WESTMINSTER
• Baseball — The Titans earned a PAC sweep at Allegheny College Tuesday afternoon, winning the opener 5-2 before rallying to win 4-3 in Game 2.
Westminster improved to 7-10 overall and 2-2 in PAC play. Allegheny fell to 6-10 overall and 2-2 in the league. Tuesday was the first meeting between Westminster and Allegheny since 2008.
Game 1: Allegheny was the first to get on the board after Brady Nolin hit a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the third inning. Westminster, scoreless through eight full innings, rallied with a five-run ninth.
Junior first baseman Jake Dockum singled and drove in sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell, who had a base hit earlier in the inning, to give the Titans their first run. Senior center fielder Brandon Cooper scored the Titans’ second run after sophomore designated hitter Anthony Perry reached on a fielders choice. Junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) singled through the left side and scored graduate student right fielder Seth Schrader before senior pinch hitter Frankie Manios delivered a two-run single down the right field line that scored Perry and Dockum.
Junior starter Kolton Banfi allowed two runs (2 earned) on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in the complete game effort. It was the first complete game of his career.
Campbell and Schrader each went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Game 2: Westminster grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Schrader singled in a run and Cooper scored on a fielding error. The Gators added a pair of runs in the eighth to take a 3-2 lead before Tomko’s two-out, two-run home run.
Junior Timothy Lewis (Wilmington High) picked up his first win of the season in relief of junior starter Logan Exler. Lewis limited Allegheny to just two hits with a pair of strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Exler threw a season-high 7.1 innings in the no decision, allowing three runs (3 earned) on five hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
Schrader went 1-3 with an RBI, walk and run scored.
The Titans continue PAC play Saturday, April 1 with a doubleheader against Thiel College. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
GROVE CITY
• Baseball — The Wolverines dropped a 13-1 home decision Tuesday afternoon to No. 5 Baldwin Wallace (15-4) in non-conference action at Jack Behringer Field.
Sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane paced the Grove City offense by doubling twice. Freshman center fielder Nick Sampson singled in the fourth inning and later scored on a single from sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich.
Junior pitcher Christian Hoffmann made his second start of the season and pitched into the third inning. He struck out one in 2 2/3 innings and took the setback. Sophomore Isaiah Zuchowski pitched three innings in relief while senior Robby Randolph recorded the final four outs in relief.
Grove City (14-5) returns to action on Saturday at Washington & Jefferson for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader. The game starts at 1 p.m.
• Women’s Lacrosse — Sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering fired in a career-high six goals Tuesday afternoon while sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski added four goals and three assists to help lead the Grove City College women’s lacrosse team to a 17-7 victory at Saint Vincent in both teams’ PAC opener at UPMC Field in Latrobe.
Sophomore attack Meah Groves added three goals and two assists as part of a career-best five-point outing. Junior attack Madeline Dunda, sophomore defender Emily Arnold, sophomore defender Sarah Jackson and freshman attack Grace Forry also scored for the Wolverines.
Grove City led 4-1 after one quarter, then broke open the game with a seven-goal flurry in the second period. Polczynski scored 92 seconds into the quarter to spark the outburst. Groves scored off a Forry assist at the 12:07 mark, pushing the lead to 6-1.
Roetering scored off Polczynski assists twice in a 16-second span while Dunda, Forry and Groves followed with successive goals as Grove City opened up an 11-2 lead with three minutes left in the half.
Senior attack Madison Nazigian, sophomore attack Sarah Pindel and sophomore defender Amber Wartman also chalked up assists for Grove City.
Polczynski had eight draw controls and Nazigian had six draw controls for Grove City.
Wartman and sophomore goalie Elyse Kiggins both caused three turnovers. Arnold, Jackson and Roetering each caused a pair of turnovers. Overall, Saint Vincent had 27 turnovers while Grove City committed 23 turnovers. Wartman picked up six ground balls. Arnold and Kiggins each collected four ground balls.
Kiggins made eight saves in 45 minutes, earning the victory. Freshman Mia Gallagher played the final 15 minutes in goal. Grove City held a 29-19 edge in shots.
Roetering’s six goals are one shy of the single-game record, set March 24, 2022 by Nazigian, also against Saint Vincent. Grove City’s 17 goals Tuesday marked a season high.
Winners of two straight, Grove City will host conference rival Westminster at 12 p.m. Saturday. That game will be played at Don Lyle Field.
