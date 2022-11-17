ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night.
Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and Brandon Duhaime and Matt Dumba added goals for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson, filling in for the injured Marc-Andre Fleury, made 26 saves.
Pittsburgh took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play late in the second to take a 3-2 lead, with Letang rapping home a pass from Crosby for his first of the season.
Crosby doubled the lead early in the third with his second of the night, a power-play goal.
Notes: Fleury was placed on the injured list Wednesday after suffering an upper-body injury Tuesday night at Nashville. … Guentzel had an empty-netter, giving him a four-game goal streak. ... The Wild debuted their reverse retro uniforms, featuring a green jersey and pants patterned after the 1978 Minnesota North Stars uniforms.
UP NEXT
Pens: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.
PENGUINS 6, WILD 4
Pittsburgh 2 1 3 — 6
Minnesota 0 2 2 — 4
1st Period–1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 8 (Rakell, Guentzel), 8:15. 2, Pittsburgh, Poehling 2 (Blueger, Archibald), 17:03. Penalties–Rutta, PIT (Interference), 9:41.
2nd Period–3, Minnesota, Duhaime 3 (Foligno), 4:31. 4, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 5, 4:43. 5, Pittsburgh, Letang 1 (Malkin, Crosby), 18:20 (pp). Penalties–Dumba, MIN (Hooking), 12:39; Archibald, PIT (Interference), 15:33; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Slashing), 16:29; Dewar, MIN (High Sticking), 17:45.
3rd Period–6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 9 (Guentzel, Jarry), 5:50 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 6 (Brodin, Gaudreau), 11:23 (sh). 8, Pittsburgh, McGinn 5 (Carter, Heinen), 14:33. 9, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Crosby, Pettersson), 16:31 (en). 10, Minnesota, Dumba 2 (Kaprizov, Zuccarello), 19:52. Penalties–Duhaime, MIN (Misconduct), 4:57; Duhaime, MIN (Misconduct), 4:57; Carter, PIT (Hooking), 6:05; Shaw, MIN (Cross Checking), 11:13.
Shots on Goal–Pittsburgh 4-16-12–32. Minnesota 5-9-9–23. Power-play opportunities–Pittsburgh 2 of 5; Minnesota 0 of 3. Goalies–Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-3-2 (23 shots-19 saves). Minnesota, Gustavsson 1-4-1 (31-26). A–18,224 (18,064). T–2:28. Referees–Chris Lee, Michael Markovic. Linesmen–Devin Berg, Derek Nansen.
