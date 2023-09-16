WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Westminster College women's tennis team earned a 9-0 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PA) win over Washington & Jefferson College Saturday afternoon at the Janet Swanson Tennis Center.
Westminster improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play. W&J fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the PAC.
Junior Gia Francisco and sophomore Christine Rossi won 8-7 (8-3) at No. 1 doubles. Francisco also won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-4 and Rossi won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, senior Caroline Fox and junior Ryleigh Valone won 8-1. In singles play, Fox won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 and Valone won 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 3 spot.
Sophomore Taylor Dlugozima (Wilmington High) and freshman Emma Overlingas won 8-6 playing at No. 3 doubles. Overlingas played won 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 5 singles spot and sophomore Grace Askey won her No. 6 singles match 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.
Westminster will host Grove City College Monday in its PAC home opener. The match is set to start at 4 p.m.
* Women's Volleyball - Westminster dropped a pair of 3-0 matches Saturday at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
The University of Mount Union downed Westminster 3-0 this afternoon before host Carnegie Mellon won 3-0 in the nightcap.
This weekend's quad, featuring host Carnegie Mellon, Westminster, Nazareth University and Mount Union, was held in Wiegand Gymnasium at the Cohon University Center.
Westminster fell to 7-3 with Saturday's two losses.
Against Mount Union, sophomore Rachel Brady hit .263 with seven kills on 19 attempts. She added dive digs. Seniors Saylee Grinnen and Natalie Franke both had five kills apiece. Senior Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) finished with 12-assist, 12-dig double-double. Sophomore Angie Nardone had nine assists and five digs. Senior Malia Duffy totaled 12 digs while classmate Lauren Lampus added 10 digs. Sophomore Shelby Rambo finished with a season-high six blocks.
Against Carnegie Mellon, Brady finished with nine kills, two digs and two blocks. Franke hit .278 with six kills on 18 attempts and added three blocks. Nardone finished with 12 assists and a pair of service aces while Daniels had five assists. Duffy had 10 digs and sophomore Jamie Robertson tied her career high with four blocks.
Westminster will travel to Grove City College Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. match. The match will not count in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) standings.
* Women's Soccer - The Titans claimed a 2-0 non-conference victory over Heidelberg University Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington.
Westminster improved to 6-0 this season. Heidelberg fell to 0-1-2.
Freshman Chloe LaRosa had both first half goals for Westminster. Her first score, an unassisted goal, came eight minutes into the match. LaRosa's second goal came off an assist by junior Natalie Vilchek with five minutes remaining in the half. The assist was Vilchek's second this season.
Through six matches LaRosa has 24 points on 11 goals and a pair of assists.
Sophomore Morgan Murphy had a season-high nine saves today in her second shutout of the season and ninth of her career.
Westminster finished with a 25-14 edge in shots. Both programs had nine shots on goal. Westminster had six corner kicks to Heidelberg's two.
Westminster will open Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) play Tuesday at Saint Vincent College. The match is scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m.
* Men's Soccer - Westminster notched a 4-0 victory over Heidelberg University Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington.
Westminster improved to 2-1-3 and Heidelberg dropped to 1-5.
Junior Joshua Glaser scored a pair of goals on Saturday. He has a team-high four goals this season.
Junior Dylan Weiss and senior John Colella each scored goals.
Glaser's first goal, an unassisted score, came in the 41st minute. Colella scored off of an assist from junior Lucas Toohey in the 48th minute. It was the goal of his career. Weiss registered an unassisted goal in the 69th minute while Glaser netted his second goal of the match in the 71st minute.
Graduate student Jad Jadallah and freshman Aaron Snyder split the shutout. Jadallah had two saves in 75 minutes while Snyder had a pair of stops in 15 minutes.
Westminster owned a 25-7 advantage in shots and a 9-4 edge in shots on goal. Westminster totaled seven corner kicks to Heidelberg's five.
Westminster will travel to La Roche University Monday for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Baierl Athletic Complex.
THIEL
* Cross Country - Thiel's teams competed in the Allegheny Classic, which was held at the Robertson Athletic Complex in Meadville on Saturday.
Thiel's men's team finished second with 68 points. Allegheny was first (19) while Chatham was third (69).
Three Tomcats finished in the top 15, led by Matt Beuermann who finished eighth in a personal-best time of 22:45. Andrew Yocum placed 11th in 24:24 while Nathaniel Turner crossed the line in 25:49 to finish 15th.
Also for the men's team, Legion Lake placed 16th in 26:31 while Tristan Mlynarek placed 18th in a personal-best time of 27:16. Rowan Thomas (Jamestown High) finished in 29:29 to place 19th.
Madalyn Semmler led the women's team with an 11th-place effort in 20:49. Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) (22:17) and Lillianna Briscoe (22:27) both recorded personal-best times to finish 17th and 19th, respectively. Brooke Griffith placed 27th in 24:52.
Thiel will host the Tomcat Rumble on September 29.
Note: This will be updated as colleges send press releases to The Herald sports department.
