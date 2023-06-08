TORONTO (AP) — Corey Conners shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the RBC Canadian Open, the first PGA Tour event since its announcement of a merger with Saudi-funded rival LIV Golf.
Conners is seeking to become the tournament's first Canadian winner in 69 years. Also at 67 were Aaron Rai, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley.
Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 71 at Oakdale. Matt Fitzpatrick, who will seek to defend his U.S. Open title next week at Los Angeles Country Club, was one of nine players at 68.
At No. 29 in the world, Conners is the highest-ranked of 21 Canadians in the field. The last player from Canada to win the event was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver.
Conners did not speak to reporters after his morning round because he was dealing with an urgent personal matter. His two PGA Tour victories both came at the Valero Texas Open, including this year.
“Really disciplined off the tee, we didn’t try to do too much,” said Danny Sahl, Conners' caddie. “But he had tons of fairways, missed maybe a couple in the first cut.
“Corey’s just tee-to-green hitting greens in regulation, made some good putts, just strong all around.”
Mike Weir in 2008 was the last Canadian to lead after the first round. The 53-year-old Weir shot 72 Thursday in his 30th Canadian Open appearance.
“I think he’s experienced enough to know that it’s so early, that it doesn’t really mean much yet,” Weir said of Conners. “He just wants to, I’m sure, just keep doing what he’s doing.”
Canadians Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith and Roger Sloan were among the group at 3 under.
“You can’t win it on Thursday, but you can lose it,” Hughes said. “So definitely nice to be in a good spot after Thursday but it’s going to take four quite nice rounds and some steady golf.”
McIlroy, an outspoken defender of the PGA Tour during its battle with LIV Golf, said in a pre-tournament news conference he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” after the tour changed course and aligned itself with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. However, he also said Saudi investment in the tour was inevitable and that the deal could be good for the sport long-term.
“At the end of the day, this is business and my job is playing golf,” said McIlroy. “The more that I can focus on that and focus on the birdies and the bogeys instead of the stuff that’s happened in the boardroom, I’ll be much happier.”
An air quality advisory was in effect due to wildfires across Ontario and Quebec that have led to postponements of sporting events in the northeastern United States. There was some rain during the afternoon, but play was never delayed.
––––––
At Oakdale Golf & Country Club
Toronto
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
1st Round
Corey Conners34-33—67
Chesson Hadley34-33—67
Justin Lower36-31—67
Aaron Rai37-30—67
Jonathan Byrd36-32—68
Matt Fitzpatrick34-34—68
Brice Garnett37-31—68
Ryan Gerard33-35—68
Will Gordon36-32—68
Mark Hubbard35-33—68
Seonghyeon Kim35-33—68
Brendon Todd35-33—68
Carl Yuan34-34—68
Ludvig Aberg37-32—69
Akshay Bhatia36-33—69
Eric Cole35-34—69
Lucas Glover36-33—69
Cody Gribble35-34—69
James Hahn35-34—69
Harry Hall37-32—69
Mackenzie Hughes37-32—69
Ryan Moore35-34—69
Andrew Novak35-34—69
Taylor Pendrith35-34—69
Justin Rose37-32—69
Roger Sloan36-33—69
Callum Tarren36-33—69
Richy Werenski34-35—69
Sam Bennett35-35—70
Ryan Brehm39-31—70
Tommy Fleetwood36-34—70
Russell Knox38-32—70
Nate Lashley35-35—70
Peter Malnati35-35—70
C.T. Pan35-35—70
Scott Piercy36-34—70
Tyson Alexander37-34—71
Ryan Armour36-35—71
Aaron Baddeley35-36—71
Kevin Chappell36-35—71
Trevor Cone35-36—71
Brian Gay36-35—71
Doug Ghim37-34—71
Brent Grant37-34—71
Bill Haas35-36—71
Adam Hadwin39-32—71
Garrick Higgo37-34—71
Harry Higgs36-35—71
Patton Kizzire35-36—71
Jake Knapp36-35—71
Kelly Kraft36-35—71
Matt Kuchar37-34—71
Martin Laird36-35—71
Rory McIlroy37-34—71
Adrian Meronk36-35—71
Seung-Yul Noh37-34—71
Henrik Norlander37-34—71
Vincent Norrman36-35—71
Sean O’Hair37-34—71
Matti Schmid40-31—71
Greyson Sigg37-34—71
Ben Silverman35-36—71
Austin Smotherman35-36—71
Chris Stroud34-37—71
Martin Trainer36-35—71
Dylan Wu35-36—71
Brandon Wu36-35—71
Cameron Young38-33—71
Carson Young36-35—71
Aaron Cockerill35-37—72
Tyler Duncan39-33—72
Harrison Endycott37-35—72
Tyrrell Hatton36-36—72
Lee Hodges36-36—72
Michael Kim38-34—72
Peter Kuest38-34—72
David Lingmerth36-36—72
Shane Lowry38-34—72
Keith Mitchell39-33—72
Chez Reavie36-36—72
Doc Redman38-34—72
Kevin Stadler37-35—72
Mike Weir34-38—72
Scott Brown38-35—73
Wesley Bryan37-36—73
Sam Burns37-36—73
David Carey36-37—73
Cameron Champ37-36—73
Ben Crane38-35—73
MJ Daffue36-37—73
Jason Dufner38-35—73
Kramer Hickok34-39—73
Sung Kang37-36—73
Andrew Landry39-34—73
Stuart Macdonald37-36—73
Drew Nesbitt37-36—73
Etienne Papineau36-37—73
Ted Potter Jr.38-35—73
Matthias Schwab37-36—73
Alex Smalley36-37—73
Adam Svensson37-36—73
Sahith Theegala36-37—73
Johnny Travale34-39—73
Kevin Tway37-36—73
Vince Whaley38-35—73
Aaron Wise38-35—73
Wil Bateman38-36—74
Austin Cook38-36—74
Derek Ernst39-35—74
Paul Haley40-34—74
Nicolai Hojgaard38-36—74
Adam Long39-35—74
Ben Martin36-38—74
Brandon Matthews39-35—74
George McNeill38-36—74
Grayson Murray38-36—74
Geoff Ogilvy37-37—74
Robby Shelton38-36—74
Kyle Westmoreland37-37—74
Sang-Moon Bae42-33—75
Zecheng Dou41-34—75
Michael Gligic37-38—75
Ryan Hall37-38—75
David Lipsky37-38—75
Maverick McNealy39-36—75
Augusto Nunez39-36—75
Cameron Percy40-35—75
Kevin Roy40-35—75
Robert Streb38-37—75
Nick Taylor36-39—75
Michael Thorbjornsen36-39—75
Camilo Villegas40-35—75
Trevor Werbylo39-36—75
Ricky Barnes41-35—76
Tommy Gainey40-36—76
Scott Harrington39-37—76
David Hearn39-37—76
Derek Lamely41-35—76
Kyle Stanley41-35—76
Brian Stuard40-36—76
Omar Uresti38-38—76
Erik Van Rooyen38-38—76
Michael Block40-37—77
Myles Creighton40-37—77
Taylor Durham42-35—77
Lanto Griffin39-38—77
Hank Lebioda40-37—77
Chad Ramey38-39—77
Jim Herman41-37—78
William McGirt42-36—78
Luis Carrera43-36—79
Max McGreevy42-37—79
Brandt Snedeker42-37—79
Nick Watney40-40—80
Sebastian Szirmak42-39—81
Daniel Kim42-40—82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.