The Westminster College women’s cross country team won the Penn State Behrend Twilight Meet Friday.
Westminster paced the three-team field with 39 points. For of the Titans’ top five runners were among the event’s top eight finishers. Host Behrend was second (41) while Alfred University was third (42).
Behrend sophomore Lindsey Hartle won the six-kilometer event with a time of 24 minutes, 05.0 seconds.
Freshman Sylvia Tsarnas was fifth with a time of 26:54.7 and sophomore Monica Curtis was sixth (27:00.7). Freshman Kady Alexander (Lakeview High) was seventh (27:29.6) and classmate Madison Mamula was eighth (28:05.2). Sophomore Sam Waldo rounded out Westminster’s scorers with a 13th-place finish (29:24.3). Freshman Grace Johnston (Mercer High) was 14th (30:49.0).
Westminster is off until Sept. 29 when it will participate in Thiel College’s Tomcat Rumble.
• Men’s Cross Country — The Titans finished third at the Penn State Behrend Twilight Meet.
Host Behrend won the three-team event with 15 points. The Lions claimed the top five individual finishes. Behrend junior Kody Klein won the 36-runner, eight-kilometer event with a time of 26:52.5.
Junior Dane Fasick was 11th with a time of 29:31.6. Freshman Dennis Jones (West Middlesex High) was 13th (30:00.0) while sophomore Justin Redilla finished 14th (30:35.2).
Seniors Ryan Armstrong and Caden Harsh finished 16th (31:55.2) and 17th (32:50.1), respectively.
• Women’s Volleyball — Westminster earned a straight-set win over Nazareth University Friday evening at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
The quad, featuring host Carnegie Mellon, Westminster, Nazareth and the University of Mount Union, is being held in Wiegand Gymnasium at the Cohon University Center.
Westminster improved to 7-1. Nazareth falls to 1-6.
The Titans won by set scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-15.
Senior Lauren Lampus hit .529 with 10 kills and five digs. Sophomore Rachel Brady had eight kills and six digs for Westminster. Senior Saylee Grinnen hit .438 with seven kills on 16 attempts and added two blocks and three digs. Junior Ava Ferringer hit .412 with seven kills on 17 attempts to go with a pair of digs. Senior Natalie Franke added four kills and two blocks.
Sophomore Angie Nardone finished with a season-high 22 assists and eight digs. Senior Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) had 12 assists, three digs and two service aces.
Senior Malia Duffy totaled 12 digs and one service ace. Senior Claire Tobin chipped in with seven digs.
Westminster hit a combined .281 in Friday’s win, posting a .333 third set hitting percentage.
Westminster will face Mount Union Saturday at 1:30 p.m. before taking on host Carnegie Mellon at 6:30 p.m.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Tennis — GCC improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference by picking up a 9-0 home win over Thiel at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Grove City dropped only two games in doubles play, then picked up six straight set wins on the single side.
The Wolverines will host Fredonia State at 1 p.m. Saturday in non-conference play.
• Women’s Volleyball — The Grove City College women’s volleyball team dropped an 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8 decision Friday night to University of Rochester (6-1) at St. John Fisher College’s Manning and Napier Gym in Pittsford, N.Y. Friday’s setback snaps Grove City’s eight-match win streak.
Senior Anna DeGraaf and junior Audrey Donnelly each recorded a team-high eight kills for Grove City (10-2) while freshman Julia Fisher added seven kills.
Sophomore setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh set 17 assists and junior Kennedy Kerr tallied 14 assists. Kerr served a career-high six aces while Wirebaugh added a pair of aces.
DeGraaf also led the defensive effort with eight total blocks. Donnelly, Fisher and senior Eloise Sutter all had two blocks. Senior libero Gabby Lucas recorded 19 digs. Fisher had 17 digs and senior Grace Kim contributed 16 digs.
Grove City will play two matches Saturday at Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.). The Wolverines face Trine at 1 p.m., then meet host R.I.T. at 3 p.m. in the weekend finale.
THIEL
• Women’s Soccer — Thiel tied the Defiance Yellow Jackets, 1-1, in a non-conference match at Alumni Stadium in Greenville on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets broke the deadlock 28 minutes into the match after Melissa Bixler finished a shot off of a rebound.
The Tomcats, however, would equalize right before halftime when Allie Kidder found Jenna Murrey in the box, who then calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.
The second half finished in a stalemate, as neither team were able to get anything going.
Thiel outshot Defiance 10-8, but the Yellow Jackets had the edge in shot on goal (6-5).
For the Tomcats, Murrey scored her fourth goal of the season, while Kidder recorded her first assist of the season. In net for Thiel, Samantha Hoffman recorded five saves.
The Tomcats host Heidelberg on Sunday at Alumni Stadium. The non-conference game begins at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.