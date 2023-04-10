GREENVILLE — Thiel College freshman middle-blocker Kaleb Proudfoot was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) men’s volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Proudfoot recorded 14 kills with a .619 hitting percentage and a 4.67 kills per set average in the Tomcats’ win over Mount Aloysius on Saturday. He also recorded one assists and one block.
Proudfoot and the men’s volleyball team will open postseason play by hosting the Hiram Terriers in the AMCC quarterfinals tonight. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
YSU
• Baseball — YSU freshman Clay Wiesen (Hickory High) hit his first collegiate home run on Monday in the Penguins’ 9-4 win over Pitt in Pittsburgh.
Wiesen drilled a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give YSU a 9-2 lead over Pitt.
MEN’S GOLF
WESTMINSTER INVITATIONAL
NEW WILMINGTON — The Westminster College men’s golf team finished as the runner-up its annual Westminster Spring Invitational on Monday.
The single-round event was hosted by the Avalon Field Club at New Castle.
Washington & Jefferson College won the team title with a score of 313. Westminster was two strokes off of the lead with a 315.
W&J’s Matthew Lacek won medalist honors after firing a two-over 74.
Grove City College’s Adam Steinmetz and Westminster senior Calen Cummins both shot four-over 76, but Steinmetz claimed runner-up after a scorecard playoff.
Titans’ seniors Jacob Stuckert and Sam Napper tied for fourth place after both shot six-over 78.
Sophomores Ellian Ascencio and Gavin Batdorff tied for 18th (83).
Westminster’s “B” team finished fifth with score of 339. Sophomore Portland Canovali led the way with an 80, finishing in a tie for ninth. Sophomores Logan Marnik and Peter Canovali each posted an 82, which tied for 13th place. Freshman Benjamin Kelly and junior Jacob Mack tied for 50th (95).
Westminster is scheduled to participate in the two-day Mercyhurst University Spring Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Lakeview View Country Club in North East.
• Grove City College’s Adam Steinmetz was Monday’s runner-up with a 76. The Wolverines finished third with 321 strokes.
Also for GCC, Luke Kimmich tied for fourth place with a 78, Todd Hangliter tied for 13th with an 82 and Caleb Husovich tied for 18th after carding an 83. Brian McDonnell shot an 84 to tie for 22nd.
• Thiel College shot a 394 and finished 12th in Monday’s tournament.
Tyler Zere tied for 38th place with an 89 and Brock Newsome shot a 93 to finish 45th. Also for the Tomcats, Patrick Belback (Reynolds High) tied for 60th with a 102.
