PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Oak Hill is delivering a little bit of everything at this PGA Championship. One constant is Scottie Scheffler, who is getting used to chasing majors.
A frost delay at the start gave way to warmth and wind Friday morning before rain showers brought out the umbrellas in the afternoon. Scheffler was steady as ever, posting a 2-under 68 that gave him a share of the lead with Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland.
“These are the positions I want to be in,” Scheffler said. “I show up to the tournaments to perform at my best. I’m proud of how I did the first few days, and I’m excited to be in a good position going into the weekend. With that being said, I’m going to keep my head down and keep doing what I’m doing.”
Hovland, who shared the 54-hole lead at St. Andrews last summer, is getting used to this, too. He dropped only one shot early in his round of 67, and closed with a 7-iron out of wet, thick rough to 5 feet for birdie. It was his 10th consecutive round in the majors when he ended the day among the top 10 on the leaderboard.
Conners had a 68, at one point building a two-shot lead until he had to rely on his short game to account for some errant drives and tough holes on the front nine.
They were at 5-under 135, two shots clear of Bryson DeChambeau (71) and Justin Suh (68).
The leading seven players — that includes Brooks Koepka, who shot 31 on the back nine in his round of 66 — came from the same side of the draw. They were delayed by two hours from freezing temperatures and a coat of frost on the grass. They avoided the wind Friday morning, and then passing showers took some of fire out of Oak Hill.
“The rain ... just thankfully we didn't have any wind, so that kind of helped us out,” Hovland said. “With that rain, the ball went a little bit short. And if you're in the rough, it tends to make that rough a little bit juicier. At the end of the day, it makes the greens softer, and you can maybe be a hair more aggressive.”
There were some impressive turnarounds, to be sure.
Shane Lowry had six birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the rainy afternoon until closing with a pair of bogeys. He had to settle for a 67, leaving him in a large group at even-par 140, five shots behind but still very much in the thick of it.
That group included club pro Michael Block (70), and it includes Rory McIlroy, who felt as though he hit the ball badly — and sounded like it on one drive — and was mildly stunned when he glanced at the leaderboard after his 69 to find himself in range.
“I think how terribly I've felt over the golf ball over the last two days, the fact that I'm only five back ... I guess that's a good thing, because I know if I can get it in play off the tee, that's the key to my success over the weekend,” McIlroy said.
Some players were simply happy to still be around for the weekend.
Masters champion Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, opened with a 76 and couldn't get a putt to fall. He was running out of holes, one shot over the cut of 5 over, when he ran off three straight birdies and salvaged a 68 to make the cut with one shot to spare.
Jordan Spieth walked off the tee at the drivable 14th figuring he would have a good look at birdie. And then he found such an awkward lie in a front bunker that his shot sailed over the green, over the boundary fence and landed somewhere on the grounds of Irondequoit Country Club.
He had to try it again, scratched out a bogey, birdied the 15th and ended his day saving par with a 10-foot putt to make the cut on the number. He was tied at the bottom with defending champion Justin Thomas, who took two shots to escape a bunker on the 18th and had to make a 7-foot bogey putt to get to the weekend.
And now the focus shifts to the top, a mixture of major champions, players making their debuts in the PGA Championship, a PGA Tour rookie and a club professional. All of them were within five shots of the lead.
DeChambeau began the round in the lead. Eric Cole was one shot ahead in the morning and still had four holes to complete the frost-delayed first round. His first swing of the day went into the water, he shot 67 to finish one behind and then had a 74.
DeChambeau had a rugged start, too, particularly on the par-4 sixth hole, so difficult that it yielded only three birdies out of 156 players and had an average score of 4.75. He was in a greenside bunker, took two shot to get out and made double bogey.
He didn't make his first birdie until the par-3 11th hole — DeChambeau hit 6-iron from 248 yards to 6 feet — and had two more birdies before a bogey finish.
And then he headed to the range as darkness fell.
“I know what to do. I’ve done it before,” said DeChambeau, the U.S. Open champion at Winged Foot in 2020. “It’s been a few years, but it doesn’t mean I don’t know how to do it, and if it’s not my time, it’s not my time. I feel like I’m definitely trending in the right direction finally.”
So does Scheffler, who contended at the PGA Championship in 2020 as a rookie, won the Masters a year ago and missed a U.S. Open playoff by one shot at Brookline.
He opened with two birdies, made his first bogey of the tournament on the seventh hole and caught Conners for the lead with a tough up-and-down from thick rough on the 14th and a wedge to short range on the 131-yard 15th hole with a front pin.
“The tournament is halfway done,” Scheffler said. “I had two good days so far, and I’m just hoping to continue that as the week goes on.”
––––––
At Oak Hill - East
Rochester, N.Y.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
2nd Round
Corey Conners67-68—135
Viktor Hovland68-67—135
Scottie Scheffler67-68—135
Bryson DeChambeau66-71—137
Justin Suh 69-68—137
Brooks Koepka72-66—138
Callum Tarren 71-67—138
Taylor Pendrith70-69—139
Justin Rose69-70—139
Michael Block70-70—140
Keegan Bradley68-72—140
Min Woo Lee73-67—140
Shane Lowry73-67—140
Rory McIlroy71-69—140
Keith Mitchell69-71—140
Matthew NeSmith70-70—140
Sepp Straka69-71—140
Adam Svensson70-70—140
Patrick Cantlay74-67—141
Eric Cole67-74—141
Cameron Davis71-70—141
Ryan Fox68-73—141
Beau Hossler71-70—141
Dustin Johnson67-74—141
Kurt Kitayama70-71—141
Kyoung-Hoon Lee73-68—141
Collin Morikawa71-70—141
Mito Pereira72-69—141
Harold Varner III70-71—141
Stephan Jaeger72-70—142
Victor Perez70-72—142
J.T. Poston72-70—142
Adam Scott68-74—142
Sahith Theegala71-71—142
Hayden Buckley69-74—143
Joel Dahmen74-69—143
Tommy Fleetwood72-71—143
Adam Hadwin70-73—143
Padraig Harrington72-71—143
Nicolai Hojgaard76-67—143
Max Homa71-72—143
Sihwan Kim75-68—143
Hideki Matsuyama72-71—143
Taylor Moore74-69—143
Patrick Reed72-71—143
Sam Stevens71-72—143
Matt Wallace73-70—143
Dean Burmester73-71—144
Lucas Herbert75-69—144
Tom Hoge74-70—144
Pablo Larrazabal69-75—144
Thriston Lawrence75-69—144
Adrian Meronk75-69—144
Jon Rahm76-68—144
Chez Reavie76-68—144
Xander Schauffele72-72—144
Cameron Smith72-72—144
Ben Taylor72-72—144
Thomas Detry74-71—145
Tony Finau72-73—145
Tyrrell Hatton77-68—145
Kazuki Higa72-73—145
Lee Hodges75-70—145
Rikuya Hoshino75-70—145
Mark Hubbard71-74—145
Zach Johnson74-71—145
Chris Kirk70-75—145
Denny McCarthy75-70—145
Phil Mickelson73-72—145
Taylor Montgomery75-70—145
Yannik Paul76-69—145
Thomas Pieters69-76—145
Patrick Rodgers70-75—145
Alex Smalley73-72—145
Jordan Spieth73-72—145
Justin Thomas72-73—145
Adri Arnaus76-70—146
Ch. Bezuidenhout73-73—146
Matt Fitzpatrick76-70—146
Rickie Fowler73-73—146
Brian Harman72-74—146
Billy Horschel71-75—146
Si Woo Kim73-73—146
Andrew Putnam74-72—146
Jordan L. Smith73-73—146
Brendan Steele72-74—146
Davis Thompson77-69—146
Luke Donald72-75—147
Ben Griffin75-72—147
Russell Henley73-74—147
Matt Kuchar74-73—147
Anirban Lahiri74-73—147
Francesco Molinari74-73—147
Alex Noren74-73—147
Davis Riley72-75—147
Nick Taylor71-76—147
Brendon Todd76-71—147
Wyndham Clark77-71—148
Jason Day76-72—148
Mackenzie Hughes74-74—148
Colin Inglis77-71—148
Tom Kim73-75—148
Trey Mullinax77-71—148
Joaquin Niemann74-74—148
Adrian Otaegui75-73—148
Callum Shinkwin74-74—148
Scott Stallings74-74—148
Gary Woodland73-75—148
Nicolas Echavarria75-74—149
Harris English74-75—149
Emiliano Grillo78-71—149
Nick Hardy76-73—149
Rasmus Hojgaard75-74—149
David Micheluzzi76-73—149
Seamus Power75-74—149
J.J. Spaun74-75—149
Jimmy Walker73-76—149
Brandon Wu74-75—149
Cameron Young74-75—149
Matt Cahill78-72—150
Talor Gooch76-74—150
Abraham Ancer76-75—151
Maverick McNealy78-73—151
Thorbjorn Olesen74-77—151
Danny Willett74-77—151
Y.E. Yang76-75—151
Steven Alker80-72—152
Steve Holmes76-76—152
Sadom Kaewkanjana76-76—152
Greg Koch78-74—152
Robert Macintyre76-76—152
Sam Ryder78-74—152
Braden Shattuck79-73—152
Jeremy Wells74-78—152
Sungjae Im80-73—153
Ben Kern76-77—153
J.J. Killeen73-80—153
Kevin Kisner75-78—153
David Lingmerth76-77—153
Adam Schenk74-79—153
Ockie Strydom77-76—153
Sam Burns74-80—154
Webb Simpson77-77—154
Aaron Wise75-79—154
Chris French78-77—155
Jesse Droemer77-79—156
John Somers76-80—156
Alex Beach80-77—157
Anthony Cordes79-78—157
Josh Speight75-82—157
Wyatt Worthington75-82—157
Russell Grove79-79—158
Kenny Pigman81-78—159
Gabe Reynolds85-75—160
Shaun Micheel81-82—163
Chris Sanger84-81—165
