Thanks to recent history, Penn State fans have became accustomed to having a bell cow running back shoulder the brunt of the offense.
Whether it was with Saquon Barkley and his herculean style or the efficiency of his successor Miles Sanders, the Nittany Lions during those seasons had a featured running back who was a good bet to own a significant advantage in carries by the end of the year.
Recently, that hasn’t been the case.
Two weeks ago, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider when describing his group ahead of Thursday's season opener said he expected all four of his running backs to see playing time at Purdue. That prediction rang true before the end of the first half, and by the end of the game, Penn State continuously rotated through the four scholarship running back who made the trip.
Starter Keyvone Lee (30 yards) and freshman Nick Singleton (22 yards) each ended with nine carries a piece. Lee provided the go-ahead touchdown on a 10-yard reception. Freshman Kaytron Allen finished with eight carries for team-high 31 yards.
Although Devyn Ford didn’t register any yards rushing, he did contribute a 12-yard reception that helped set the Nittany Lions up for their first touchdown.
Penn State appears committed to the running back-by-committee approach – at least for the time being.
“I think we’ll probably go in the next game based on how this game went, with a very similar philosophy,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “And if somebody takes over and gets real hot, then we’ll adjust as we go. But right now, we have to watch the tape and talk about it as a staff, but right now, if I had to guess, we’ll probably be in the same, similar rotation next week.”
Last season, Lee led the Nittany Lions with a team-high 108 carries. Noah Cain was on his heels with 106. Cain has since transferred the LSU. Penn State’s next-most-productive rusher – outside of quarterback Sean Clifford – last year was John Lovett. The Baylor transfer tallied 52 carries and 177 yards in his lone season with the program.
Although Cain and Lovett are no longer with the program, Lee now contends with Singleton and Allen, both insanely talented in their own right.
Penn State fans haven’t been bashful in their expectations for Singleton, the 2021-22 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. He appeared on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on the Nittany Lions’ second drive of the game and on more than one occasion flashed the bursts and athleticism that many have praised.
Will Singleton eventually emerge as the next bell cow back for the Nittany Lions? Time will tell. Next week should present a prime opportunity for both he and Allen to receive an extended look if things tip in Penn State’s favor in the second half of its home opener against Ohio and the coaching staff opts to rest Lee.
After that, there’s a road trip to Auburn and a home contest against Central Michigan before Penn State begins conference play.
Penn State has gone 17 games without producing a 100-yard rusher. Lee was the last to do so when he ran for 134 yards against Michigan in 2020. The chance of that streak being snapped any time soon doesn’t look too good if the Nittany Lions continue to split carries between four running backs.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
