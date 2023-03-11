CHICAGO – Oh those best-laid plans.
Here I was at United Center as I anticipated an all-Indiana Big Ten Tournament championship game those in the Hoosier State have dreamt of since the Big Ten started the tourney in 1998.
I was ready. The history that was at stake! I even found the dial-up era internet box score from the one and only Indiana-Purdue matchup in the Big Ten Tournament from 1998. Purdue won 76-71 as Mike Robinson dropped 25 points for the Boilermakers. Robinson is now 46, by the way, if you want to feel old.
There was history, yes, but the current events provided intrigue, too. I was ready to spring forward into a question about beating a team three times in one season as Indiana would’ve been in a position to do against Purdue.
I really wanted to get Mike Woodson’s perspective about the cliché, given, from his NBA point of view, beating a team four times in one series is what determined survival and advancement. Alas, a question that was mooted by the situation on the ground.
In a situation sadly too familiar for the Hoosiers, Indiana lived down to its penchant for buzzkill as it couldn’t overcome its inconsistency in a 77-73 loss to Penn State in Saturday's second Big Ten Tournament semifinal.
Sigh. There goes the title clash sizzle -- and likely the bottom line of those unfortunate souls depending on ticket sales.
There goes Zach Edey vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Part III. There goes the reference to the halcyon days of the 1998 matchup where names like Andrae Patterson, Chad Austin and Tony Mayfield (he scored 10 points!) could be brought back to provide historical context to current events.
Gone! All gone! However, not all is lost.
What we’re left with Sunday is still pretty good. In fact, it’s better than good. Instead of a state rivalry, we get a contrasting matchup of excellence.
From Purdue-Penn State, someone without knowledge of the Nittany Lions’ improvement might ask? Yeah, from Purdue-Penn State. It’s not just for a Big Ten Network alternate channel anymore.
The most compelling player on Purdue is well-known. Edey is the presumptive National Player of the Year. At an imposing 7-foot-4, there is no defensive counter-measure for him.
He had 32 and 14 rebounds against Ohio State on Saturday. While Edey has had plenty of support in Purdue’s 2-0 Big Ten Tournament so far, he is a one-man wrecking crew when he’s on song.
The other player that makes this matchup compelling you may not know as much about. In a year without Edey and Jackson-Davis, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett would have deserved to be Big Ten Player of the Year.
In fact, I had all three on my All-American ballot, which I’ll shamelessly humble-brag about while I have the chance.
However, because of the twin towers in the Hoosier State, Pickett toils somewhat in the shadows, playing basketball at a school devoted to football. It takes nothing away from his excellence.
Pickett, to use an Indiana reference, is as close to Grace Berger on the men’s side of the game as a Big Ten player gets. His numbers are great – 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7 assists – but it’s more than that.
He moves through a defense with what can only be described as grace. His peripheral vision is uncommon. On Friday, when Penn State played Northwestern, I saw Pickett draw a Northwestern defender to the corner with his eyes, only to toss it to the wing instead. He’s never flustered and very rarely makes a wrong decision.
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry saw this when he got Pickett to transfer from Siena after the 2021 season.
“Really good guards can win. He was one of the best guards in the portal. So we had to try and find somebody. After watching him, looking at his numbers, talking to him, he was such a smart player. His basketball IQ is really high,” Shrewsberry said.
He hustles, too. On one Indiana possession, he hassled Trey Galloway in the corner, only to recover off of him and get a hand in Miller Kopp’s face on a shot on the opposite side of the court only seconds later.
Pickett is the cornerstone of a 21-12 -- yes, 21-12 -- Penn State team that believes in itself and plays well as a unit. The Nittany Lions are not deep, but they are connected.
They play a patient style that bleeds the shot clock, but they are rarely wasteful with the ball – though they demonstrated unusual slippage in the face of Indiana’s press defense that nearly cost them their championship shot.
They can also shoot it. Indiana found this out the hard way as the Nittany Lions drained 26 3-pointers in two contests this season.
“We have a poster in our locker room saying 'Believe,' and I think our team is believing in us. We ended the regular season pretty well on a high note, and now we're showing it in the tournament. I feel like we're playing our best basketball right around now,” Pickett said.
There are other angles to this matchup. Shrewsberry was hired by Penn State from Matt Painter’s staff at Purdue, so there’s the mutual admiration society/family reunion aspect.
Purdue will be playing its third straight game with at least one more day of rest than its opponent, though Pickett cautioned against any false sense of security.
“It's a championship game. Nobody's tired. Nobody's fatigued. It feels like Day 1 coming up,” Pickett exclaimed.
None of the above, however, intrigues me like the players on the court do.
Edey and Pickett will rarely do direct combat, but they are the faces of their teams, and both are the focus of the opposing defense. The chess match to determine the winner will be intriguing indeed.
So don’t be disappointed it’s Purdue-Penn State instead of Purdue-Indiana. It may not have the intra-state juice, but there’s still plenty to love about Sunday’s Big Ten title bout.
