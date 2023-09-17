ITHACA, N.Y. — The Westminster College women’s golf team scored a third-place finish at this weekend’s Ithaca College Invitational. The six-team event was hosted by the RaNic Golf Club.
Ithaca claimed the team title with a two-round score of 627 (316-311). Suffolk University Boston was the runner-up after posting a 642 (326-316). Westminster registered a score of 665, finishing with a 326 on Saturday and a 316 on Sunday.
Freshman Katie Rose Rankin led Westminster with a fifth-place finish in the 40-player field. She had a two-round score of 158. Rankin shot an 81 Saturday and a five-over 77 on Sunday. Senior Sierra Richard tied for eighth with a 161 after registering an 84 Saturday and 77 on Sunday.
Senior Morgan Byers tied for 15th with a two-day total of 170. She posted an 88 Saturday and fired an 82 Sunday. Freshman Mya Mrkonja tied for 24th (176, 88-88) and sophomore Alyssa Rapp was 31st (187, 94-93). Sophomore Olivia Kana, competing as an individual, was 17th with a 171 (86-85).
• Men’s Golf — The Titans posted a runner-up finish at this weekend’s Mountain Valley Collegiate Classic. Saturday’s round was hosted by the Summit Country Club in Cresson, Pa., while Sunday’s round was played at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona.
Penn State Altoona claimed the title at the 15-team event, finishing with a two-round team score of 599. The Lions posted a 304 Saturday and a 295 Sunday.
Westminster was second with a 602. The Titans were tied with Penn State Altoona (304) after the opening round before shooting a second round 298. The Titans had four players finish in the top 10.
Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Peyton Mussina earned medalist honors with a one-under 143 (70-73).
Freshman Tyler Hager led Westminster with a fourth-place individual finish in the 82-player field, recording a two-round score 149. He carded a 78 Saturday before Sunday’s one-under 71. Junior Gavin Batdorff finished sixth with a 151 (76-75).
Juniors Logan Marnik and Ellian Ascencio finished tied for seventh with 152’s. Marnik shot a 73 Saturday and a 79 Sunday, while Ascencio logged a first round 77 and a second round 75. Senior Joseph Trudeau finished in a four-way tie for 18th (158, 81-77).
THIEL
GREENVILLE -— The Thiel College men’s soccer team wrapped up non-conference play with a 2-1 loss to the Heidelberg Student Princes Sunday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.
Thiel broke the deadlock through senior AJ Trobek, who put the ball into the net after senior Evan Young played the ball across the box.
Heidelberg equalized through a Thiel own goal to go into halftime tied 1-1. Inigo Focinos gave the Student Princes the lead for good in the 62nd minute off of a pass from Hussein Faraj.
The Tomcats outshot the Student Princes 21-9, including 9-6 shots on goal.
The Tomcats were led by Trobek who recorded seven shots, including two on target and a goal. Young recorded four shots, including two on goal and an assist.
Grant Becker, Trey Grazier and Logan Smith all recorded one shot on goal apiece.
The Student Princes were led by Focinos who recorded a goal. Faraj recorded two shots on goal and an assist.
Freshman goalkeeper Bryce Stefanowicz (Greenville High) earned his first collegiate start, and recorded five saves for the Tomcats.
In goal for Heidelberg, Bradshaw Uhlmann recorded eight saves.
The Tomcats will open up Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) play Wednesday at home against Washington and Jefferson. The conference game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
• Women’s Soccer — The Tomcats lost a non-conference game to the Heidelberg, 7-0, at Alumni Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Heidelberg got on the board 20 minutes into the match, and never looked back from there. The Student Princes went into halftime up 3-0.
For the Tomcats, Skylar Garlick had a shot on goal.
Heidelberg was led by Madi Lause and Mallory Zavatchen who both scored two goals apiece.
In goal for the Tomcats, Samantha Hoffman recorded six saves. For the Student Princes, Meredith Bruce recorded one save.
The Tomcats will open up PAC play at 5 p.m. Wednesday when they host the Washington and Jefferson Presidents at Alumni Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.