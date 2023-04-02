SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.
Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.
“I had been feeling really good about my game, and looking forward to getting back here to San Antonio,” Conners said. “When I won in 2019, it was different, a real roller-coaster final round. I dug deep on the back nine, so I tried to channel that part of it today.”
A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.
“I saw he had hit in the fairway, so I figured he could manage making a 5,” Stevens said. “He had it in the bag when I missed that putt on 18. I knew I had to do something cool on the last couple of holes, and I was pretty at calm, pretty at peace on 17. I couldn’t believe I got it as close as I did, and was able to make that one. That gave me a chance.”
Stevens shot a 66. He was third last week at the PGA Tour’s stop in the Dominican Republic.
Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.
Rodgers saw a chance for his first tour victory and first Masters spot slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.
“Yeah, disappointing day,” said Rodgers, who had the 54-hole lead at an event for the fourth time in his career. “I feel like I made some good swings that kind of the wind got or they landed a few yards in the wrong spots and it ended up costing me bogeys. That was my day today.”
Conner’s best finish since hoisting the 2019 Texas Open trophy was a third-place effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.
Conners led after the first round with a 64 when the weather-delayed opening 18 finished Friday. But his second-round 72 dropped him three behind Rodgers after 36 holes, which Conners cut to a stroke with his third-round 69.
––––––
Texas Open Scores
At AT&T Oaks Course
San Antonio
Purse: $8.9 million
Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
Final Round
Corey Conners (500), $1,602,00064-72-69-68—273
Sam Stevens (300), $970,10072-68-68-66—274
Matt Kuchar (163), $525,10068-70-69-68—275
Sam Ryder (163), $525,10071-70-68-66—275
Patrick Rodgers (110), $364,90066-67-71-73—277
Byeong Hun An (92), $300,37570-71-68-69—278
Lee Hodges (92), $300,37574-66-69-69—278
Chez Reavie (92), $300,37569-72-72-65—278
Andrew Novak (80), $260,32569-72-70-68—279
Hayden Buckley (65), $206,92567-73-72-68—280
Rickie Fowler (65), $206,92571-72-71-66—280
Padraig Harrington (65), $206,92568-73-68-71—280
Chris Kirk (65), $206,92567-72-69-72—280
Ben Martin (65), $206,92570-70-73-67—280
MJ Daffue (49), $135,72568-72-72-69—281
Lanto Griffin (49), $135,72573-70-69-69—281
Seonghyeon Kim (49), $135,72572-68-70-71—281
Hideki Matsuyama (49), $135,72570-72-68-71—281
Alex Noren (49), $135,72570-71-70-70—281
Robby Shelton (49), $135,72573-69-72-67—281
Nick Taylor (49), $135,72569-71-70-71—281
Charley Hoffman (37), $83,06773-69-71-69—282
Peter Malnati (37), $83,06767-72-78-65—282
Taylor Montgomery (37), $83,06768-74-69-71—282
J.J. Spaun (37), $83,06770-73-70-69—282
Sepp Straka (37), $83,06773-70-70-69—282
Jimmy Walker (37), $83,06770-70-73-69—282
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (25), $55,92269-72-73-69—283
Nicolas Echavarria (25), $55,92273-66-71-73—283
Harry Hall (25), $55,92273-70-72-68—283
Nick Hardy (25), $55,92272-70-71-70—283
Harry Higgs (25), $55,92269-68-72-74—283
Andrew Putnam (25), $55,92271-69-70-73—283
Aaron Rai (25), $55,92271-71-71-70—283
Matt Wallace (25), $55,92269-72-71-71—283
Nicolai Hojgaard (0), $55,92272-70-69-72—283
Augusto Nunez (19), $43,16570-70-69-75—284
Roberto Diaz (0), $43,16568-69-76-71—284
Kevin Chappell (15), $36,04571-71-69-74—285
Eric Cole (15), $36,04571-67-75-72—285
Si Woo Kim (15), $36,04569-74-72-70—285
Luke List (15), $36,04571-69-75-70—285
Michael Thompson (15), $36,04569-68-74-74—285
Dylan Wu (15), $36,04570-71-69-75—285
Lucas Glover (11), $29,81575-69-73-69—286
Luke Donald (9), $24,24670-72-73-72—287
Tano Goya (9), $24,24672-70-75-70—287
Beau Hossler (9), $24,24671-69-74-73—287
Michael Kim (9), $24,24668-71-73-75—287
Matthias Schmid (9), $24,24670-71-72-74—287
Kevin Streelman (9), $24,24671-72-72-72—287
Akshay Bhatia (0), $24,24673-71-75-68—287
Emiliano Grillo (7), $21,15270-72-72-74—288
Brendon Todd (7), $21,15270-67-75-76—288
Pierceson Coody (0), $21,15274-69-70-75—288
Trevor Werbylo (6), $20,64872-70-71-76—289
Ryan Gerard (0), $20,64872-72-70-75—289
Tyler Duncan (5), $20,29273-70-77-70—290
Brandon Wu (5), $20,29271-72-73-74—290
Jason Dufner (5), $19,75869-74-76-72—291
Brice Garnett (5), $19,75871-72-74-74—291
Chesson Hadley (5), $19,75870-74-75-72—291
Henrik Norlander (5), $19,75871-73-75-72—291
Thomas Detry (4), $18,86871-67-83-73—294
Garrick Higgo (4), $18,86869-73-77-75—294
Patton Kizzire (4), $18,86873-70-74-77—294
Satoshi Kodaira (4), $18,86872-72-73-77—294
Cole Hammer (0), $18,86872-72-75-75—294
Chandler Phillips (0), $18,86871-72-79-72—294
Justin Lower (3), $18,24569-73-76-77—295
Kyle Stanley (3), $18,06771-72-75-78—296
