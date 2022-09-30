BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Thiel College men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University on Friday. The men’s team finished 32nd. The women’s team finished 40th.
For the men, senior Quintin Weaver paced the Tomcats with a personal best finish of 27:00, placing him 104th overall. Senior Matt Beuermann (28:01) and senior Legion Lake (29:47) also finished with personal best times, placing 182nd and 263rd, respectively. Freshman Nathaniel Turner (29:49), junior Austin Krieger (30:29) and freshman Tristan Mylnarek (32:51) all set personal best times, placing 266th, 279th and 309th, respectively.
For the women, junior Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) finished with a personal best time of 27:07, placing 242nd. Senior Jade Rhoads placed 264th, finishing in a time of 27:46, respectively. Junior Lillianna Briscoe (29:02), sophomore Ava Kidder (29:08) and freshman Brooke Griffith (29:53) all recorded personal best times, placing 284th, 287thand 299th, respectively.
The Tomcats are back in action when Oct. 15th when they travel to Oberlin College to compete in the Inter-Regional Rumble.
