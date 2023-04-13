The following are the District 10 All-Region Teams for girls basketball and girls swimming. Voting in basketball is conducted by coaches. The Erie Times-News staff selects the swimmers based on their performance from the entire season with special emphasis on the D-10 and PIAA championships.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 1
1st Team
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, so.
Gabby King, Farrell, sr.
Kelsey Seddon, Lakeview, sr.
Emma Mild, West Middlesex, jr.
Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex, jr.
Isabella Bianco, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
2nd Team
Hayden Keith, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Monique Vincent, Kennedy Catholic, so.
Emma Marsteller, Lakeview, jr.
Pressley Washil, Mercer, jr.
Ava Godfrey, Mercer, jr.
Alayna Cadman, Jamestown, fr.
Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, fr.
Region champion – Kennedy Catholic
Region player of the year – Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic
Region 4
1st Team
Lia Krarup, Wilmington, so.
Josie Lewis, Greenville, sr.
Grace Cano, Greenville, sr.
Chasie Fry, Sharpsville, sr.
Delaney Callahan, Grove City, sr.
2nd Team
Piper Como, Grove City, jr.
Anna Harpst, Greenville, sr.
Kimora Roberts, Hickory, so.
Reese Schaller, Greenville, sr.
Tori Kimpan, Sharpsville, sr.
Region champion – Wilmington
Region player of the year – Lia Krarup, Wilmington
GIRLS SWIMMING
Region 1
1st Team
200 medley relay: Slippery Rock: Natalie Double, sr.; Ann Katherine Burns, so.; Mollie Massella, so.; Grace Olshanski, sr.
200 freestyle: Mollie Massella, Slippery Rock, so.
200 individual medley: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
50 freestyle: Grace Olshanski, Slippery Rock, sr.
100 butterfly: Mollie Massella, Slippery Rock, so.
100 freestyle: Grace Olshanski, Slippery Rock, sr.
500 freestyle: Logan Wilson, Sharon, jr.
200 freestyle relay: Slippery Rock: Season Grant, fr.; Ann Katherine Burns, so.; Natalie Double, sr.; Grace Olshanski, sr.
100 backstroke: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
100 breaststroke: Ann Katherine Burns, Slippery Rock, so.
400 freestyle relay: Oil City: Brea Fennick, sr.; Emily Russell, sr.; Madyson Kissell, fr.; Kallie Smith, jr.
2nd Team
200 medley relay: Titusville: Brooke Kelley, jr.; Lauren Ongley, so.; Sophia Sampson, jr.; Korryn Schmader, so.
200 freestyle: Maddy Vernam, Grove City, sr.
200 individual medley: Natalie Double, Slippery Rock, sr.
50 freestyle: Kallie Smith, Oil City, jr.
100 butterfly: Ella Stillwagon, Grove City, fr.
100 freestyle: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
500 freestyle: Maddy Vernam, Grove City, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Oil City: Brea Fennick, sr.; Emily Russell, sr.; Madyson Kissell, fr.; Kallie Smith, jr.
100 backstroke: Natalie Double, Slippery Rock, sr.
100 breaststroke: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Slippery Rock: Season Grant, fr.; Tessa Szymanski, so.; Maddy Gauselmann, so.; Mollie Massella, so.
Region champion – Slippery Rock
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Alaina Brown, Franklin
