GROVE CITY — The Grove City boys couldn’t buy a bucket Friday night.
With the temperatures outside The Eagles’ Nest hovering around freezing throughout, the Eagles matched the temperature shot for shot, making just 32.1 percent from the field in a season-ending 61-44 loss to WPIAL fifth seed Hampton in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.
“I told the kids in the locker room that the good thing is your careers aren’t coming to a close tonight,” Grove City coach Chris Kwolek said. “They have no reason to hang their heads. We ran into a very good Hampton team. They’re probably the best five seed to come out of the WPIAL. They are a very, very under-rated basketball team.
“At the end of the day, we played our butts off and there’s no shame in what we’ve accomplished this year ... being region and district champions with everybody coming back.”
After a hot start, the Eagles (16-10) cooled down considerably over the final 28 minutes finishing the game with an 18 for 56 effort from the field.
“A lot of them were contested, but we rushed a lot too,” Kwolek said. “We’re not a tremendous shooting basketball team. Our M.O. all season has been our defense, but don’t get me wrong we were getting great shots. There’s no reason we should be hanging our heads because we couldn’t get shots to go in. I really do believe that when you shoot good you look good, so I don’t think we looked too good tonight.”
Conversely with Grove City struggling to make a shot, the Talbots (24-3) fired in shot after shot after shot, finishing the night with a blistering 65 percent clip from the field (28-of-43).
“I have to take a page out of their book and figure out what they do well and be able to translate that over to our basketball team,” Kwolek said. “I know they didn’t have their leading scorer, but they have other ways to make up those points. That’s one heck of a basketball team that we lost to tonight and I expect them to make a long run in the state tournament.”
The game started out completely different for the two clubs.
Behind a quick eight points from junior forward Kamden Martin, Grove City knocked down 4-of-7 shots to take an early 10-2 lead at the first quarter’s midway point, while the Talbots made just 1-of-5 shots and a trio of miscues.
“We came out hot, I thought,” Kwolek said. “Kam had a couple of nice shots to keep the community in this basketball game. That was definitely fun, getting the community involved and the atmosphere from the student section. I told Kam you put the community on your back for about eight minutes.
“But, you’re not going to rattle a well-coached Hampton basketball team like that. You just needed to ride that momentum as best as we could, because we can’t score at will. I think Brett and Nate have the athleticism to score at will when they want to, but we’re limited when we’re not knocking down shots.”
Hampton quickly recovered using a 15-5 run over the first and second quarters to take a 17-15 lead it wouldn’t relinquish and would take a 25-19 lead into the break.
The Talbots barely missed in the second half, nailing 17-of-21 shots over the final two quarters to push their cushion to double digits.
Grove City would get as close as nine points (45-36) early in the fourth quarter but Hampton doubled up the Eagles’ scoring output (16-8) to close out the upset.
“Just peeking at the scorebook, I think a lot of that was offense by accident,” Kwolek said. “I think we were overplaying a lot, because we were playing catch-up. That’s not discrediting their players in any way. It’s a credit to them as a team, because they didn’t turn the ball over when the pressure was turned up.”
Sophomore Nathan Greer closed his sophomore season with a team-high 20 points, four rebounds and three assists — his eighth 20-point effort of the season — while fellow season-long double-digit scorers Brett Loughry and Gavin Lutz combined for just 7 points. Jimmy Irani and Martin seconded Greer with an evenly split 16 points.
With their entire roster back next winter, the cupboard is well stocked for another prolonged playoff run for the Eagles.
“Our offseason begins in May, but we’re hoping to have the same result with a couple more practices,” Kwolek said. “Knowing once you get into the state tournament in March you’re not playing any scrubs ... You are playing the best of the best in the state of Pennsylvania.
“Very proud of this basketball team and to be a part of this community. You could offer me $60,000 to coach at any other school in Pennsylvania and I wouldn’t take it. I’m riding this Eagle train as long as I possibly can.”
Notes: The win was Hampton’s first win in the state tourney since beating McDowell in the second round in 2014. ... The Talbots beat the Eagles in the two teams’ only other PIAA-tournament clash in 1986 (60-56). ... Hampton improved to 21-1 when scoring more than 55 points in a game, while the Eagles fell to 0-9 when allowing more than 51. ... Grove City is now 17-23 in the state tournament with its last win coming over Highlands at North Allegheny in the covid-19 shortened 2019-20 season. ... The Talbots will play Laurel Highlands on Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA playoffs. ... Hampton had 11 turnovers to Grove City’s 3. ... Eric Weeks (26) and Robert Coll (16) reached double figures for the Talbots, who outrebounded the Eagles 33-25. ... Loughry had five rebounds, while Lutz and Martin each had four. ... Loughry and Lutz each had two assists. ... Greer enters his junior season with 528 career points (406 as a sophomore and 122 as a freshman). ... Kwolek will enter next winter needing four wins to reach 100 for his career.
––––––
PIAA CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
HAMPTON 11 14 18 18 61
GROVE CITY 15 4 15 10 44
HAMPTON — Nyilas 0-0-0-0, Prodente 0-0-0-0, Murray 2-0-0-4, McMeeken 0-0-0-0, Schmitt 0-0-0-0, Mignogna 3-0-0-6, Weeks 11-2-2-26, Borgo 0-0-0-0, Eastly 4-1-2-9, Coll 8-0-0-16. 3-pt. goals: Weeks 2. Totals: 28-3-4-61.
GROVE CITY — Ketler 0-0-0-0, Irani 3-0-0-8, Greer 9-0-0-20, Fischer 0-0-0-0, Kurz 0-0-0-0, Gubba 0-1-2-1, Loughry 2-1-2-5, Lutz 1-0-2-2, Martin 3-0-0-8, Mariacher 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Irani 2, Greer 2, Martin 2. Totals: 18-2-6-44.
