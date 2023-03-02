BOYS BASKETBALL
Who: Farrell (19-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (13-9).
What: District 10 Class 1A championship game.
When: 7:45 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Westminster College’s Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Key Players: Farrell — Nasir O’Kane 12.7 ppg.; Lamont Samuels 12.3; Danny Odem 9.7; Kylon Wilson 8.2; Khanye Mathews 6.5. Kennedy Catholic — Levi Hailstock 12.5; Thorsten Hart 11.0; Remington Hart 8.0; Nick Ondo 4.0; Max Southworth 3.8.
Bonus Shots: Coach Myron Lowe’s Region 1 champion and top-seeded Steelers will attempt to beat No. 2 seed Kennedy Catholic for the third time this season to claim the 1A championship. ... Farrell beat KC in Hermitage (53-32) on Jan. 27 and closed out the regular season on Feb. 14 with a 45-33 win over KC at E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium. ... In the first meeting, Wilson and Odem both scored 15 points to lead the Steelers while Thorsten Hart had a game-high 17 for KC. ... In the regular-season finale, Samuels, O’Kane, and Odem had 10 points each for Farrell while Remington Hart scored 13 for the Golden Eagles. ... Farrell’s only losses this season have come against Franklin (53-42), New Castle (56-44), Mars (64-55), and Shenango (63-59). Franklin is playing Oil City for the D-10 Class 3A title tonight and New Castle is in the District 7 Class 6A championship game against Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Saturday. ... The Steelers have won nine straight games. ... Farrell posted a percect 8-0 record in Region 1 play. ... In the D-10 semifinals on Tuesday, O’Kane scored 14 points and Harrison had 11 as the Steelers defeated Rocky Grove (64-55) for the third time this season. ... Farrell beat Jamestown the past two years (60-35 in 2021, 71-29 last season) to win D-10 titles. The Steelers have won 22 district titles (13 in WPIAL, nine in D-10). ... Farrell advanced to the 2nd round of the PIAA playoffs last year. The Steelers beat Geibel Catholic (67-55) and then lost to Elk County Catholic (65-53). ... Coach Rick Mancino’s KC Golden Eagles finished second to Farrell in Region 1 with a 6-2 record. ... Besides the two losses to Farrell, KC’s other setbacks came against Quaker Valley (42-39), Warren G. Harding (46-28), McKeesport (59-46), Seneca Valley (50-36), Mercer (54-44), Chaney (61-38), and Union (64-18). Union fell in the D-7 Class 1A title game on Thursday to Imani Christian (64-41). ... On Tuesday, the Golden Eagles beat Jamestown, 44-27, in the semifinals. Thorsten Hart led the way with 15 points and Southworth scored 10. ... Last season, KC beat Rocky Grove (52-38) for the District 10 Class 2A championship. It was the program’s second straight D-10 title and 29th overall. ... KC advanced to the PIAA semifinals last year. KC picked up wins over Winchester Thurston (77-44), Redbank Valley (61-56), and Portage (64-55) before losing to powerhouse Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (77-68). OLSH ended up beating Constitution (92-71) for its second straight PIAA title and tied a state record with 68 straight wins. The Chargers won six straight games this season before falling to Deer Lakes. OLSH and Deer Lakes play for the D-7 Class 3A title at 3 p.m. today. It would be the fifth straight WPIAL title for the OLSH Chargers. ... Mancino returned to coach the KC boys program this year after posting a 218-66 record over 11 seasons before stepping down in 2020. His run included four straight PIAA championships from 2016-19 — three in Class 1A and 2019 in 6A. Mancino was the leading scorer on KC’s first state championship team in 1985-86. ... The winner of tonight’s game will face the fourth seed out of D-7 in the state playoffs while the losing team will face the second seed out of D-7.
––––––
Who: Mercer (20-4) vs. Erie First Christian Academy (13-10).
What: District 10 Class 2A championship game.
When: 6 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Westminster College’s Buzz Ridl Gymnasium.
Key Players: Mercer — Jake Mattocks 16.1 ppg.; Daemyin Mattocks 12.7; Bubba Palmer 7.5; Braden Balaski 6.5; Cole Cunningham 5.8. Erie First Christian – Jesse Jong 13.0 ppg.; Avery Collins 12.6; Anthony Collins 12.0; Louis Liu 10.3.
Bonus Shots: Coach Joe Venasco’s Region 2 champion and No. 1 seeded Mustangs went 10-0 in region play and captured the program’s first league title since 2004. ... This is Mercer’s first D-10 championship game since 1998 when the Mustangs, coached by Dave Cook, lost to George Junior Republic, 59-35, in AA. GJR was 26-1 after that win and had won its fifth D-10 title in the 1990s. ... Mercer picked up its first D-10 playoff win since 2003 when it beat West Middlesex (68-33) in the quarterfinals. Jake Mattocks had 22 points, Dae Mattocks scored 13, and Cunningham added nine points in that win. ... In the semifinals on Tuesday, the “House of Thrills” lived up to its name as Dae Mattocks gave Mercer the lead late in the fourth quarter and the Mustangs closed the game on an 11-1 run 61-53 win over No. 4 Eisenhower. ... Dae Mattocks finished with 19 points while Jake Mattocks scored 22 (16 in the second half). ... Mercer has won 13 straight games with the last loss coming on Jan. 13. ... Two of Mercer’s losses are to Ellwood City (58-46 in Laurel Tipoff Tourney and 58-37 in Mercer Christmas Tourney). The other two are against Sharon (65-50) and Farrell (82-61). ... Jake Mattocks has compiled 1,108 career points. ... The Mercer boys program has won 16 District 10 titles. The last one was in 1989. ... Erie First Christian Academy went 6-8 in Region 4 and are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. ... EFCA has appeared in one D-10 title game, a 69-54 loss to Cochranton in 2014. ... EFCA’s 10 losses have come against Gen. McLane (75-40), Mentor Christian of Ohio (39-25), North East (48-42 and 53-46), Girard (58-40 and 58-51), Fairview (52-47 and 52-44), Mercyhurst Prep (62-53), and Seneca (66-55). ... EFCA has wins this season against Commodore Perry (54-42) and two against Sharpsville (54-44 and 49-29). The 49-29 win over the Devils was in the D-10 quarterfinals. Avery Collins scored 16 points in that game and Jong had 15. ... Erie First defeated No. 2 seed Cambridge Springs (63-42) in the district semifinals on Tuesday. Avery Collins scored 20, Liu 16, and Jong 10. ... Last season, EFCA went 1-10 in Region 3 and finished 5-15 overall. ... The D-10 champ will play the sixth seed out of District 7 in the first round of the state playoffs. The losing team faces D6-3 while the winner of the Ike-Cambridge Springs consolation game will go against the No. 2 seed out of District 6.
––––––
Who: Grove City (15-9) vs. Hickory (15-8).
What: District 10 Class 4A championship game.
When: 6 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
Key Players: Grove City — Nathan Greer 15.2 ppg.; Brett Loughry 13.9; Gavin Lutz 11.4; Kamden Martin 6.6; Jimmy Irani 3.8. Hickory — Aidan Enoch 10.7; Tyson Djakovich 10.6; Rylan Dye 9.8; Devin Daniels 6.3; Ben Swanson 5.5; Landon Bean 4.8.
Bonus Shots: Coach Chris Kwolek’s Eagles captured the Region 5 title with an 8-2 record. It was the Eagles’ first league title since 2017. ... GC is the No. 2 seed in the D-10 playoffs. ... The Eagles beat Corry (58-41) in the district quarterfinals. Greer led the way with 22 points, Lutz scored 17, and Loughry 10. ... In the semifinals on Tuesday, GC defeated Harbor Creek (57-43). Loughry fired in 25 points and Greer scored 16. ... The Eagles’ losses have come against Armstrong (55-35), Franklin (63-43), Mercyhurst Prep (47-46), Shaler (72-46), North Hills (83-81 in 2OT), Chartiers Valley (67-47), Sharon (61-57), North Allegheny (76-51), and Slippery Rock (62-56). Franklin is playing Oil City tonight for the D-10 Class 3A championship. ... GC’s last District 10 championship was in 1999 when it beat Gen. McLane, 56-51. ... Grove City swept Hickory in the regular season. The Eagles won in GC (39-36) and on the road (50-35) at “The Hive.” In the 39-36 GC win, Loughry and Lutz scored 13 points each and Greer had 11 points while Djakovich led Hickory with 16 points and Dye scored nine. In the 50-35 win, Greer had 17, Lutz 10, and Martin 9 for GC while Dye scored 12, Daniels 11, and Djakovich seven for the Hornets. ... Coach Chris Mele’s Hickory High Hornets, the No. 4 seed, beat Gen. McLane (61-54) in the D-10 quarterfinals. Enoch scored 18 points, Djakovich had 15, and Bean bucketed 10. ... The Hornets defeated No. 1 seed Warren (51-44) in the semifinals on Tuesday at PennWest Edinboro. Dye and Enoch scored 16 points each and Daniels added seven points. ... The Hornets have won six straight games. ... Hickory’s last D-10 title was in 2021 when the Hornets beat Harbor Creek (39-34). That capped three straight D-10 championships for Hickory. ... Mele led the Kennedy Catholic girls to four District 10 championships and has won three at Hickory. He has 215 career coaching wins. ... The Hornets’ other losses this season are against Mohawk (54-52), New Castle (62-51), Franklin (56-42), SPIRE Institute (77-31), Girard, Ohio (44-41), and Sharon (63-58). ... Last season, Hickory was the third seed out of District 10 and lost to Quaker Valley (67-51) in the first round of the state playoffs. ... Tonight’s winner gets the fifth seed out of District 7 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs while the losing team gets the No. 2 seed out of D-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Who: Commodore Perry (2-19) vs. Jamestown (4-18).
What: District 10 Class 1A championship game.
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.
Key Players: Commodore Perry — Marley Meyer 4.5 ppg.; Melissa Streets 3.4; Jazlyn Boyles 2.7; Skyleigh McCloskey 2.0; Helena Dilliman 1.7. Jamestown — Alayna Cadman 8.5; Taylor Keener 4.9; Savannah Thurber 4.7; Kylie Matters 2.5; Brianna Shetter 1.4.
Bonus Shots: Coach Ben Furey Panthers and coach Jen McElhinny’s Muskies are looking to win their schools’ first-ever District 10 girls basketball championship. ... There are only four 1A teams in D-10 and Rocky Grove and Youngsville opted out of the playoffs. ... Neither team has played since mid-February. Jamestown closed out the regular season with a 63-28 loss to West Middlesex while Commodore Perry fell to Lakeview (57-8). ... No. 1 seed Jamestown swept No. 2 CP during the regular-season Region 1 matchups. The Muskies won (26-24 in OT) at “The Fish Tank” in Jamestown on Dec. 15 and then beat the Panthers (35-20) in Hadley on Jan. 26. ... In the Muskies’ overtime win, Thurber had 9 points and Keener 7 for Jamestown while Streets scored 11 and Meyer 5 for CP. ... In the 35-20 victory, Cadman scored 16 (four treys) and Thurber 8 for the Muskies and Boyles bucketed eight and Meyer 5 for the Panthers. ... Jamestown’s other wins are two against Rocky Grove (43-17 and 42-27). ... CP opened the season with a 25-23 win at Rocky Grove. The other win was a forfeit by Reynolds. ... The winner advances to the PIAA playoffs to face the third seed out of District 9. The season is over for the losing team.
––––––
Who: Kennedy Catholic (20-4) vs. Maplewood (20-4).
What: District 10 Class 2A championship game.
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.
Key Players: Kennedy Catholic — Layke Fields 19.1 ppg.; Bella Magestro 11.9; Isabella Bianco 9.2; Monique Vincent 8.7; Hayden Keith 7.5. Maplewood — Sadie Thomas 12.6; Bailey Varndell 8.1; Savannah O’Hara 6.4; Madison Eimer 6.1.
Bonus Shots: Coach Justin Magestro’s Region 1 champion and top-seeded Golden Eagles are on a 17-game winning streak. KC hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 22 (53-29 loss to WPIAL Class 6A Norwin). ... KC opened the season 0-3, but is red-hot, as always, in March. KC’s other losses were to North Catholic (50-28) and then to Morgantown (51-30) and University (59-55 in OT) at the USH Shootout in Morgantown, W.Va. North Catholic plays Blackhawk at 3 p.m. Saturday for the D-7 Class 4A championship. KC beat the Cougars (55-53) at Blackhawk High School on Jan. 24. Morgantown and University played on Wednesday in a regional championship game to advance to the PIAA playoffs. ... KC ran the table in Region 1 play with a 14-0 record. It was its 14th region title. ... KC has outscored its opponents 1,528-678 this year (63.6 ppg., allowing 28.2). Among D-10 opponents, Lakeview scored the most points against KC this season with 34 in a 67-34 Golden Eagles’ win on Jan. 9. ... KC routed Eisenhower (85-16) in the D-10 quarterfinals and beat Lakeview (61-29) for the third time this season in the semifinals. Fields scored 20 points against Ike while Bianco (19 points), Magestro (17), and Keith (14) also scored in double digits. Against Lakeview, Fields had 17, Bianco 14, and Vincent 10. ... Fields is only a sophomore who was an All-State selection as a freshman last year, and Magestro is a freshman. ... Kennedy Catholic has won 12 straight District 10 titles. The program has captured a total of 28 D-10 crowns. ... KC beat Farrell (72-34) for the D-10 1A championship last season. ... KC reached the PIAA state championship game last season, but suffered a 66-54 loss to D-4 champ Northumberland Christian. The Golden Eagles beat North Clarion, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Otto Eldred, and Porage in the state playoffs before reaching Hershey. ... Shawn Rhoades’ Region 2 champion and No. 2 seed Maplewood Tigers went 12-0 in region play. ... Thomas is a 1,000-point scorer for the Tigers. ... Maplewood beat No. 7 Mercer (50-37) in the D-10 quarterfinals. Varndell had 11 points, Madison O’Hara scored 10, and Thomas and Savannah O’Hara 9 each. ... The Tigers edged Cambridge Springs (36-33) in overtime in the semifinals on Wednesday. Varndell had 10 points, Madison O’Hara scored nine, and Thomas eight. ... Several of Maplewood’s players were on the PIAA Class 1A championship volleyball team in the fall. That team swept West Branch, 3-0, for the title. ... Maplewood is on a 10-game winning streak. ... The Tigers’ losses are against Punxsutawney (58-41), Grove City (49-48), Erie (51-42), and Harbor Creek (56-29). Punxsutawney is 21-1 and plays St. Marys in the D-9 Class 4A championship game. Harbor Creek and Fairview play for the D-10 4A crown Saturday and Erie dropped the D-10 6A title to McDowell last Saturday. ... West Middlesex beat Maplewood (61-50) at SRU last year for the District 10 Class 2A championship. ... The Tigers ended up losing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs to Seton LaSalle. ... The winner of Saturday’s game opens the state playoffs against the No. 7 seed out of District 7 while the losing team draws the fourth seed out of D-7.
––––––
Who: Wilmington (21-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (18-5).
What: District 10 Class 3A championship game.
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie.
Key Players: Wilmington — Lia Krarup 20.5 ppg.; Reese Bruckner 6.7; Annalee Gardner 5.9; Sarah Dieter 5.6; Maelee Whiting 4.5. Mercyhurst Prep — Olivia Kulyk 19.4; Lillirose Lang 10.2.
Bonus Shots: Coach Mike Jeckavitch’s Region 4 champion and second-seeded Hounds will be competing in the program’s first-ever District 10 championship game. ... The only time the Wilmington girls program has been in the playoffs was in Class 2A in the 1990-91 season. That year’s team, which was the fifth seed out of District 7, lost to D-6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle (83-36) in the first round at Altoona High School. BG went on to win the PIAA title over D-3 champ Delone Catholic. ... Wilmington beat Seneca (45-29) in the district quarterfinals last Saturday, the Hounds’ first playoff win since 1995. Krarup had 19 points and Bruckner scored 12. ... The Hounds and Greenville met for the third time this season in the D-10 semifinals on Wednesday. Krarup scored 23 and Maya Jeckavitch 15 in Wilmington’s 52-39 win over the defending D-10 champion Trojans. ... The Hounds have won eight straight games. ... Wilmington’s losses are against Neshannock (47-24), Mohawk (51-33), and Greenville (44-41). The loss to Neshannock was the Hounds’ season-opener at the Karns City Tipoff Tourney. The Lancers went 29-2 last year and swept the District 7 and PIAA titles. Mohawk reached the 3A state championship game in 2021. ... The Hounds were 11-12 last season and lost to Fairview (42-19) in the D-10 quarterfinals at the HFEC. ... Coach Dan Perfetto’s Region 3 champion and top-seeded Lakers had a bye into the semifinals and beat Sharpsville (50-33) on Wednesday. Kulyk had 23 points. The junior has compiled 1,036 career points. Mia Mangini and Makayla Savko added eight points each for the Lakers. ... MP went a perfect 14-0 in Region 3 play. ... The Lakers’ losses have come against Mars (50-35), Butler (67-53), St. Cloud, Fla. (64-62), and Kennedy Catholic (52-27). ... Since the loss to Kennedy Catholic on Jan. 14, Mercyhurst Prep has won 12 straight games. ... Last year, the Lakers were the third seed out of D-10 and lost to Forest Hills in the first round of the PIAA 3A playoffs. ... The winner of Saturday’s game plays the No. 7 seed out of District 7 while the losing team advances to the PIAAs to face D7-5.
––––––
Who: Greenville (18-6) vs. Sharpsville (13-11).
What: District 10 Class 3A consolation game.
When: Noon. Saturday.
Where: Farrell High’s E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.
Key Players: Greenville — Grace Cano 12.8 ppg.; Josie Lewis 11.6; Anna Harpst 10.1; Preslie Kirila 3.0. Sharpsville — Chasie Fry 11.6; Tori Kimpan 8.8; Lily Palko 8.6; Breanna Hanley 6.2; Macie Steiner 4.7.
Bonus Shots: Coach Samantha Faler’s Trojans’ bid to defend its District 10 title came to an end on Wednesday with a 52-39 loss to Wilmington at Sharon High School. Cano had 14 points, Lewis scored 10, and Harpst contributed seven points for the Trojans. ... Lewis has 1,017 career points. ... The third-seeded Trojans beat North East (43-29) in the D-10 quarterfinals. Lewis led the way for Greenville in that game with 14 points and Cano scored 13. ... Wilmington snapped Greenville’s streak of five straight region titles this year. ... The Trojans started the season 10-0 before losing to Harbor Creek (57-38). The other losses are against Laurel (43-34), Sharpsville (47-42), Union (58-21), and Wilmington (41-35 and 52-39). Union plays Aquinas Academy for the District 7 Class 1A championship at 11 a.m. Saturday. ... Greenville lost Reese Schaller (5.6 ppg.) and Sarah Mallek to season-ending injuries. ... Coach Rob Hubbard’s fifth-seeded Sharpsville Blue Devils beat Northwestern (37-30) in the D-10 quarterfinals last Saturday. Palko led the Devils with 14 points while Chasie Fry and Kimpan bucketed 11 each. ... In the district semifinals Wednesday, the Devils lost to Mercyhurst Prep (50-33). Steiner had 11 points and Palko scored eight. ... In the regular season, the Devils and Trojans split the Region 4 series. Greenville won at home 38-21 on Dec. 19 while Sharpsville won 47-42 at home on Jan. 30. In Greenville’s win, Harpst scored 14 and Cano 12 for the Trojans while Kimpan and Hanley had six each for the Devils. In Sharpsville’s victory, Fry scored 20 and Palko 9 for the Devils while Lewis had 14 for Greenville and Cano 11. ... Sharpsville’s victory against Greenville was the first of seven straight wins for the Devils, a streak that ended Wednesday. ... Last year, Sharpsville lost to Mercyhurst Prep in the first round of the playoffs while Greenville won the D-10 3A title and then beat Keystone Oaks in the first round of the PIAA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Freedom Area. ... With a win, Sharpsville will earn its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2013. That year the Devils beat D-9 champ Brookville in the PIAAs before falling to Burrell in the second round. ... The winner of Saturday’s game will face the second seed out of D-7 in the opening round of the state playoffs.
––––––
Who: Lakeview (17-7) vs. Cambridge Springs (18-6).
What: District 10 Class 2A consolation game.
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Meadville Area Senior High School.
Key Players: Lakeview — Emma Marsteller 12.4 ppg., Kendra Seddon 9.7; Kyndra Seddon 8.0, Delaney Kepner 4.9; Alaina Peltonen 3.4. Cambridge Springs — Makenzie Yanc 12.5; Hailee Rodgers 9.5; Jordyn Wheeler 7.7; Finley Rauscher 7.2.
Bonus Shots: Coach Gary Burke’s fourth-seeded Sailors face the third-seeded Blue Devils in the consy game. ... The winner faces the second seed out of District 9 in the first round of the state playoffs. ... Lakeview rolled past Union City (50-21) in the D-10 quarterfinals before falling to Kennedy Catholic (61-29) in the semis. ... Kyndra Seddon led Lakeview with 16 points against Union City and Emma Marsteller scored 12. ... Kendra Seddon had 11 points against KC and Leigha Marsteller chipped in five points. ... Other than three losses to KC this season, Lakeview’s only other setbacks came against United (46-31 in Windber Tipoff Tourney), Mercer (31-29), Harbor Creek (45-37), and Sharpsville (49-39 in Lakeview Tipoff Tourney). Harbor Creek is playing Fairview for the D-10 Class 4A title while United faces Homer-Center in the D-6 2A finals. ... Last season, Greenville beat Lakeview (46-34) for the District 10 3A championship. In the state playoffs, the Sailors defeated Avonworth in the first round before losing to D-7 champ North Catholic in the second round. ... Coach Ryan McKissock’s Cambridge Springs squad beat West Middlesex (42-31) in the quarterfinals and lost to Region 3 champ Maplewood (36-33 in OT) in the semifinals. ... Rauscher scored 14 and Yanc 11 in the win over WM. Against Maplewood, Yanc scored 10, Wheeler nine, and Rauscher six. ... Maplewood beat CS (43-32, 30-29, 36-33) three times this year. The other teams to beat the Devils are McDowell (58-31), Greenville (42-21), and Hathaway Brown, Ohio (60-29). ... CS was the third seed out of the district last season. CS ousted D-9 champ Brockway in the first round of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champ Neshannock.
