Corey Conners chips to the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y., on Friday.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Oak Hill is delivering a little bit of everything at this PGA Championship. One constant is Scottie Scheffler, who is getting used to chasing majors.

A frost delay at the start gave way to warmth and wind Friday morning before rain showers brought out the umbrellas in the afternoon. Scheffler was steady as ever, posting a 2-under 68 that gave him a share of the lead with Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland.

“These are the positions I want to be in,” Scheffler said. “I show up to the tournaments to perform at my best. I’m proud of how I did the first few days, and I’m excited to be in a good position going into the weekend. With that being said, I’m going to keep my head down and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Hovland, who shared the 54-hole lead at St. Andrews last summer, is getting used to this, too. He dropped only one shot early in his round of 67, and closed with a 7-iron out of wet, thick rough to 5 feet for birdie. It was his 10th consecutive round in the majors when he ended the day among the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Conners had a 68, at one point building a two-shot lead until he had to rely on his short game to account for some errant drives and tough holes on the front nine.

They were at 5-under 135, two shots clear of Bryson DeChambeau (71) and Justin Suh (68).

The leading seven players — that includes Brooks Koepka, who shot 31 on the back nine in his round of 66 — came from the same side of the draw. They were delayed by two hours from freezing temperatures and a coat of frost on the grass. They avoided the wind Friday morning, and then passing showers took some of fire out of Oak Hill.

“The rain ... just thankfully we didn't have any wind, so that kind of helped us out,” Hovland said. “With that rain, the ball went a little bit short. And if you're in the rough, it tends to make that rough a little bit juicier. At the end of the day, it makes the greens softer, and you can maybe be a hair more aggressive.”

There were some impressive turnarounds, to be sure.

Shane Lowry had six birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the rainy afternoon until closing with a pair of bogeys. He had to settle for a 67, leaving him in a large group at even-par 140, five shots behind but still very much in the thick of it.

That group included club pro Michael Block (70), and it includes Rory McIlroy, who felt as though he hit the ball badly — and sounded like it on one drive — and was mildly stunned when he glanced at the leaderboard after his 69 to find himself in range.

“I think how terribly I've felt over the golf ball over the last two days, the fact that I'm only five back ... I guess that's a good thing, because I know if I can get it in play off the tee, that's the key to my success over the weekend,” McIlroy said.

Some players were simply happy to still be around for the weekend.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, opened with a 76 and couldn't get a putt to fall. He was running out of holes, one shot over the cut of 5 over, when he ran off three straight birdies and salvaged a 68 to make the cut with one shot to spare.

Jordan Spieth walked off the tee at the drivable 14th figuring he would have a good look at birdie. And then he found such an awkward lie in a front bunker that his shot sailed over the green, over the boundary fence and landed somewhere on the grounds of Irondequoit Country Club.

He had to try it again, scratched out a bogey, birdied the 15th and ended his day saving par with a 10-foot putt to make the cut on the number. He was tied at the bottom with defending champion Justin Thomas, who took two shots to escape a bunker on the 18th and had to make a 7-foot bogey putt to get to the weekend.

And now the focus shifts to the top, a mixture of major champions, players making their debuts in the PGA Championship, a PGA Tour rookie and a club professional. All of them were within five shots of the lead.

DeChambeau began the round in the lead. Eric Cole was one shot ahead in the morning and still had four holes to complete the frost-delayed first round. His first swing of the day went into the water, he shot 67 to finish one behind and then had a 74.

DeChambeau had a rugged start, too, particularly on the par-4 sixth hole, so difficult that it yielded only three birdies out of 156 players and had an average score of 4.75. He was in a greenside bunker, took two shot to get out and made double bogey.

He didn't make his first birdie until the par-3 11th hole — DeChambeau hit 6-iron from 248 yards to 6 feet — and had two more birdies before a bogey finish.

And then he headed to the range as darkness fell.

“I know what to do. I’ve done it before,” said DeChambeau, the U.S. Open champion at Winged Foot in 2020. “It’s been a few years, but it doesn’t mean I don’t know how to do it, and if it’s not my time, it’s not my time. I feel like I’m definitely trending in the right direction finally.”

So does Scheffler, who contended at the PGA Championship in 2020 as a rookie, won the Masters a year ago and missed a U.S. Open playoff by one shot at Brookline.

He opened with two birdies, made his first bogey of the tournament on the seventh hole and caught Conners for the lead with a tough up-and-down from thick rough on the 14th and a wedge to short range on the 131-yard 15th hole with a front pin.

“The tournament is halfway done,” Scheffler said. “I had two good days so far, and I’m just hoping to continue that as the week goes on.”

––––––

At Oak Hill - East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

2nd Round

Corey Conners67-68—135

Viktor Hovland68-67—135

Scottie Scheffler67-68—135

Bryson DeChambeau66-71—137

Justin Suh 69-68—137

Brooks Koepka72-66—138

Callum Tarren 71-67—138

Taylor Pendrith70-69—139

Justin Rose69-70—139

Michael Block70-70—140

Keegan Bradley68-72—140

Min Woo Lee73-67—140

Shane Lowry73-67—140

Rory McIlroy71-69—140

Keith Mitchell69-71—140

Matthew NeSmith70-70—140

Sepp Straka69-71—140

Adam Svensson70-70—140

Patrick Cantlay74-67—141

Eric Cole67-74—141

Cameron Davis71-70—141

Ryan Fox68-73—141

Beau Hossler71-70—141

Dustin Johnson67-74—141

Kurt Kitayama70-71—141

Kyoung-Hoon Lee73-68—141

Collin Morikawa71-70—141

Mito Pereira72-69—141

Harold Varner III70-71—141

Stephan Jaeger72-70—142

Victor Perez70-72—142

J.T. Poston72-70—142

Adam Scott68-74—142

Sahith Theegala71-71—142

Hayden Buckley69-74—143

Joel Dahmen74-69—143

Tommy Fleetwood72-71—143

Adam Hadwin70-73—143

Padraig Harrington72-71—143

Nicolai Hojgaard76-67—143

Max Homa71-72—143

Sihwan Kim75-68—143

Hideki Matsuyama72-71—143

Taylor Moore74-69—143

Patrick Reed72-71—143

Sam Stevens71-72—143

Matt Wallace73-70—143

Dean Burmester73-71—144

Lucas Herbert75-69—144

Tom Hoge74-70—144

Pablo Larrazabal69-75—144

Thriston Lawrence75-69—144

Adrian Meronk75-69—144

Jon Rahm76-68—144

Chez Reavie76-68—144

Xander Schauffele72-72—144

Cameron Smith72-72—144

Ben Taylor72-72—144

Thomas Detry74-71—145

Tony Finau72-73—145

Tyrrell Hatton77-68—145

Kazuki Higa72-73—145

Lee Hodges75-70—145

Rikuya Hoshino75-70—145

Mark Hubbard71-74—145

Zach Johnson74-71—145

Chris Kirk70-75—145

Denny McCarthy75-70—145

Phil Mickelson73-72—145

Taylor Montgomery75-70—145

Yannik Paul76-69—145

Thomas Pieters69-76—145

Patrick Rodgers70-75—145

Alex Smalley73-72—145

Jordan Spieth73-72—145

Justin Thomas72-73—145

Adri Arnaus76-70—146

Ch. Bezuidenhout73-73—146

Matt Fitzpatrick76-70—146

Rickie Fowler73-73—146

Brian Harman72-74—146

Billy Horschel71-75—146

Si Woo Kim73-73—146

Andrew Putnam74-72—146

Jordan L. Smith73-73—146

Brendan Steele72-74—146

Davis Thompson77-69—146

Luke Donald72-75—147

Ben Griffin75-72—147

Russell Henley73-74—147

Matt Kuchar74-73—147

Anirban Lahiri74-73—147

Francesco Molinari74-73—147

Alex Noren74-73—147

Davis Riley72-75—147

Nick Taylor71-76—147

Brendon Todd76-71—147

Wyndham Clark77-71—148

Jason Day76-72—148

Mackenzie Hughes74-74—148

Colin Inglis77-71—148

Tom Kim73-75—148

Trey Mullinax77-71—148

Joaquin Niemann74-74—148

Adrian Otaegui75-73—148

Callum Shinkwin74-74—148

Scott Stallings74-74—148

Gary Woodland73-75—148

Nicolas Echavarria75-74—149

Harris English74-75—149

Emiliano Grillo78-71—149

Nick Hardy76-73—149

Rasmus Hojgaard75-74—149

David Micheluzzi76-73—149

Seamus Power75-74—149

J.J. Spaun74-75—149

Jimmy Walker73-76—149

Brandon Wu74-75—149

Cameron Young74-75—149

Matt Cahill78-72—150

Talor Gooch76-74—150

Abraham Ancer76-75—151

Maverick McNealy78-73—151

Thorbjorn Olesen74-77—151

Danny Willett74-77—151

Y.E. Yang76-75—151

Steven Alker80-72—152

Steve Holmes76-76—152

Sadom Kaewkanjana76-76—152

Greg Koch78-74—152

Robert Macintyre76-76—152

Sam Ryder78-74—152

Braden Shattuck79-73—152

Jeremy Wells74-78—152

Sungjae Im80-73—153

Ben Kern76-77—153

J.J. Killeen73-80—153

Kevin Kisner75-78—153

David Lingmerth76-77—153

Adam Schenk74-79—153

Ockie Strydom77-76—153

Sam Burns74-80—154

Webb Simpson77-77—154

Aaron Wise75-79—154

Chris French78-77—155

Jesse Droemer77-79—156

John Somers76-80—156

Alex Beach80-77—157

Anthony Cordes79-78—157

Josh Speight75-82—157

Wyatt Worthington75-82—157

Russell Grove79-79—158

Kenny Pigman81-78—159

Gabe Reynolds85-75—160

Shaun Micheel81-82—163

Chris Sanger84-81—165

