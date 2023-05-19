The District 10 teams will compete in the 2023 Roundball Classic at Geneva College in Beaver Falls Saturday.
The event tipped off on Thursday. The Classic features nine games over three days with basketball standouts from District 10, District 7, and the City League.
The District 10 girls face the District 7 Class 6A team at 3 p.m. Saturday. The D-10 boys game is at 4:30 p.m. against the D-7 Class 5A team.
D-10 GIRLS ROSTER
Coach: Samantha Faler, Greenville
Cathedral Prep: Tori Mayes.
Fairview: Hope Garrity.
Farrell: Gabby King.
Greenville: Grace Cano, Anna Harpst, Josie Lewis.
Kennedy Catholic: Isabella Bianco, Cassie Dancak, Hayden Keith.
Lakeview: Alaina Peltonen, Kelsey Seddon.
McDowell: Jessica Hetz.
Wilmington: Annalee Gardner, Maelee Whiting.
D-10 BOYS ROSTER
Coach: Chris Burtch, former Grove City High girls coach.
Cathedral Prep: Zion Barksdale, Jake Sambuchio, Tavion Spencer.
Erie: Andreas McCullum, Jay Smith.
Farrell: Nasir O’Kane.
Franklin: Johnathan Leccia.
Hickory: Tyson Djakovich, Aidan Enoch.
Jamestown: Cameron Keyser.
McDowell: Jake Banks, Isaiah Logvin.
Mercer: Jake Mattocks.
Slippery Rock: Dylan Gordon, John Sabo.
West Middlesex: Richie Preston.
