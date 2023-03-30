NEW WILMINGTON — The Grove City College men’s tennis team improved to 2-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference by securing a 9-0 win Thursday afternoon at Westminster.
Grove City dropped only four total games in doubles competition, then picked up six straight-set wins in singles play.
Grove City (6-3 overall) begins a five-match homestand Tuesday at 4 p.m. when the Wolverines host conference rival Saint Vincent at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Singles
1. Ryne Talko (GRO) def. Jimmy Oberlin (WES), 6-2, 6-1; 2. Benjamin Jones (GRO) def. Jacob Mack (WES), 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gavin Miller (GRO) def. George Oliver (WES), 6-4, 6-1; 4. Jameson Sposato (GRO) def. Thomas Albert (WES), 6-2, 6-4; 5. Collier Kaufman (GRO) def. Dylan Weiss (WES), 6-4, 6-1; 6. Isaac DeMan (GRO) def. Ryan Crissman (WES), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Talko/Josiah Newton (GRO) def. Oberlin/Collin Fabich (WES), 8-1; 2. Miller/Sposato (GRO) def. Mack/Weiss (WES), 8-0; 3. Jones/Adam Scharnagl (GRO) def. Oliver/Noah Sofran (WES), 8-3.
• Men’s Golf — The Grove City College men’s golf team hosted its annual McBride-Behringer-Allen “MBA” Invitational Thursday afternoon at Grove City Country Club. Grove City’s “A” squad placed fourth in the 11-team field with a team score of 312.
Grove City’s “B” quintet placed eighth with a 341.
Sophomore Max Vaughn led Grove City’s “A” squad by firing a 74. Vaughn placed second overall in the 67-man field. Sophomore Adam Steinmetz and junior Todd Hangliter tied for 14th overall as each man carded a 79.
Sophomore Aidan Allen shot 80, good for 18th. Sophomore Luke Kimmich tied for 21st with an 81.
Freshman Brian McDonnell paced the second five by tying for 21st with an 81. Senior Caleb Husovich took 28th with an 83. Junior Andrew Solman shot an 87, good for 44th. Senior Owen North carded a 90, placing 53rd. Freshman Cayden Testa rounded out the “B” squad with a 92. Testa took 56th.
Four men competed as individuals for Grove City. Senior Mark Guinta tied for 44th with an 87. Senior Ben Lockwood finished 49th with an 88. Junior Clark Fraser posted a 90, good for 53rd place while senior Austin Basham placed 56th with a round of 92.
Westminster’s Sam Napper earned medalist with a 71. Westminster won the team title with a 303. Penn West California took second with a 306 and Penn West Clarion finished third with a team score of 310.
The event is named in memory of three gentlemen who had a profound impact on Grove City College and its golf program: longtime trustee Milford “Miff” McBride, former golf coach and director of athletics R. Jack Behringer and longtime Grove City golf coach Bill Allen.
Grove City will compete in the Thiel Invitational at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sharon.
• Softball — Grove City College opened its home schedule Thursday by splitting a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader with Bethany at College Field. Bethany took the opener, 4-1, but Grove City earned an 8-0, five-inning victory in Game 2.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino yielded only one hit in the nightcap as she recorded her second career shutout. The right-hander needed only 42 pitches to complete the five-inning win.
Grove City (8-8, 2-2 PAC) bolted to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning in Game 2. Senior first baseman Janessa Dawson opened the scoring by singling in sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona, who opened the inning with a walk.
Grove City then loaded the bases on a single by sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart and a two-out walk to junior DP Lauren Harris. Junior left fielder Lauren McNeil unloaded the bases with a three-run double that scored Linhart, Harris and sophomore pinch runner Kamryn Weissinger.
The Wolverines clinched the win with another four-run outburst in the fifth inning, invoking the eight-run mercy rule. Harris singled in Linhart, pushing the lead to 5-0. Senior pinch runner Clare Moran scored on McNeil’s dropped sacrifice fly. Harris scored on an error and McNeil later raced home on a wild pitch, closing the scoring.
Junior catcher Emily Smyth doubled for the Wolverines while Harris finished 2 for 2. Linhart went 2 for 3 in Game Two.
Bethany scored four times in the top of the first inning of Game 1. Grove City broke through in the sixth inning when senior shortstop Lexi Buck scored on an error.
Buck, Harris and Linhart all had singles in the opener. Dawson pitched a complete game for Grove City, striking out four in seven innings.
Grove City will travel to Steubenville, Ohio, to visit conference foe Franciscan for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch in Game 1 is slated for 1 p.m.
