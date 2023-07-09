PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women's Open her first LPGA title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.
Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Hawaii, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy the most scenic walk in golf up the 18th fairway, the Pacific Ocean on her left and her place secured as the first U.S. Women's Open champion at Pebble Beach.
She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.
Corpuz was so calm and cool on the grandest stage in women's golf, regardless of the shot or the circumstances, until reality began to set in down the 18th, the same path walked by Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods, all Open champions at Pebble Beach.
When she tapped in for par, she covered her smile with her hand and wiped tears away with her Aloha-print towel.
“Unreal,” Corpuz said. “This week has felt like a dream come true. It's been really awesome to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and thought, ‘I’m here at Pebble. There's not many places better than this.'”
Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate her on Twitter. Both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.
“You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!,” Obama tweeted.
Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the U.S. Women's Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.
Corpuz, who finished at 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.
Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Nasa Hataoka lost her one-shot lead on the opening hole when Corpuz hit her approach to 5 feet for birdie, and the 24-year-old from Japan dropped too many shots down the home stretch.
They were tied at the turn until Corpuz hit her approach to just inside 10 feet for birdie on the 10th. The key moment came at the par-3 12th, when Corpuz hit her approach short into the bunker and had 15 feet for par. Hataoka rolled her birdie putt from the fringe 5 feet by the hole. Corpuz made her par, Hataoka missed her putt and the lead was at two.
It only got larger, Corpuz stretching it to four shots with superb wedges to 8 feet on the par-5 14th and 4 feet on the 15th, both birdies that made the final act a battle for second place.
Hull, who started the final round seven shots behind, closed to within two shots early on the back nine and stayed in the game with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th. Only later did she realize Corpuz was pulling away. Hull kept firing, hitting 3-wood from under the cypress tree in the middle of the 18th fairway and nearly pulling it off.
“Shy kids don't get sweets,” she told herself on the 18th before lashing away and dropping to a knee to watch its flight.
Shin made a birdie on the 18th to join Hull as a runner-up.
Hataoka, whose 66 on Saturday was nearly nine shots better than the field, had a 40 on the back nine and tied for fourth with Bailey Tardy, the 36-hole leader who went 75-73 on the weekend for her best finish in her LPGA rookie season.
But this moment was all about Corpuz. She joined Michelle Wie West as the only major champions from Hawaii — Wie West won the Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014 and played her final major this week at Pebble Beach.
They are not close except for their high school (Punahou) and education — Wie West graduated from Stanford, Corpuz got a business degree and an MBA from USC — and their early start.
Corpuz broke Wie West's record as the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links as a 10-year-old. This was her 19th USGA championship. She knows the USGA formula of fairways and greens, and loads of patience.
She is built for this, especially given her concentration that not even a gorgeous day on the Monterey Peninsula could crack.
Officiating behind the fifth green was Mary Bea Porter King, the pioneer of junior golf in Hawaii and one of the most influential figures in the game. Corpuz first came into the Hawaii junior program at age 7.
“She's always been calm, cool and ... I won't say serious, but she just plodded along. She was sort of a giant killer,” Porter King said. “I don't think she was fearful of anything.”
That much was obvious at Pebble Beach, which had enough wind to be challenging as ever. Only seven players finished under par.
Rose Zhang, who dominated the amateur scene and then won her first LPGA Tour start as a pro, never got on track and closed with a 72 to tie for ninth. She now has top 10s in both majors as a pro, though this time she was never in the mix.
––––––
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $10 million
Yardage: 6,509; Par: 72
Final Round
Allisen Corpuz69-70-71-69—279
Charley Hull73-72-71-66—282
Jiyai Shin71-73-70-68—282
Nasa Hataoka69-74-66-76—285
Bailey Tardy69-68-75-73—285
Ayaka Furue74-70-73-69—286
Hyo Joo Kim68-71-73-74—286
Hae-Ran Ryu69-72-73-74—288
Maja Stark72-73-72-72—289
Rose Zhang74-71-72-72—289
Ally Ewing73-73-76-68—290
Brooke Henderson71-75-73-72—291
Hannah Green76-71-76-69—292
Grace Kim74-76-71-71—292
Sei Young Kim74-75-72-71—292
Aya Kinoshita77-72-71-72—292
Minjee Lee72-73-72-75—292
Xiyu Lin68-77-75-72—292
Min Ji Park77-73-71-71—292
Hye Jin Choi79-68-73-73—293
Carlota Ciganda74-76-71-72—293
Andrea Lee74-73-73-73—293
Lizette Salas74-74-72-73—293
Yuka Saso72-75-75-71—293
Ruoning Yin71-74-76-72—293
Angel Yin71-73-72-77—293
In Gee Chun72-72-75-75—294
Jeongeun Lee70-76-78-70—294
Gaby Lopez75-74-74-71—294
Patty Tavatanakit71-75-75-73—294
Gemma Dryburgh73-77-74-71—295
Leona Maguire69-74-75-77—295
Pajaree Anannarukarn74-73-75-74—296
Aditi Ashok74-74-76-72—296
Perrine Delacour75-70-74-77—296
Mina Harigae74-73-73-76—296
Lydia Ko76-71-74-75—296
Somi Lee77-72-75-72—296
Ruixin Liu74-74-79-69—296
Benedetta Moresco70-77-76-73—296
Azahara Munoz75-75-71-75—296
Gabriela Ruffels78-71-70-77—296
Mao Saigo71-76-76-73—296
Amy Yang70-75-75-76—296
Celine Boutier73-77-76-71—297
Aine Donegan69-76-75-77—297
Bronte Law74-73-72-78—297
Marina Alex72-78-70-78—298
Amari Avery70-77-78-73—298
Jodi Ewart Shadoff71-76-79-72—298
Chisato Iwai72-78-74-74—298
Cheyenne Knight77-73-77-71—298
Dottie Ardina74-71-77-77—299
Linn Grant75-75-75-74—299
Haeji Kang74-75-76-74—299
Da Yeon Lee73-74-75-77—299
So Yeon Ryu76-70-74-79—299
Miyo Sato75-75-78-71—299
Monet Chun74-73-76-77—300
Lindy Duncan75-74-77-74—300
Brittany Lang75-75-80-70—300
Emma Spitz72-77-75-76—300
Albane Valenzuela74-74-76-76—300
Haruka Kawasaki74-76-78-73—301
A Lim Kim76-73-73-79—301
Nelly Korda76-73-72-80—301
Haru Nomura71-77-80-73—301
Ashleigh Buhai75-75-72-80—302
Kana Mikashima73-74-79-76—302
Nanna Koerstz Madsen75-75-79-74—303
Jenny Coleman75-74-87-68—304
Minami Katsu75-75-79-75—304
Moriya Jutanugarn73-77-79-78—307
Charlotte Thomas74-74-80-82—310
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.