NEW WILMINGTON – The Thiel College women's soccer team lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference match to the Westminster Titans, 8-0, Saturday afternoon.
The Titans scored just ten minutes into the game and would not look back.
For the Tomcats, senior Hannah Strott led the team with one shot on goal. In net, Samantha Hoffman recorded eleven saves in the contest.
For the Titans, Brooke Horvath led the team with two goals. In net, Morgan Murphy got the start, with Lauren Gross and Maura Mahoney all combining to make one save on the match.
The Tomcats will finish their season on the road against Allegheny on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
NEW WILMINGTON – The Thiel College men's soccer team lost a Presidents' Athletic Conference match to the Westminster Titans, 4-0, Saturday afternoon.
The Tomcats held tough for the first 30 minutes of the match, but Westminster was able to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute. The Titans went into halftime up 2-0. They would add two more goals in the second half to finish the scoring.
For the Tomcats, juniors AJ Trobek and Evan Young led the team with two shots apiece. In net, freshman Nick Kristian recorded seven saves in the match.
For the Titans, Tyler Caterino led the team with two goals. In net, Jad Jadallah and John Menefee combined to record one save.
The Tomcats will finish their season on the road against the Allegheny Gators on Wednesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GROVE CITY
LATROBE - The Grove City College women's soccer team rallied from a 2-0 deficit Saturday afternoon to earn a 3-2 victory at Saint Vincent in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at UPMC Field. Grove City (9-6-1, 6-2-1 PAC) extended its win streak to seven matches.
Junior forward Gianna D'Amato scored the game-winner for Grove City by registering an unassisted goal at 65:04.
The Wolverines' comeback began at 27:11 when junior midfielder Megan Mathes scored after receiving a feed from sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist. Grove City then forged a 2-2 tie 9:46 into the second half when junior defender Emily White blasted a penalty kick into the goal for her first goal of 2022.
Defensively, Grove City allowed zero Saint Vincent shots in the second half.
Saint Vincent (6-6-3, 2-4-3 PAC) took a 1-0 lead at 5:23 when Breanna Mack scored from 30 yards out. Tanisha Grewal doubled the lead by scoring on a free kick at 24:20.
Overall, Grove City outshot Saint Vincent, 23-6, including a 13-5 edge in shots on goal. Grove City had seven corner kicks and did not permit an SVC corner kick. Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman made three saves to earn her ninth win of the season for the Wolverines.
Lagerquist leads Grove City with five assists and 23 points this season. D'Amato now shares the team lead with three game-winning goals this season. Junior midfielder Anna Jenkins also has three game-winning goals. D'Amato has six goals this season, good for No. 2 on the squad. Mathes has scored in three of the Wolverines' last four matches.
Grove City will close the regular season Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a conference match at Washington & Jefferson.
MEN'S SOCCER
LATROBE - The Grove City College men's soccer team earned its eighth shutout win of the 2022 season Saturday by picking up a 3-0 road victory over Saint Vincent in PAC action at UPMC Field.
Grove City (11-5, 9-0 PAC) limited Saint Vincent (5-8-4, 2-4-3 PAC) to one shot in the first half and six total shots for the match. Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock earned his 11th win of the season by stopping two shots in the second half.
The Wolverines opened the scoring at 23:33 when senior forward Sam Belitz collected a long pass from junior defender Clay Meredith and then beat Saint Vincent goalkeeper Shane Piper. Belitz posted his league-leading 13th goal of the season. It is also Belitz's 40th career goal.
Junior midfielder Lance Lenosky doubled Grove City's lead at 39:06 when his shot deflected off a defender and into the net. It is Lenosky's second goal of the season.
Sophomore forward Jordan Rebsamen sewed up the win at 61:06 by scoring on a penalty kick. Rebsamen now has five goals in 2022, good for second on the squad.
Grove City accumulated 29 shots for the match and held a 14-2 edge in shots on goal. The Wolverines had 16 corner kicks whereas Saint Vincent did not register a corner kick.
Belitz also leads Grove City with five game-winning goals. He is the fifth man in program history to reach the 40-goal mark. Greyshock lowered his season goals-against average to 0.81, which is the fourth-lowest in program history.
Grove City has clinched the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Wolverines will conclude the regular season Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Washington & Jefferson. Grove City will host a conference tournament semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Don Lyle Field.
Note: This will be updated as colleges submit info to The Herald.
