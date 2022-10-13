VIENNA, Ohio — Westminster College followed up Wednesday’s opening-round 341 with a 333 on Thursday and will take a 42-stroke lead into April’s final two rounds of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Golf Championship.
The 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The women played two rounds at Avalon at Squaw Creek in Vienna.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played this fall and another 36 holes played April 21-22, 2023 at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play two rounds on the North Course.
Westminster leads the eight-team field with a 36-hole team score of 674 (341-333). The Titans have won four-straight PAC titles.
Washington & Jefferson College is in second place with a two-round score of 716. W&J shot an opening-round 348 and scored a 368 in the second round. Allegheny College and Thiel College are tied for third after posting two-round team scores of 739. Allegheny finished with a 375 on Wednesday and a 364 Thursday. Thiel registered a 360 Wednesday and a 379 Thursday.
Geneva College is in fifth place (794, 400-394), Grove City College is in sixth (841, 424-417), Franciscan University is in seventh (917, 444-473) and Waynesburg University is in eighth (1046, 513-533).
Westminster senior Erika Hoover (Wilmington High) secured fall medalist honors for the second-straight year Thursday after posting a two-round score of 162. She shot an 84 Wednesday before firing a 78 Thursday.
Westminster senior Kasey Clifford is in second place with a 163 (87-76). W&J sophomore Christina McGinnis is in third place with a 170 (83-87).
The All-PAC teams, along with the PAC Players of the Year and PAC Newcomers of the Year, are determined by the combined 72-hole scores from the fall and spring championships. The All-PAC teams are made up of the top 15 overall scorers (5 first team, 5 second team, 5 honorable mention).
The combined 72-hole team totals determine PAC team champions and winners of the league’s automatic-qualifying bids to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Team selections for the Division III Women’s Championships will be announced May 1, 2023. The Division III Women’s Championships are scheduled for May 9-12 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
MEN
WARREN, Ohio — Westminster College shot a 293 Thursday after posting a 310 Wednesday and will take a five-stroke advantage into April’s final two rounds of the PAC Men’s Golf Championship.
The 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio. The men played two rounds at Avalon Lakes in Warren.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played this fall and another 36 holes played April 21-22, 2023 at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The men will play a pair of rounds on the South Course.
Westminster paces the eight-team field with a two-round team score of 603 (310-293). Westminster won its second straight PAC title last spring. Allegheny College sits in second place after registering a two-round team score of 608 (300-308).
Washington & Jefferson College is in third (615, 308-307) and is followed by Grove City College in fourth (664, 345-319), Saint Vincent College in fifth (665, 332-333), Geneva College in sixth (669, 324-345), Thiel College in seventh (671, 338-333) and Waynesburg University in eighth (684, 349-335).
Allegheny sophomore Carter Hassenplug and Westminster senior Sam Napper tied for fall medalist honors Thursday after finishing the two rounds with three-over 147s. Hassenplug shot a 73 Wednesday and a 74 Thursday. Napper posted a 78 Wednesday and a three-under 69 Thursday.
W&J senior Colin Robinson is in third place with a 149. He shot a 73 Wednesday and a 76 Thursday. He was the fall medalist in 2019 and 2021. Robinson was honored as the PAC Player of the Year award winner in 2021 after claiming the league’s player of the year and newcomer of the year awards in 2020.
PAC TENNIS TOURNEY
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Grove City College women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision Thursday afternoon at Franciscan in the semifinal round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament. Second-seeded Franciscan advances to Saturday’s championship match while No. 3 Grove City concludes the fall season with an 11-4 overall record.
Sophomores Emily Ivory and Janel McCray teamed for an 8-7 victory at second doubles. McCray then picked up Grove City’s second team point with a 6-3, 6-1 victory at fifth singles.
Grove City will resume play in the spring semester.
PAC TENNIS TOURNEY
FRANCISCAN 5, GROVE CITY 2
Singles
1. Maria Herrera (FRN) def. Lexi Chappel 6-0, 6-1.
2. Kina Ehlers (FRN) def. Emily Ivory 6-2, 6-1.
3. Olivia Colby vs. Logan Fuss (Grove City High) 4-6, unfinished.
4. Claire Cardie (FRN) def. Sunshine Tarpey 6-3, 6-2.
5. Janel McCray (GRO) def. Haley Davinsizer 6-3, 6-1.
6. Estelle Leon (FRN) vs. Maggie Troxel 6-4, unfinished.
Doubles
1. Maria Herrera/Olivia Colby (FRN) def. Lexi Chappel/Maggie Troxel 8-2.
2. Emily Ivory/Janel McCray (GRO) def. Haley Davinsizer/Estelle Leon 8-7 (7-5).
3. Claire Cardie/Kina Ehlers (FRN) def. Sunshine Tarpey/Alyssa Good 8-2.
