Penguins Wild Hockey

Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby controls the puck in front of Minnesota Wild center Tyson Jost in the first period of Thursday’s game at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

 AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night.

Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and Brandon Duhaime and Matt Dumba added goals for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson, filling in for the injured Marc-Andre Fleury, made 26 saves.

Pittsburgh took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play late in the second to take a 3-2 lead, with Letang rapping home a pass from Crosby for his first of the season.

Crosby doubled the lead early in the third with his second of the night, a power-play goal.

Notes: Fleury was placed on the injured list Wednesday after suffering an upper-body injury Tuesday night at Nashville. … Guentzel had an empty-netter, giving him a four-game goal streak. ... The Wild debuted their reverse retro uniforms, featuring a green jersey and pants patterned after the 1978 Minnesota North Stars uniforms.

UP NEXT

Pens: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

––––––

PENGUINS 6, WILD 4

Pittsburgh            2    1    3 — 6

Minnesota            0    2    2 — 4

1st Period–1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 8 (Rakell, Guentzel), 8:15. 2, Pittsburgh, Poehling 2 (Blueger, Archibald), 17:03. Penalties–Rutta, PIT (Interference), 9:41.

2nd Period–3, Minnesota, Duhaime 3 (Foligno), 4:31. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 5, 4:43. 5, Pittsburgh, Letang 1 (Malkin, Crosby), 18:20 (pp). Penalties–Dumba, MIN (Hooking), 12:39; Archibald, PIT (Interference), 15:33; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Slashing), 16:29; Dewar, MIN (High Sticking), 17:45.

3rd Period–6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 9 (Guentzel, Jarry), 5:50 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 6 (Brodin, Gaudreau), 11:23 (sh). 8, Pittsburgh, McGinn 5 (Carter, Heinen), 14:33. 9, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Crosby, Pettersson), 16:31 (en). 10, Minnesota, Dumba 2 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 19:52. Penalties–Duhaime, MIN (Misconduct), 4:57; Duhaime, MIN (Misconduct), 4:57; Carter, PIT (Hooking), 6:05; Shaw, MIN (Cross Checking), 11:13.

Shots on Goal–Pittsburgh 4-16-12–32. Minnesota 5-9-9–23. Power-play opportunities–Pittsburgh 2 of 5; Minnesota 0 of 3. Goalies–Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-3-2 (23 shots-19 saves). Minnesota, Gustavsson 1-4-1 (31-26). A–18,224 (18,064). T–2:28. Referees–Chris Lee, Michael Markovic. Linesmen–Devin Berg, Derek Nansen.

Tags

Trending Video