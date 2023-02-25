GREENVILLE – The Thiel College men's volleyball team defeated the Hiram Terriers in an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) match, 3-0, Saturday afternoon.
The Tomcats won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13.
The Tomcats are 5-1 in conference play, the best conference start since 2019, when they started conference play 6-1.
Thiel was led by Zac Smith and JC Govannucci who each tallied 10 kills. Smith also recorded 10 digs, while Govannucci recorded nine digs. Jake Dies tallied seven kills and four blocks. Josh Pugh led the Tomcats with 30 assists and 14 digs. Will Zimmerman recorded two service aces.
Hiram was led by Cullen Sivak who tallied a team-high six kills. Kyle Martini recorded five kills and a team-high nine digs. Matthew Albano recorded a team-high 18 assists.
The Tomcats visit Penn-State Behrend on Tuesday. The conference match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Note: This will be updated as colleges send press releases to the sports department.
