed its non-conference schedule Monday by picking up a 17-6 victory over visiting La Roche at College Field. Inclement weather, which persisted through the game, forced the cancelation of the second game of the doubleheader.
Grove City combined 10 hits with six walks over four innings in matching its season high with 17 runs. Senior outfielder Clare Moran helped highlight the outburst with a grand slam in the fourth inning while senior first baseman Janessa Dawson went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Junior catcher Lauren Harris opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning while Dawson’s two-run single in the third closed the Grove City scoring.
Harris finished 2 for 4 with a pair of runs. Sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona scored three runs and drove in a pair. Senior shortstop Lexi Buck, sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart and sophomore DP Brooke Brodie also scored twice.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino earned the win by allowing three earned runs in five innings. She improved to 9-6 while recording her 11th complete game of 2023.
Grove City (18-13) has recorded its highest win total since a 19-win season in 2012. Grove City (10-6 PAC) returns to PAC action Wednesday with a doubleheader at Washington & Jefferson.
• Baseball — GCC extended its win streak to nine games by sweeping a PAC doubleheader Monday from visiting Thiel.
Grove City (25-7, 12-2 PAC) won the opener, 8-1, then rallied for a 13-10 victory in Game 2. Darkness halted the nightcap after 7 1/2 innings.
In Game 1, Grove City jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings as junior first baseman Markus Williams drove in four of the six runs.
Williams cracked a two-run single in the first inning that scored freshman center fielder Nick Sampson and sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane. Senior catcher C.J. Saylor scored on a subsequent rundown, giving the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone drove in sophomore DH Shane Cato with a groundout in the second inning. One inning later, Williams doubled in Saylor and sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich to give Grove City a 6-0 lead.
Kilbane’s groundout in the sixth scored sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez. Kilbane singled home Vittone in the eighth inning, closing the scoring.
Cato doubled for Grove City, which finished with 13 hits. Kilbane, Minnich, Vittone, Williams and junior second baseman Lucca Baccari all had two hits.
Sophomore pitcher David Leslie earned the win by pitching seven innings. Leslie (5-2) struck out seven and allowed one run. Senior Robby Randolph closed out the win with two perfect innings. He struck out three.
Kilbane went 5 for 5 with a triple and double in the nightcap to help pace Grove City’s 17-hit attack. Cato, Saylor and Williams all doubled while going 2 for 4. Sophomore left fielder Bryce Tagliatella singled twice.
The Wolverines trailed 6-1 in the fifth inning but surged ahead with a six-run rally. Kilbane ignited the rally with a two-run triple, then scored on a Saylor single. Minnich cut the lead to 6-5 when he came home on a wild pitch. Cato singled in Saylor to tie the game while a subsequent error brought in Williams.
Thiel reclaimed a 9-7 lead in the top of the sixth but Grove City took the lead for good by scoring four times. Sampson scored on Minnich’s groundout while Saylor tied the game by doubling in Kilbane. Williams doubled in Saylor to give Grove City a 10-9 lead.
Later in the inning, pinch hitter Leslie walked with the bases loaded, forcing in Williams. Saylor’s sacrifice fly and Cato double in the seventh inning closed the scoring.
Senior relief pitcher Noah Cyphert earned his first career win by pitching three innings. He struck out two and allowed two earned runs.
Monday’s wins put Grove City in a tie for first place in the conference with Washington & Jefferson. Grove City returns to action Wednesday at Waynesburg. The conference doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
