Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys tonight.
Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas.
Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed.
The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys.
The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.
Dallas is a 10 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks considers this a layup. ... COWBOYS, 30-13.
New York Jets (-2 1/2) at Seattle — Mike White returns to try to rescue the season for the Jets (7-8). The Seahawks (7-8) are still battling for a playoff spot, too. Seattle is a tough place to play for a quarterback making his seventh career start. ... UPSET SPECIAL: SEAHAWKS, 20-19.
Miami (+2 1/2) at New England — Tua Tagovailoa is back in concussion protocol and the Dolphins (8-7) have lost four straight. The Patriots (7-8) were a fumble inside the 5 away from beating the Bengals last week. ... BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-17.
Minnesota (+3) at Green Bay — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (7-8) are making an improbable push for the playoffs. The Vikings (12-3) have won an NFL-record 11 games by one score. Their only double-digit victory came over the Packers in Week 1. ... PACKERS, 27-23.
Carolina (+3) at Tampa Bay — Tom Brady already lost to P.J. Walker. Now, Sam Darnold has a shot to lead the Panthers (6-9) to an NFC South title starting with a win over the Buccaneers (7-8). Tampa Bay has to stop Carolina’s run to give Brady and an underachieving offense a shot. ... BUCCANEERS, 20-16.
Cleveland (+1 1/2) at Washington — The Commanders (7-7-1) are turning to Carson Wentz to get them to the playoffs. ... COMMANDERS, 23-20.
New Orleans (+6 1/2) at Philadelphia — The banged-up Eagles (13-2) are one win away from securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Gardner Minshew almost beat the Cowboys, but losing Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson to injury was more costly than losing that game. ... EAGLES, 27-16.
Arizona (+3 1/2) at Atlanta — J.J. Watt’s next-to-last game could be a nightmare for Atlanta QB Desmond Ridder. ... FALCONS, 20-17.
Jacksonville (-4 1/2) at Houston — Like the Titans, the Jaguars have to prioritize health over winning. Win or lose, Jacksonville plays for the AFC South next week. ... JAGUARS, 23-20.
Chicago (+5 1/2) at Detroit — The Lions (7-8) couldn’t stop the run against the Panthers and now face Justin Fields with their playoff hopes on the line. ... LIONS, 30-23.
Denver (+13 1/2) at Kansas City — The Chiefs (12-3) can slide into the No. 1 seed with help from the Bengals. The Broncos are a disaster. ... CHIEFS, 31-10.
Indianapolis (+5 1/2) at New York Giants —Nick Foles can’t play any worse this week for the Colts. The Giants (8-6-1) aim to lock up a wild-card spot. ... GIANTS, 22-20.
San Francisco (-6) at Las Vegas — Brock Purdy and the 49ers (11-4) have a shot at the No. 2 seed. ... 49ERS, 26-17.
Los Angeles Rams (+6 1/2) at Los Angeles Chargers — The battle for L.A., teams headed in opposite directions. ... CHARGERS, 27-17.
Pittsburgh (+3) at Baltimore — The Ravens (10-5) need Lamar Jackson to have any chance in the playoffs. They still can win the AFC North. ... RAVENS, 17-16.
Buffalo (-1 1/2) at Cincinnati — There’s plenty at stake in a potential preview of the AFC championship game. Josh Allen and the Bills (12-3) want to hold onto the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Joe Burrow and the Bengals (11-4) have won seven in a row. ... BILLS, 27-24.
––––––
Last Week: Straight up: 10-6 Against spread: 6-10.
Season: Straight up: 147-92. Against spread: 119-115-5.
Thursday: Straight up: 12-6. Against spread: 8-10.
Monday: Straight up: 10-7. Against spread: 8-9.
Best Bet: Straight up: 9-7. Against spread: 9-7.
Upset Special: Straight up: 5-11. Against spread: 7-8-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.