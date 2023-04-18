WESTMINSTER
• Baseball — The Titans secured a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) sweep at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, on Tuesday.
Sophomore Jake Vitale threw six scoreless innings while junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-0 (7 inn.) Game 1 victory.
Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) highlighted Westminster’s 10-9 come-from-behind win in game two, going 2-for-5 with an eighth inning grand slam.
Westminster snapped a four-game losing streak with Tuesday’s sweep. The Titans are now 14-15 overall and 7-5 in PAC play. Franciscan fell to 5-23 overall and 2-12 in the league.
Westminster is scheduled to welcome conference rival Geneva College Saturday. The first pitch of the conference doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m.
Game 1: Westminster piled up a season-high 18 hits, including six doubles and a pair of home runs, in the game one win. It was the second time this season the Titans scored 18 runs (Bowdoin, March 13).
Junior first baseman Carter Chinn (Grove City High) went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and a stolen base. Junior left fielder Matthew Randza drilled a three-run home run in Westminster’s 10-run first inning. Eight straight Titan players reached base to start the game. Sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Senior center fielder Brandon Cooper finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Freshmen Thomas Vo and Josh Reed had the first hits of their careers in game one. Reed singled in hte sixth while Vo delivered a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Vitale evened his season record at 3-3 with Tuesday’s win. Junior Phillip Keller threw an inning of scoreless relief.
Game 2: Six players had multi-hit games in the nightcap. Chinn went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. He raised his average 71 points after going a combined 7-for-9 Tuesday. Randza finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Tomko went 2-for-5 and finished with five RBIs and a run scored. His eighth inning grand slam cut Franciscan’s lead to 9-8. Sophomore right fielder Anthony Perry tied the game at 9-9 with an RBI single later in the inning. Tomko’s RBI single in the ninth put Westminster ahead 10-9.
Junior Kolton Banfi allowed a pair of hits in two scorless relief innings to earn the victory. Junior starter Timothy Lewis (Wilmington High) did not factor in the game two decision, allowing five runs (2 earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings. It was his longest outing this season.
GROVE CITY
• Softball — The Grove City College softball team split a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon with conference co-leader Waynesburg at College Field. Visiting Waynesburg (22-6, 11-3 PAC) held off Grove City in Game 1, 7-4, but the Wolverines (16-12, 10-6 PAC) stormed to a 9-3 victory in the nightcap.
Grove City held a 4-3 lead in Game 2 entering the bottom of the sixth and then broke open the game by scoring five times. Senior pitcher Janessa Dawson led off with a double while sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart singled and junior catcher Emily Smyth walked to load the bases.
Sophomore DP Brooke Brodie followed with a two-run single to give Grove City a 6-3 lead. Smyth later scored when senior shortstop Lexi Buck walked with the bases loaded. Brodie came home when freshman center fielder Noel Anthony hit into a fielder’s choice. An error on the play allowed junior pinch runner Lauren Harris to score the fifth run of the inning.
Linhart tripled in the first and scored on a Smyth single to give Grove City a 1-0 lead. Waynesburg tied the game with an unearned run in the top of the fifth but Grove City reclaimed the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Ban and Anthony both walked with the bases loaded while Buck singled home Linhart.
Linhart finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored. Dawson went 3 for 4 while Brodie added two hits.
Dawson (6-5) earned the win by throwing a complete game. She allowed two earned runs and five hits in seven innings. Dawson struck out three and walked one.
Grove City trailed 7-3 in the seventh inning of the opener but eventually brought the tying run to the plate. Sophomore right fielder Annika Rinehart led off with a double. Sophomore pinch runner Ella Krarup (Wilmington High) ran for Rinehart and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Linhart singled with one out and Harris reached on a hit by pitch. However, Waynesburg pitcher Sydney Wilson ended the game by retiring the next two hitters.
Brodie roped a run-scoring single that brought in Linhart with Grove City’s first run in the bottom of the first inning. Linhart and Rinehart both scored on an error in the third inning. Rinehart finished 2 for 3 while Brodie and Linhart each went 2 for 4.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino threw a complete game for the Wolverines. She struck out four and yielded six earned runs. Constantino is now 8-6 on the season.
Grove City has matched the single-season program record with 10 conference wins. The Wolverines went 10-8 in the league last season.
The Wolverines visit Penn State Beaver for a non-conference doubleheader today at 3 p.m. in Monaca.
