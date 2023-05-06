NEW WILMINGTON — Top-seeded Westminster College softball went 1-1 Friday at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Softball Championship Tournament.
Westminster (28-12) opened the day with a 3-2 Game D victory over No. 4 Geneva College (23-16). The Titans suffered a 9-2 setback against No. 2 Waynesburg University (28-8), the defending league champion, in Game F to close out the first day.
Westminster will take on Geneva in Game G, an elimination game, at 11 a.m. today. Waynesburg will meet the Game G winner at 1 p.m. for the PAC title. If both teams have one loss at that point, the “if necessary” game (Game I) is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Game 1: Westminster 3, Geneva 2 — The Titans started the scoring early in the bottom of the first inning when senior outfielder Ashley Wire singled through the left side and advanced to second on a throwing error. Senior shortstop Alexis Yates and senior outfielder Brooke Atkins both scored on the error.
In the bottom of the third, senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess drove a run-scoring double to center that scored Wire.
Geneva scored single runs in the second and the sixth.
Graduate student pitcher Madison Brown improved to 12-7 on the season with the complete game win. She allowed two run (1 earned) on eight hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
Wire went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Yates went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.
Game 2: Waynesburg 6, Westminster 2 — Waynesburg opened the scoring with a pair of first inning runs.
Senior outfielder Emma Gurley doubled to left center in the fourth, scoring sophomore designated player Mia Meholick to score.
The Yellow Jackets scored one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to go up 6-1.
Latess led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run, her eighth of the season.
Waynesburg scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the 9-2 win.
Junior starter Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) fell to 14-4 with the Game F loss. She allowed six runs (6 earned) on 14 hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Sydney Wilson improved to 16-4 with the complete game win.
Meholick went 2-for-2 with with one walk, an RbI and a run scored. Latess finished 1-for-2 with one walk, a home run, an RBI and one run scored.
• Baseball — The Titans swept Bethany College in a PAC doubleheader Friday afternoon. The Titans registered a 12-7 come-from-behind victory in Game 1 before scoring a 13-2 win in Game 2.
Westminster wrapped up the regular season 20-18 overall and 13-7 in league play. The Titans, one four programs with 13 or more league wins, must wait until today’s three PAC doubleheaders have been completed to determine if they have qualified for next week’s PAC Championship Tournament.
Game 1: Westminster 12, Bethany 7 — Scoreless through four innings, senior center fielder Brandon Cooper homered lead off the fifth. Junior first baseman Carter Chinn (Grove City High) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that scored outfielder Anthony Perry before junior outfielder Matthew Randza drove in junior second baseman Donald Shimko with a sacrifice fly.
Bethany sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and grabbed a 7-3 lead.
In the top of the seventh Chinn tripled to right, scoring Perry and junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich. Another Randza sacrifice fly scored Chinn to pull Westminster to within one, 7-6.
Cooper tripled to left center in the eighth and scored sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell to tie the game at 7-7. Perry’s RBI single scored Cooper before junior pinch hitter Jake Dockum tripled to left center and scored Perry. Murgenovich’s sacrifice fly scored Dockum to push the Titans’ lead to 10-7.
Junior left-hander Logan Exler improved to 5-2 with the victory in relief of sophomore starter Jake Vitale. Exler allowed one walk and posted six strikeouts in 4.2 scoreless innings. Vitale gave up seven runs (7 earned) on eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.
Campbell finished 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Perry went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored while Cooper went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Game 2: Westminster 13, Bethany 2 — Junior right-hander Kolton Banfi moved to 5-1 with the game two win. He allowed two runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in 8.0 innings of work.
Trailing 2-0 after a pair of Bethany third inning runs, Westminster scored once in the fourth and four times in the seventh to go up 5-2.
An eight-run ninth inning broke things open. Thirteen men went to the plate in the Titans’ ninth inning. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High), Campbell and Cooper had back-to-back-to-back doubles, with Tomko and Campbell both driving in a pair while Cooper’s double scored Campbell. Chinn delivered a two-out, two-run double that closed out the scoring.
Chinn went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Campbell finished 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Randza was 3-for5 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
ALL-PAC
WOMEN’S LACROSSE TEAMS
GROVE CITY — Grove City College women’s lacrosse player Sarah Jackson earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors Friday morning from the league’s 10 head coaches in recognition of her performance during the 2023 season. A sophomore defender, Jackson also earned First Team All-Conference distinction. Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian joined Jackson on the league’s First Team.
Jackson led Grove City with 37 caused turnovers this season, including 22 in conference play. She also ranked second on the squad with 55 ground balls this season. Jackson’s defensive efforts helped Grove City limit six opponents to single-digit goal totals this season. Jackson also scored five goals in 2023.
A two-time First Team All-PAC selection, Jackson owns Grove City’s career records for caused turnovers (68) and ground balls (120). She tallied a program-record 41 caused turnovers as a rookie in 2022.
Nazigian fired in a program-record 80 goals this season, which included 54 goals against league opposition. Nazigian had eight games with five or more goals and scored 35 times over the final six games of the campaign.
Nazigian also led Grove City with 69 draw controls. She owns Grove City’s career records for goals (139), points (154) and draw controls (205). Nazigian earned First Team All-PAC and Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2022.
Grove City concluded the 2023 season Thursday night with a 9-8 setback at top-seeded Washington & Jefferson in the conference tournament semifinals. The Wolverines (8-11, 5-4 PAC) downed Chatham in the quarterfinals Tuesday night, 17-11.
• Three Thiel Tomcats were named to All-PAC Teams Friday.
Ashlyn Wightman was honored as a First Team selection for the third time in her career after a record-setting season. A junior midfielder, she set new program single-season standards for goals (102) and points (110). Her 102 goals are the most in PAC single-season history, surpassing Margo Mason, who scored 96 goals for Westminster in 2019. She currently ranks third in PAC single-season history with her 110 points this season.
Named the PAC Midfielder of the Week four times in 2023, Wightman led the Tomcats in draw controls (125) and ground balls (48). Wightman and Destiny Johnson tied for the team lead with 26 caused turnovers.
Wightman, who celebrated her 150th career point and goal in 2023, also led the PAC in draw controls.
Johnson and Mary Cassano were named to the All-PAC Second Team. A four-time All-PAC honoree, Johnson was a three-time Second Team pick. A senior attack, Johnson led the PAC in points per game (7.27) in 2023. She ranked second in goals per game (5.20) and fourth in assists per game (2.07).
A junior defender, Cassano tallied nine points (8G, 1A) on the season. She finished second on the team with 46 ground balls and third with 23 caused turnovers.
Senior goalkeeper Justina Jenkins was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team. Jenkins made 53 saves in seven games this season.
The league’s 10 head coaches determined, by vote, the All-PAC Teams.
• Westminster had two players earn All-PAC honors Friday morning.
Senior midfielder Stephanie Cimini was named Second Team All-PAC for the second time in her four-year career, while junior midfielder Nina Rascona was named Honorable Mention All-PAC.
Cimini was an Honorable Mention All-PAC selection in 2022 after earning Second Team All-PAC in 2021. She started in all 16 games this season and totaled 35 goals,16 assists, 59 draw controls, 24 caused turnovers and 40 ground balls.
Cimini played and started in 43 career games. She had 84 goals, 31 assists, 130 ground balls, 75 caused turnovers and 145 draw controls.
Rascona also started all 16 games this season. She finished with 30 goals, 24 assists, 38 draw controls, 20 caused turnovers and 40 ground balls.
Freshman attack Haley Wenzel was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
