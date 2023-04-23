The Westminster College men’s tennis team will travel to Saint Vincent College for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament quarterfinal match on Tuesday.
The match is scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals Thursday to face No. 2 Grove City College.
This year’s PAC Championship Tournament features a six-team championship bracket format. Allegheny College (14-4, 8-0 PAC) secured the No. 1 seed. Grove City (12-5, 7-1 PAC), the second seed, won the PAC title in 2022. Both Allegheny and Grove City earned quarterfinal byes.
Westminster, the No. 6 seed, finished its regular season 4-9 overall and 3-5 in league play. Saint Vincent, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, went 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference during the regular season.
The Bearcats claimed a 6-2 victory over the Titans on April 17 at the Greensburg Racquet Club. The No. 6 singles match between freshman Ryan Crissman and Kyle Murray did not finish due to time restraints on the courts. Crissman was leading the match 6-4, 5-4.
Last year, Westminster entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed and advanced to the semifinal round after securing a 7-2 win over No. 5 Geneva College.
The winner of the PAC Championship Tournament will receive the conference’s automatic-qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. Team selections for the Division III Championships will be announced on May 8.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Water Polo — Grove City College closed the 2023 season Sunday morning with a 13-11 victory over Carthage in the seventh-place game of the Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Championships, hosted by Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.
Grove City trailed 3-0 in the second quarter before charging back. Freshman Kiley Sill gave Grove City a 5-4 halftime lead by scoring with 15 seconds left in the first half.
The Wolverines then extended the lead to 9-5 in the third quarter as senior Reese Trauger scored twice while senior Tia Kannel and junior Clarie Lochstet also scored in the period.
Trauger led Grove City with four goals while Kannel, Sill and sophomore Kamryn Kerr all scored twice. Senior Emory Shepson (Grove City/Homeschooled) and sophomore Riley McCullough also scored in Sunday’s victory.
Kannel recorded a team-leading five assists. Kerr and Sill both assisted two goals while McCullough and Trauger each tallied assists.
Trauger paced the Wolverine defense with three steals. In goal, freshman Lea Steen secured the win by stopping seven shots.
Grove City went 2-2 at this year’s CWPA Championships. The Wolverines will lose Kannel, Shepson and Trauger to graduation.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Lacrosse — Westminster recorded a 9-5 victory at Bethany College Sunday afternoon in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) action.
Westminster improved to 4-10 overall and 2-5 in league play. Bethany fell to 5-10 overall and 1-6 in the PAC.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini paced the offense with four points on three goals and an assist. She added five ground balls, five draw controls and a pair of caused turnovers.
Freshman attack Haley Wenzel finished with three goals and four ground balls. She went 2-for-3 on free position shots. Junior midfielder Nina Rascona had one goal and one assist to go along with five ground balls.
Freshman attack Emma Brazier and junior midfielder Samantha Reed each had goals. Freshman defender Isabella Cespedes finished with six ground balls and four caused turnovers. Sophomore Jade Hromanik made 13 saves and added three ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Reed, Cimini and Wenzel had first period goals. Tied 3-3 going into the second period, Cimini’s scored the lone goal of the quarter with just over six minutes left before halftime. Westminster led 4-3 at the break.
Westminster scored three unanswered goals and opened up a 7-3 lead to begin the third period, with Wenzel scoring twice and Rascona once. The Titans carried a 7-4 advantage into the fourth.
Brazier scored with under nine minutes to play in the fourth and Cimini scored a goal with under one minute to play to close things out.
Westminster outshot Bethany 25-22. Shots on goal were even at 18-18. Westminster finished 22-of-30 on clears.
Westminster hosts Chatham University Wednesday at the UPMC Sports Complex. The opening draw is scheduled for 6 p.m.
THIEL
• Men’s Lacrosse — The Tomcats dropped a PAC game on the road Sunday to the Saint Vincent Bearcats, 28-3.
Bennett Medyn paced Thiel with two goals. Chase Lawler scored one goal.
Jacob Visalli led Saint Vincent with nine points (6G, 3A).
Jason Masciantonio made 16 saves for Thiel. Noah Sperling and Nick Carter combined to make four saves for the Bearcats.
The Tomcats will conclude their season Saturday when they host the Bethany Bison. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.