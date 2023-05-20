The 2023 season will be Rob Cooper’s final as Penn State’s head baseball coach.
Penn State announced Cooper resigned following the Nittany Lions’ series finale win against No. 20 Maryland on Saturday. Cooper has led the Nittany Lions for 10 seasons since the program hired him in August 2013.
“I am beyond grateful for my time as the head baseball coach at Penn State,” Cooper said in a statement. “This is a special place, because of the special people who make it up. My family and I love Penn State. While I am disappointed I wasn’t able to get the baseball program the success it deserves, I am excited about the vision Dr. Kraft has for Penn State Athletics, the student-athletes and the baseball program… I wish our players nothing but success and happiness.”
This season, Penn State is 25-24 overall and 7-15 in Big Ten games. The Nittany Lions picked up their first win since April 29, when they earned an 8-4 victory against Iowa.
The program won 18 games in each of Cooper’s first two seasons before he guided Penn State to a 28-27 finish in 2016. The 28 wins that season were the most he accumulated with the program during his tenure.
Cooper led the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten Tournament and a sixth-place finish in conference play in 2022. The Nittany Lions’ Big Ten Tournament appearance marked their first since 2012. Penn State ended last season with 26 wins against 29 losses.
Twelve Nittany Lions have been drafted under Cooper’s leadership. Former Penn State catcher Matt Wood is the most recent after being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round (132nd overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft. Wood was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.
Cooper began his head coaching career in 2005 at Wright State. He led the program to a 286-230 record and three NCAA Regional appearances over nine seasons.
“We appreciate Rob Cooper for all he has done for the Penn State community these last 10 seasons,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Rob for not only the commitment he made to our baseball program, but also the way he represented Penn State University with class. I want to thank Rob, and wish him, his wife, Maureen, and his family nothing but the best in the future.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
